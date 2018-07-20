Top 3 CIO priorities? Patient experience, IT cost containment, innovation

Nearly two dozen chief information officers from leading U.S. health systems say they're keenly focused on patient engagement, a new report shows - while also trying to wring value from their technology infrastructure and innovate for the future.
By Mike Miliard
July 20, 2018
04:46 PM
Share
doctor talking with patient about health data

In an industry such as healthcare, where imperatives shift by the month and technology evolves by the day, the issues competing for space in the minds of IT decision-makers are constantly changing too.

Several key priorities are well known, others are perhaps surprising – but all are indicative of where other CIOs should be paying attention if they aren't already.

Interestingly, finding ways to improve digital health and optimize the patient experience was far and away the top to-do for those tech decision-makers who gathered at a recent roundtable: 17 out of 22 said those twin goals were leading their agendas, according to consultancy Impact Advisors

Other high priorities: seeking better strategies for IT cost containment and value realization, and sparking new efforts to drive innovation. (Cybersecurity, it will not surprise you, was another big concern across the board.)

Patient engagement and experience predominates

Whether on the patient side (inpatient patient experience technology, wearable biosensors, care-management apps for population health) or the provider side (care coordination tools, next-gen decision support), emerging digital health tools are of keen interest for CIOs looking to make investments, the new report shows.

More than 80 percent of them cited patient engagement and experience a chief goal, according to Impact Advisors – the most frequently mentioned priority by a big margin. 

[Also: Next-gen patient engagement: Applied intelligence and omni-channel messaging]

Impact Advisors convened nearly two-dozen IT execs from leading U.S. health systems including Advocate Aurora Health, Henry Ford Health System, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, UCLA Health, University of Chicago Medicine to come to its findings.

That high level of interest "underscores a growing recognition – especially among industry leaders – about the critical need to be able to compete on convenience, access to care and value (as defined by patients)," researchers from the consultancy said.

"The focus by participating CIOs on digital health, virtual care and the overall patient experience is also notable because health-delivery organizations are no longer just competing with other hospitals, health systems and physician practices," they noted. "New, non-traditional  players  have also emerged, such as retail clinics from major pharmacy chains and onsite workplace clinics increasingly being offered by large employers."

Making the most of IT investments

Even as new and ever more envelope-pushing technologies crowd into a healthcare space that's fast-reshaping itself, CIOs are also looking to gain efficiency and top performance from the IT infrastructure they already have in place. More than 60 percent of those at the roundtable cited containing costs or improving IT value as a top priority.

"As recently as even five years ago, many hospitals and health systems nationwide were investing significant amounts of money to implement a new enterprise EHR – or upgrade an existing one – to maximize meaningful use incentive payments," according to Impact Advisors.

"In some cases, implementations were rushed or narrowly focused on the capabilities needed for meaningful use," they add. "Fast forward to 2018, and financial challenges are forcing CIOs to stretch the technology dollar more than ever. At the same time though, there is also now significant pressure internally to demonstrate tangible value from existing IT investments—particularly the enterprise EHR."

Another "I" word comes to the fore

But in the post EHR era, innovation is the ultimate goal – nearly two-thirds of CIOs said that imperative, which admittedly means different things to different technology decision-makers, was a key priority for their hospitals and health systems.

Impact Advisors noted that they're furthering these goals in a variety of ways: launching dedicated innovation centers, hiring chief innovation officers and expanding the types of organizations – both inside and outside of healthcare – with which they forming strategic partnerships.

"Although approaches to innovation range widely, one consistent theme in the discussion was the importance of putting more structure and governance behind innovation to ensure efforts are better aligned with the organization’s overall strategic goals," according to the report, which noted that there was little mention at the roundtable of buzzed-about tech such as FHIR or blockchain.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

LabCorp still recovering from ransomware
Top Story
LabCorp still recovering from ransomware, won't say if it’s SamSam

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Interoperability
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion
Allyson Vicars of Advisory Board talks about security at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Building an enterprise approach to mitigating risk

More Stories

doctor talking with patient about health data
Top 3 CIO priorities? Patient experience, IT cost containment, innovation
More than half of Maine prescribers are now EPCS-enabled
More than half of Maine prescribers are now EPCS-enabled
Hackers breach 1.5 million Singapore patient records, including the prime minister's

The Ministry of Health Singapore. Credit: Google maps

Hackers breach 1.5M Singapore patient records, including the prime minister's
patient safety tech for medication
Top patient safety pain points and where to focus improvement efforts
what you need to know about Cass Regional EHR ransomware attack

Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, Missouri. Credit: Facebook

Cass Regional EHR back online after ransomware attack: What you need to know
Rural hospitals need more funding for broadband, telehealth, AHA says

Credit: Cleveland Clinic on YouTube

AHA: Rural hospitals need telehealth, broadband funding
BioEnterprise, Bounce Innovation Hub partner to support biomedical entrepreneurs

BioEnterprise in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Google Maps

Biomedical entrepreneurs find new partnership support
AMA explains why doctors should be involved in EHR design and implementation
Human factors need to play bigger role in EHR design and implementation, AMA says