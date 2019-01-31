Update: HIMSS TV at HIMSS19 adds Google's Aashima Gupta and HIE guru John Kansky

HIMSS TV on Thursday announced that two new speakers have joined its schedule: Aashima Gupta and John Kansky.

Gupta is global head of healthcare solutions at Google Cloud and a HIMSS19 Champion of Health. Kansky, CEO of the self-sufficient Indiana Health Information Exchange, is a HIMSS Global Conference speaker veteran and a noted HIE expert.

Gupta and Kansky join former four-term Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, who is a long-time health IT proponent and the co-Chair of HIMSS State Advisory Roundtable will appear on HIMSSTV, as will Cynthia Green-Edwards, who is Chief Compliance Officer for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services and the 2018 HIMSS State Official of the Year.

HIMSS Media debuted HIMSS TV last year at HIMSS18 and now we’re coming back for HIMSS19 in Orlando next month. This year’s HIMSS TV host is Kate Milliken, an entrepreneur and patient advocate with some serious health IT chops of her own. Kate will be hosting a range of guests from health system executives to startup CEOs, health IT pros at academic medical centers, the people driving hospital innovation -- not to mention HIMSS19 Social Media Ambassadors and Champions of Health as well as many Subject Matter Experts.

Our team of editors and reporters will be on scene as well. They include Healthcare IT News Editor Mike Miliard and Editor-in-Chief Tom Sullivan (yours truly), as well as the Healthcare Finance News team of Managing Editor Beth Sanborn, Senior Editor Susan Morse and Associate Editor Jeff Lagasse. Representing the MobiHealthNews team are Editor-in-Chief Jonah Comstock and Associate Editors Laura Lovett and Dave Muoio.

Join us as our reporters talk with industry luminaries and thought leaders at the news desk, have in-depth conversations in a talk show-type setting and, of course, out on the show floor, as well as in hallways and sessions conducting roving-reporter style interviews.

HIMSS TV is a full-sized multimedia production set, so come see us live at the HIMSS TV Booth in the Outside Hall of Lobby C, Level 2.

And watch our footage on HealthcareITNews.com, MobiHealthNews, Healthcare Finance News, HIMSS.tv, in the hotel rooms and in video monitors in the HIMSS Learning Lounge.

Check back on this page for updates on our programming schedule and what we will be bringing you live and on-demand from Orlando.

In the meantime, meet your HIMSS TV host Kate Milliken. We are certain you will like her as much as we do.

HIMSS19 Preview An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

