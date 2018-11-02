Top blockchain career opportunities in healthcare

By Jeff Lagasse
November 02, 2018
01:30 PM
There are a lot more blockchain job openings today than there were at this time last year and plenty of those are coming to healthcare, according to Glassdoor.
blockchain jobs

Open blockchain jobs are on the rise. In fact, according to a Glassdoor report, the number of unique jobs related to blockchain rose from 446 in August 2017 to 1,775 for the same month this year. That’s an eye-popping 300 percent.

Not bad for a new technology. 

WHY IT MATTERS

When blockchain does become widespread in the healthcare industry, it will likely bring with it some high-paying jobs, since blockchain posts trend to pay well above the U.S. median salary. The median in blockchain is now at $84,884, according to Glassdoor, and can reach as high as $233,667.

Slightly more than half of those jobs will be in technical and engineering roles. Here are a few that are related to the role of healthcare IT:

TOP JOBS

Software engineer (19 percent of the total)

Analyst Relations Manager (5 percent of the total)

Front-end engineer (3 percent of the total)

Technology architect, (3 percent of the total)

Back-end engineer (2 percent of the total)

Engineering manager (1 percent of the total)

DevOps engineer (1 percent of the total)

QA engineer (1 percent of the total)

THE TREND

Blockchain holds big potential for overcoming issues of trust and ironing out technology wrinkles when it comes to sharing clinical and financial data in healthcare. And evidence is emerging that practical uses of blockchain are closer than previously thought.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing
