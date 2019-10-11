Global Edition
Focus on Reducing the Cost of Care

UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services

The app also allows users to manage prescriptions, see information on deductibles and out-of-pocket spending, and locate physicians and hospitals using GPS technology.
By Max Sullivan
October 11, 2019
09:42 AM
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services

UnitedHealthcare launched a new app this week that enables its millions of members to access on-demand virtual doctor visits on their smartphones, computers and other devices.

WHY IT MATTERS
The app, which will over time replace the healthcare provider's Health4Me app, connects patients with doctors 24 hours a day for digital visits to diagnose non-emergency medical conditions like allergies, influenza, colds, pinkeye, fevers and rashes.

Physicians can also prescribe medications and send prescriptions to local pharmacies for pickup through the digital visits, which typically take 20 minutes for non-emergencies, according to UnitedHealthcare.

There are more than 27 million people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare health benefit plans that are eligible to use the app. Available for Apple and Android, it allows access to healthcare consumers to access their health plan ID card on their smartphone, review and manage prescriptions and view information on deductible and out-of-pocket spending.

It also helps users locate nearby physicians and hospitals through GPS technology, which the company says can help patients in need care when they are out of town.

UnitedHealthcare touts the app as a money-saver for patients who use it to avoid going to the emergency room, which the company says is more expensive than virtual visits, which generally cost about $50.

About 25% of emergency room visits involve conditions that could be addressed with a virtual visit; ER treatment for low-severity conditions costs an average $740, according to UnitedHealthcare.

THE LARGER TREND
UnitedHealthcare chief medical officer Anne Docimo said the new app is part of UnitedHealth Group's more than $3 billion annual investment into data, technology and innovation.

Implementing more virtual care solutions is a top priority for many employers, 51% of companies currently planning to do so according to a 2019 study by the National Business Group on Health.

That expansion of services is considered critical, according to UnitedHealthcare, for people with chronic conditions, as well as the 20% of the U.S. population that live in rural areas where healthcare is often lacking.

ON THE RECORD
"Digital health resources are fundamentally changing how people navigate the health system, making it possible to access care from anywhere at any time and helping remove barriers to care," said Docimo.

 

Max Sullivan is a freelance writer and reporter who, in addition to writing about healthcare, has covered business stories, municipal government, education and crime.

Twitter: @maxsullivanlive
Email: maxesullivan@gmail.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Mobile, Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Omada Health receives strategic investment from Intermountain Ventures

By
Dave Muoio
October 10, 2019

Health leaders ramp up AI investments as confidence in the technology grows

By
Nathan Eddy
October 10, 2019
Implementation best practices: Teeing up telemedicine

Implementation best practices: Teeing up telemedicine

By
Bill Siwicki
October 10, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Implementation best practices: Teeing up telemedicine
Implementation best practices: Teeing up telemedicine

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Clinical
Precision Medicine
Population Health

Video

MITRE working to get patients right of access to their own data
All bets are off with digital health-pharma partnerships
How Rory is changing the conversation on women's health
What digital health investors see as near-term and far-term opportunities

More Stories

Cerner launches new cognitive platform, enters strategic deal with Geisinger
Cerner launches new cognitive platform, enters strategic deal with Geisinger
FDA’s bill of materials creates a cybersecurity blind spot for medical devices
FDA’s bill of materials creates a cybersecurity blind spot for medical devices
On-demand: Livestream from Day 2 of HIMSS AsiaPac19 Conference & Exhibition

Timing-related EHR errors, which could delay the administration of critical medications if the order generated doesn't match the dose administration time intended by the prescriber, were one of the risks noted on this year's list.

ECRI's top tech hazards for 2020: EHR errors, alert fatigue, more
Summa Health uses AI, analytics, NLP to innovate lung nodule care

Summa Health.

Summa Health uses AI, analytics, NLP to innovate lung nodule care
mHabitat tackling the complexity of implementing tech across healthcare
Changing the cybersecurity culture
HIMSS Thailand National Digital Healthcare WDI launched