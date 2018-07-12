University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

The artificial intelligence tool detects diabetic retinopathy in medical images, which can help prevent blindness in diabetes patients.
By Bill Siwicki
July 12, 2018
01:44 PM
Share
University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

UI Health Care–Iowa River Landing in Coralville, Iowa. Credit: Google Maps

The University of Iowa Healthcare has become the first healthcare organization to implement IDx-DR, the first autonomous artificial intelligence diagnostic system cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

The AI system, from vendor IDx, can detect diabetic retinopathy via medical imaging.

IDx is an AI diagnostics company focused on developing algorithms that detect diabetic retinopathy in adults, 22 years of age or older, diagnosed with diabetes who have not been previously diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy.

In April, IDx-DR became the first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA, meaning it uses artificial intelligence to make a diagnostic assessment without requiring a clinician to interpret the image or results. This enables healthcare providers who are not normally involved in eye care to test for diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness, during routine office visits.

Caregivers at the Diabetes and Endocrinology Center at UI Health Care–Iowa River Landing in Coralville, Iowa, began using IDx-DR to assess patients for diabetic retinopathy on June 12. The clinic handles approximately 7,200 diabetes and endocrinology patient visits each year. UI Health Care plans to expand the use of the AI system across the health system.

UI Health Care reports that after just a few hours of training, non-clinical UIHC staff were able to use the system to perform diabetic retinopathy testing.

“Early detection of diabetic retinopathy is an essential component of comprehensive diabetes care. This innovation further strengthens our ability to provide state-of-the-art care for our patients with diabetes,” said Dale Abel, MD, director of the division of endocrinology and metabolism at UI Health Care.

While IDx-DR is not intended to replace a comprehensive eye exam with an eye care professional, it provides a simple option for people with diabetes to complete their recommended annual diabetic retinopathy exam. This is particularly important for the more than 50 percent of people with diabetes who are at high risk for vision loss and do not see their eye doctor on a yearly basis, UI Health Care said.

In addition to the launch at UI Health Care, IDx is working on implementations at several other large health systems that plan to go live with the AI system in 2018.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Decision Support, Imaging, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

UI Health Care–Iowa River Landing in Coralville, Iowa. Credit: Google Maps

Top Story
First autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by FDA

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Business Intelligence
Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

Michael Dulin talks to HIMSS TV about advanced data
Pokemon Go leverages advanced data, why can't healthcare do the same?
Analytics: The challenges to relying on outside help
Pro CIO tip: Prioritize network infrastructure investments
Adrian Zai, director of research at Partners HealthCare, talks about healthcare innovation at Big Data Forum
If you want that competitive edge, then innovate already

More Stories

CMS says it wants to pay for more telehealth

AHRQ Office. Credit Google Street View

HHS to deep-six twenty years of evidence-based medical guidelines
Healthcare venture capital soaring toward $15 billion in 2018
VC in healthcare on track to pass $15B in 2018
NLP evolving for pop health and precision medicine
NLP evolving for pop health and precision medicine
GandCrab ransomware variant targeting legacy systems

Credit: Fortinet

What you need to know about GandCrab ransomware
VA Cerner EHR modernization project
House forms committee to track VA Cerner EHR modernization project
AI and blockchain will help hospitals adapt to value-based care

CIOs must align their goals with the requirements of payment models and deliver on patient outcomes.

AI, blockchain will help hospitals adapt to value-based care
RFID security for hospitals
RFID: 6 steps to a strong security baseline