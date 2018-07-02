UAE-based Mubadala Healthcare launches Cerner integrated information system

Healthpoint, the hospital in Abu Dhabi, hopes the new technology will help it advance from Stage 6 to Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics EMR Adoption Model.
By Bernie Monegain
July 02, 2018
03:04 PM
Share
Healthpoint hospital in Abu Dhabi launches Cerner

Healthpoint in Abu Dhabi. Credit: Healthpoint 

Mubadala Healthcare, based in Abu Dhabi, has implemented an integrated electronic health record from Cerner.

The latest rollout adds to Cerner's lead in the worldwide electronic health record market, with Epic in the second spot, Allscripts in third and GE Healthcare now among the top four companies, according to recent research into global EHR market share.

Mubadala Healthcare's Healthpoint facility, a 45-bed, integrated hospital in Abu Dhabi, is among the first in the Middle East to upgrade its health information systems.

"Our patients will benefit from a seamless experience that starts with their arrival at the check-in desk," said Jose Lopez, CEO of Healthpoint Abu Dhabi, in a statement. "The new software will help us access the right information at the right time and supports our physicians in making the appropriate decisions for our patients."

For the overall global market in 2017, Cerner earned 17.3 percent of the market share, while Epic trailed at 8.8 percent, according to Kalorama Information. Allscripts rose to 6.1 percent.

Mubadala Healthcare executives have named the Cerner Millennium integrated clinical information system, called "Sehati" – Arabic for "My Health."

The new technology will support Healthpoint, National Reference Laboratory, Wooridul Spine Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Anatomic Pathology Lab and other remote sites. The EHR documents patient care across the healthcare from the doctor's office, the hospital and also outpatient clinics.

With the EHR, clinicians can document care, order medications, submit treatment orders and access near real-time to patient details when needed.

"This collaboration is a strategic fit to Cerner's long-term presence in the Middle East region and United Arab Emirates," said Michael Schelper, general manager, UAE & Kuwait, Cerner Middle East and Africa, in a statement.

In 2017, Healthpoint achieved Stage 6 of the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model. The award was presented to the hospital during the EMRAM Awards Ceremony at the 2017 annual HIMSS UAE eHealth Week in Dubai.

"With these new enhancements, the hospital looks forward to achieving HIMSS Stage 7 soon," Lopez added. "By collaborating with Cerner, Healthpoint aims to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 of providing patients with a world-class healthcare system and stimulate the overall development of the sector in the UAE."

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Cerner settles class-action lawsuit
Top Story
Cerner to pay $4.5M to settle class-action lawsuit

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Telehealth
Privacy & Security

Video

Winston Armstrong and Sandeep Chandra talk about hybrid cloud
Pro tips: Security considerations for managing hybrid cloud infrastructure
Kimberly Carrosino talks to HIMSS TV about cybersecurity and managing patient identities
Making the case for investing in identity and access management
Richard Staynings talks about vendors at HIMSS Security Forum
For better cybersecurity, vendor management must be improved
Toby Gouker from First Health Advisory talks about cybersecurity reality check at HIMSS Security Forum
It's time for a healthcare cybersecurity reality check

More Stories

Healthpoint hospital in Abu Dhabi launches Cerner

Healthpoint in Abu Dhabi. Credit: Healthpoint 

UAE-based Mubadala Healthcare launches Cerner
EHR data with medical devices
Mercy shares EHR data with Johnson & Johnson to help improve its medical devices
EHR systems contribute to doctor burnout
Disparate EHR systems contribute to physician burnout
Grady Health System chooses Care Logistics to boost patient care, drive efficiencies

Grady Health in Atlanta. Credit: Google Maps

Grady Health System chooses Care Logistics to drive efficiencies
WannaCry and Petya 1 year later
WannaCry and Petya 1 year later: The good, the bad and the ugly
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Michigan launches Cerner EHR

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: Google Maps

Michigan behavioral health provider goes live on Epic EHR
CMS interoperability requirements
Proposed CMS requirements split industry groups
next-gen health IT consulting to focus on data science

Jeff Geppert, a senior research leader at Battelle, believes next-gen health IT consulting services will focus “on data science and applications that leverage large and connected datasets.”

Next-gen health IT consulting: Moving into post-EHR era