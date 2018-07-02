UAE-based Mubadala Healthcare launches Cerner integrated information system

Mubadala Healthcare, based in Abu Dhabi, has implemented an integrated electronic health record from Cerner.

The latest rollout adds to Cerner's lead in the worldwide electronic health record market, with Epic in the second spot, Allscripts in third and GE Healthcare now among the top four companies, according to recent research into global EHR market share.

Mubadala Healthcare's Healthpoint facility, a 45-bed, integrated hospital in Abu Dhabi, is among the first in the Middle East to upgrade its health information systems.

"Our patients will benefit from a seamless experience that starts with their arrival at the check-in desk," said Jose Lopez, CEO of Healthpoint Abu Dhabi, in a statement. "The new software will help us access the right information at the right time and supports our physicians in making the appropriate decisions for our patients."

For the overall global market in 2017, Cerner earned 17.3 percent of the market share, while Epic trailed at 8.8 percent, according to Kalorama Information. Allscripts rose to 6.1 percent.

Mubadala Healthcare executives have named the Cerner Millennium integrated clinical information system, called "Sehati" – Arabic for "My Health."

The new technology will support Healthpoint, National Reference Laboratory, Wooridul Spine Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Anatomic Pathology Lab and other remote sites. The EHR documents patient care across the healthcare from the doctor's office, the hospital and also outpatient clinics.

With the EHR, clinicians can document care, order medications, submit treatment orders and access near real-time to patient details when needed.

"This collaboration is a strategic fit to Cerner's long-term presence in the Middle East region and United Arab Emirates," said Michael Schelper, general manager, UAE & Kuwait, Cerner Middle East and Africa, in a statement.

In 2017, Healthpoint achieved Stage 6 of the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model. The award was presented to the hospital during the EMRAM Awards Ceremony at the 2017 annual HIMSS UAE eHealth Week in Dubai.

"With these new enhancements, the hospital looks forward to achieving HIMSS Stage 7 soon," Lopez added. "By collaborating with Cerner, Healthpoint aims to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 of providing patients with a world-class healthcare system and stimulate the overall development of the sector in the UAE."

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com