Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

UCSF, Nvidia partnership will develop new AI tools for radiology

As part of its work at the Center for Intelligent Imaging, or ci2, the vendor will help the academic medical center "improve the value of medical imaging for the individual patient,"
By Nathan Eddy
October 14, 2019
12:06 PM

The University of California, San Francisco is employing Nvidia technology to help develop artificial intelligence tools for clinical radiology.

WHY IT MATTERS
The two organizations will work together on several AI projects, including brain tumor segmentation, liver segmentation and clinical deployment, using leveraging Nvidia's Clara healthcare toolkit and the tech giant's DGX-2 AI system.

Clara Medical Imaging provides developers the tools to build, manage, and deploy intelligent imaging workflows and instruments, while Clara Genomics addresses the growing size and complexity of genomics sequencing and analysis with accelerated and intelligent computing.

Powered by DGX software and the scalable architecture of Nvidia NVSwitch, the DGX-2 is a 2 petaFLOPS system combining 16 interconnected graphic processing units – the system could help UCSF researchers significantly cut the time to train AI models.

The number of images acquired during common studies like MRI and CT scans has swelled in recent years corresponding with the growing number of patients being imaged.

The two organizations will also partner on predictive analytics research to help develop tools for radiologists and other physicians for imaging scans and medical records, as well as AI models that can be deployed into the medical center's imaging workflow

UCSF and Nvidia will also work on AI technology that can be used to denoise medical images, deep learning algorithms to optimize how the medical center's fleet of imaging scanners is used, and to analyze MRI scans of the brain and liver.

THE LARGER TREND
The announcement comes as a growing number of universities and tech giants are deploying AI to help with medical scanning and imaging technologies.

Last month the FDA cleared GE Healthcare's AI platform for X-ray scans, Critical Care Suite, which was developed in partnership with UCSF and is powered by GE's Edison AI technology.

The platform can help radiologists prioritize cases involving collapsed lungs, while the Edison platform's embedded data processing analytics provide for automated AI quality check features, which can detect acquisition errors.

ON THE RECORD
The number and size imaging files, which can take up gigabytes or now even terabytes of data storage, has made for an "absolutely overwhelming volume" of information to digest, UCSF's head of the department of radiology and biomedical imaging, Christopher Hess, said in a statement.

"We're hoping to use AI to help radiologists better navigate and interact with data, to derive more meaning out of images, and to improve the value of medical imaging for the individual patient," Hess explained. "We're interested in integrating data from not only imaging, but also from medical records, genetics and other information sources in the healthcare system."
 

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Data Warehousing, Imaging

More regional news

Q&A: John Halamka on worldwide trends in AI, blockchain, cloud and more

By
Mike Miliard
October 14, 2019
For one clinic, referral authorization tech cuts process from 5 minutes to 25 seconds

For one clinic, referral authorization tech cuts process from 5 minutes to 25 seconds

By
Bill Siwicki
October 14, 2019

Rob Shaw to step down from deputy CEO role at NHS Digital

By
Leontina Postelnicu
October 14, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story
Q&A: John Halamka on worldwide trends in AI, blockchain, cloud and more

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
IBM Watson head leaves role amid struggles, declining revenue

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Clinical
Precision Medicine
Population Health

Video

Nurses driving digital health agenda pushing for education, innovation, support
Connected Health Conference 2019: What to expect
23andMe advancing personalized medicine
California seeking better ways to use tech in healthcare

More Stories

HopeLab builds digital health tools aimed at Millennials and Gen Z
Lousy digital experiences leave younger consumers frustrated – and ready to switch
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services
UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services
MITRE working to get patients right of access to their own data
Omada Health receives strategic investment from Intermountain Ventures
Health leaders ramp up AI investments as confidence in the technology grows
Implementation best practices: Teeing up telemedicine
Implementation best practices: Teeing up telemedicine
Cloud-enabled tumor board review enables faster insights than traditional methods