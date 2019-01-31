Update: HIMSS TV at HIMSS19 adds Google's Aashima Gupta and HIE guru John Kansky

Expect to see our interview desk, roving reporters, and discussions with industry luminaries, innovators and top executives forging the future of healthcare -- livecasted and on-demand.
By Tom Sullivan
January 31, 2019
02:44 PM
Share
HIMSSTV HIMSS19

HIMSS TV on Thursday announced that two new speakers have joined its schedule: Aashima Gupta and John Kansky.

Gupta is global head of healthcare solutions at Google Cloud and a HIMSS19 Champion of Health. Kansky, CEO of the self-sufficient Indiana Health Information Exchange, is a HIMSS Global Conference speaker veteran and a noted HIE expert

Gupta and Kansky join former four-term Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, who is a long-time health IT proponent and the co-Chair of HIMSS State Advisory Roundtable will appear on HIMSSTV, as will Cynthia Green-Edwards, who is Chief Compliance Officer for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services and the 2018 HIMSS State Official of the Year.

HIMSS Media debuted HIMSS TV last year at HIMSS18 and now we’re coming back for HIMSS19 in Orlando next month. This year’s HIMSS TV host is Kate Milliken, an entrepreneur and patient advocate with some serious health IT chops of her own. Kate will be hosting a range of guests from health system executives to startup CEOs, health IT pros at academic medical centers, the people driving hospital innovation -- not to mention HIMSS19 Social Media Ambassadors and Champions of Health as well as many Subject Matter Experts.

Our team of editors and reporters will be on scene as well. They include Healthcare IT News Editor Mike Miliard and Editor-in-Chief Tom Sullivan (yours truly), as well as the Healthcare Finance News team of Managing Editor Beth Sanborn, Senior Editor Susan Morse and Associate Editor Jeff Lagasse. Representing the MobiHealthNews team are Editor-in-Chief Jonah Comstock and Associate Editors Laura Lovett and Dave Muoio.

Join us as our reporters talk with industry luminaries and thought leaders at the news desk, have in-depth conversations in a talk show-type setting and, of course, out on the show floor, as well as in hallways and sessions conducting roving-reporter style interviews.

HIMSS TV is a full-sized multimedia production set, so come see us live at the HIMSS TV Booth in the Outside Hall of Lobby C, Level 2.

And watch our footage on HealthcareITNews.com, MobiHealthNews, Healthcare Finance News, HIMSS.tv, in the hotel rooms and in video monitors in the HIMSS Learning Lounge.

Check back on this page for updates on our programming schedule and what we will be bringing you live and on-demand from Orlando.

In the meantime, meet your HIMSS TV host Kate Milliken.  We are certain you will like her as much as we do.

 

HIMSS19 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
HIMSS19
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

New HIMSS report makes 4 healthcare predictions for 2019
Top Story
HIMSS makes 4 healthcare predictions for 2019

Most Read

HIMSS names the 2019 Most Influential Women in Health IT Award recipients
Vanderbilt combines AI and Smart on FHIR in an EHR voice assistant
Health system moves from text-only to AI-powered interactive multimedia radiology reports
Denise Hines joins HIMSS as Chief Americas Officer
Here’s the lineup of HIMSS19 keynote speakers
Allscripts CEO: Consumerism, machine learning to be key in 2019

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Telehealth
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery
Hospital CEOs must make healthcare IT a priority
Readying technology, data for the Silver Tsunami

More Stories

Health 2040: A look into the future
Health 2040: A look into the future
doctors talking to patients
Early look at digitizing infectious disease guidelines for EHRs

Credit: Chris Dorney/ Shutterstock.com

Public health - predict or perish

Above photo: Ian McCrae (CEO, Orion Health) and Atif Al Braiki (CEO, Abu Dhabi Health Data Services). Credit: Orion Health

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and Orion Health partner to deliver the first HIE in the Middle East
Confidential data on 14,200 individuals with HIV leaked, says Singapore’s Health Ministry
AMIA, other groups join call to ease EHR burdens
Clinical, behavioral health data need better integration in EHRs
Health Catalyst to showcase new analytics software, talk AI at HIMSS19
Health Catalyst to showcase new analytics software, talk AI at HIMSS19