Global Edition
Medical Devices

Tyto Care launches new AI-powered diagnostic support tool

The remote care technology can help detect abnormalities in lung exams, and the company says it will soon be able to detect symptoms in throat exams as well.
By Kat Jercich
October 13, 2020
03:30 PM

Tyto Care announced this week its artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic support tool, aimed at improving the quality of remote triage.

The tool, which has been submitted to the FDA for clearance, will initially detect abnormalities in lung exams. The New York City-based device company said that it also plans to detect symptoms in throat exams, such as exudates or swollen tonsils.

"We are excited to be pushing forward the evolution from telehealth to tele-diagnosis," said Tyto Care Co-Founder and CEO Dedi Gilad in a press release.

"The pandemic has accelerated the need for remote care, and we have seen firsthand the global surge in demand from health organizations, hospitals and consumers for high-quality telehealth solutions," Gilad continued.

WHY IT MATTERS

The use of telehealth has surged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with synchronous, one-on-one video proving particularly important in providing seamless care. 

However, relying on such a workflow for all virtual care needs has obvious limitations, as anyone who has tried to show their doctor their tonsils via a dimly lit phone camera can tell you.

Tyto hopes to address such gaps with software like its diagnostic support tool, which the company says will alert clinicians and patients to the presence of common but difficult to remotely diagnosis abnormalities such as wheezing.

According to Tyto, the company based its decision support algorithms on data from more than 450,000 exams performed with its device over the last year, in combination with clinical literature and input from pulmonologists and general practitioners.  

"A lot of people are starting to see virtual care as a true delivery model," Tyto Care VP of Enterprise Solutions David Barden told Healthcare IT News earlier this summer. 

"What's changed the game is [that] connected devices in the home have really become a thing," Barden continued. "Tyto fits neatly in that strategy and can live as part of the staple in the medicine cabinet."

Although insurance may not cover Tyto devices, Barden noted that many patients can use their Flexible Spending Account to pay for them.

"Alternatively there are some payers that are basically looking at the care continuum and determined this product is necessary" for chronic disease management, said Barden.

THE LARGER TREND

Tyto is among many remote patient monitoring device vendors that have noted the importance of virtual care amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 

ThinkLabs founder Clive Smith told Healthcare IT News that the industry is moving toward intelligent patient monitoring – to try to find a signal, so to speak, amidst the noise of patient data.

"What's a doctor going to make of your FitBit information? How much information is there going to be among the data?" Smith said.

ON THE RECORD

"With Tyto’s diagnosis support solution, we will be equipping clinicians to make better informed decisions from afar. We look forward to propelling telehealth and tele-diagnosis even further with other at-home diagnosis solutions to come," said Gilad.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Connected Health, Decision Support, Medical Devices, Telehealth

More regional news

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic, Safe Health form new venture focused on connected diagnostics

By
Mike Miliard
October 13, 2020
Cerner CEO Brent Shafer speaks at the virtual Cerner Health Conference 2020

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer speaks at the virtual Cerner Health Conference 2020

Cerner unveils new interoperability tools, as CEO Brent Shafer says 'innovation is accelerating'

By
Mike Miliard
October 13, 2020
Maple Knoll Communities buildings

Maple Knoll Communities

How one provider is transitioning from WebEx and Skype to a full telehealth platform

By
Bill Siwicki
October 13, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare

Most Read

Livongo's President Dr. Jennifer Schneider talks potential in Livongo and Teladoc merger
New telehealth technology uses the TV set
How one 500-doc physicians group scaled up telehealth to 130 clinics in a week
Remote patient monitoring can help address the maternal mortality crisis
Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents
HHS to distribute $1.4 billion to freestanding children's hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
QTT COO Jayyou Choi
Expectations of digital transformation
National Institute of Standards and Technology's Sokwoo Rhee
Transforming urban areas into 'smart communities'
Sponsored by
Digitalization of healthcare is needed to digitally empower patients
HIEs' role in supporting public health efforts during COVID-19

More Stories

A woman looking at her phone
IBM Watson Health to launch blockchain-powered Digital Health Pass
Special Report: Burnout in the Age of COVID-19
Physician burnout
Pandemic-era burnout: How physicians manage crushing workloads and IT demands
Doctor at laptop
New framework helps streamline EHR data extraction
Hemant Taneja, managing director of General Catalyst
Livongo's lead investor on what the next model of care could look like
podcast equipment
HIMSSCast: Is the FDA taking digital health regulation in the right direction?
EHR training, COVID-19, coronavirus
Better EHR training in the working environment?
HIEs' role in supporting public health efforts during COVID-19