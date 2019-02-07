Update: HIMSS TV adds Mount Sinai's Ashish Atreja and Surescripts CEO Tom Skelton

HIMSS TV on Thursday revealed that Tom Skelton and Dr. Ashish Atreja have joined the slate of interviewees at the Global Conference next week.

Atreja is the Chief Innovation Officer at Mount Sinai and founding chair of NODE.Health. Skelton is CEO of Surescripts.

Word about Skelton and Atreja comes on the heels of HIMSSTV saying that Lygeia Ricciardi and Kisha Hortman Hawthorne have joined its lineup of health IT experts to be interviewed. Hawthorne is CIO at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Ricciardi is chief transformation officer at Carium Technology Solutions, as well as a HIMSS19 Social Media Ambassador and one of the inaugural Champions of Health.

Previously, HIMSSTV said that Dr. Richard Milani and Dr. Chris DeRienzo joined its speakers. Milani is Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Ochsner and DiRienzo is the Chief Quality Officer at Mission Health System.

Earlier this week, HIMSS TV announced that Ben Moscovitch and Beth Landon have joined the lineup. Moscovitch is project director of health information technology at Pew Charitable Trusts and Landon is the Director of Policy at New Mexico Hospital Association.

Late last week, HIMSS TV said Dr. Stanley Shaw and Dr. John Halamka will be interviewed on site. Shaw is associate dean of executive education at Harvard Medical School and Halamka is CIO at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of International Healthcare at Harvard Medical School. Among other topics, the two will discuss the upcoming Data, Insights, & Strategies for the Health Enterprise event at Harvard in June.

HIMSS TV previously noted that Aashima Gupta and John Kansky will appear on the video channel.

Gupta is global head of healthcare solutions at Google Cloud and a HIMSS19 Champion of Health. Kansky, CEO of the self-sufficient Indiana Health Information Exchange, is a HIMSS Global Conference veteran and noted HIE expert.

Gupta and Kansky joined former four-term Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, who is a long-time health IT proponent and the co-Chair of HIMSS State Advisory Roundtable will appear on HIMSSTV, as will Cynthia Green-Edwards, who is Chief Compliance Officer for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services and the 2018 HIMSS State Official of the Year.

HIMSS Media debuted HIMSS TV last year at HIMSS18 and now we’re coming back for HIMSS19 in Orlando next month. This year’s HIMSS TV host is Kate Milliken, an entrepreneur and patient advocate with some serious health IT chops of her own. Kate will be hosting a range of guests from health system executives to startup CEOs, health IT pros at academic medical centers, the people driving hospital innovation -- not to mention HIMSS19 Social Media Ambassadors and Champions of Health as well as many Subject Matter Experts.

Our team of editors and reporters will be on scene as well. They include Healthcare IT News Editor Mike Miliard and Editor-in-Chief Tom Sullivan (yours truly), as well as the Healthcare Finance News team of Managing Editor Beth Sanborn, Senior Editor Susan Morse and Associate Editor Jeff Lagasse. Representing the MobiHealthNews team are Editor-in-Chief Jonah Comstock and Associate Editors Laura Lovett and Dave Muoio.

Join us as our reporters talk with industry luminaries and thought leaders at the news desk, have in-depth conversations in a talk show-type setting and, of course, out on the show floor, as well as in hallways and sessions conducting roving-reporter style interviews.

HIMSS TV is a full-sized multimedia production set, so come see us live at the HIMSS TV Booth in the Outside Hall of Lobby C, Level 2.

And watch our footage on HealthcareITNews.com, MobiHealthNews, Healthcare Finance News, HIMSS.tv, in the hotel rooms and in video monitors in the HIMSS Learning Lounge.

Check back on this page for updates on our programming schedule and what we will be bringing you live and on-demand from Orlando.

In the meantime, meet your HIMSS TV host Kate Milliken. We are certain you will like her as much as we do.

HIMSS19 Preview An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

