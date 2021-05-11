Global Edition
Government & Policy

Uber, Lyft to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

The apps will team up with the White House to bring riders to and from 80,000 vaccination sites at no charge through July 4.
By Kat Jercich
May 11, 2021
12:40 PM

Image courtesy of Lyft

The ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft will team up with the White House to make free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites free through July 4.  

According to White House senior advisor Andy Slavitt, beginning shortly, the companies will start to offer free rides to 80,000 vaccination sites for the next two months.  

Reporting from the Wall Street Journal stated that the companies will not be paid by the government to bring riders to and from sites.   

Instead, the administration will provide information on tens of thousands of sites to the apps as part of the partnership.  

WHY IT MATTERS

Although initial demand for the COVID-19 vaccine led to rushes, glitches and occasional mayhem, the surge has leveled off in many states.

Still, access remains a pervasive issue.

President Joe Biden's administration is attempting to tackle the logistical complications many users have faced. This past week, it rolled out a new vaccination information text-line.

Now, Lyft and Uber will promote rides to sites through their apps.  

"People will be able to simply select a vaccination site near them, follow simple directions to redeem their ride, and then get a ride to take them to and from a nearby vaccination site free of charge," said the White House, in a fact sheet published Tuesday.  

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients will reportedly outline the plan in a Tuesday call with governors. "Not everyone has had the chance to get vaccinated yet," said Zients, according to The WSJ. "That's why we are using all the tools at our disposal and enlisting partners across sectors to meet the president's goal of getting 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot by July 4th."

Of course, Lyft and Uber drivers are not available everywhere, and are particularly scarce in rural areas where vaccine access may be otherwise hampered. Details are also still unknown about possible conditions – for instance, whether there will be a distance limit on rides to vaccination sites. 

Uber representatives said in response to Healthcare IT News' request for comment that the company will cover costs, "and these efforts are therefore not affecting driver earnings."   

Biden also plans to make billions of dollars in funding available to state and local leaders through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund the cost of in-person, phone and online outreach, and of making vaccinations available. 

Also, the administration will announce partnerships between providers and community colleges to provide on-site vaccinations.  

THE LARGER TREND

Both Lyft and Uber have made moves toward carving out footholds in the medical transport industry. The companies have teamed up with major electronic health records vendors Epic and Cerner, respectively, to integrate ride-hailing into the EHR workflow.  

While the organizations have announced in the past that they will support access to COVID-19 vaccinations, the partnership with the White House appears to be the most ambitious yet.  

ON THE RECORD   

"Vaccines are our best hope to beat this pandemic, and soon everyone in America will be able to take a free Uber to get their shot," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.  

"We are honored to deepen our previous global commitments, and partner with the White House and Lyft to provide free rides to vaccination sites across the U.S.," he added.

"More and more Americans continue to get vaccinated every day. Let’s keep moving forward, together."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Mobile, Population Health

More regional news

Jackson Hospital's Jackson Clinic

Jackson Hospital significantly improves finances with digital patient engagement

By
Bill Siwicki
May 11, 2021
A vaccine being administered

Vaccination credential projects gaining steam worldwide

By
Mike Miliard
May 11, 2021
A hacker's hands on a keyboard

Thousands of patient records exposed after ransomware attack on CaptureRx

By
Kat Jercich
May 11, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A vaccine being administered
Vaccination credential projects gaining steam worldwide

Most Read

Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults
Privacy concerns raised about NHS test and trace call centres
ONC chief Micky Tripathi talks public health data systems and 'health equity by design'
What does the 'after COVID-19' business look like? IT leaders weigh in
France to trial digital vaccine passport scheme
Driving radical transformation: the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Peter Durlach, chief strategy officer at Nuance
Making patient experience a 'strategic imperative'
ransomware deep dive video
New strategies for combating ransomware
HIMSS Chapters Deep Dive
HIMSS continues to innovate in a changing world
HIMSS Media top stories
US eyeing herd immunity; ransomware wave hitting healthcare hard

More Stories

Dr. Keith Dreyer Mass General Brigham AI radiology
Mass General Brigham and the future of AI in radiology
HIMSS Chapters Deep Dive
HIMSS continues to innovate in a changing world
A doctor shaking hands with a businessman.
HMI Group collaborates with Siemens Healthineers for...
A doctor manually taking notes
Reported ransomware attack leads to weeks of Aprima EHR outages
Podcast guest Tao Zhang
HIMSSCast: Edge Computing 101 – with Tao Zhang
A doctor looking at a tablet
Mayo Clinic trial signals potential for AI-guided heart disease detection
Telehealth with Twilio banner
Programmable Video Platform Enhances Long-Term Telehealth Strategy
executives strategy meeting, CIOs
IT execs talk new strategies for analytics, patient engagement, telehealth and more