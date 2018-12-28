Top 10 Healthcare IT News articles of 2018

Tech titans set their sights on interoperability, Judy Faulkner shared advice for women in health IT and big data breaches continued – revisit those stories and others in our look back at the past 12 months.
By Tom Sullivan
December 28, 2018
09:07 AM
Share

2018 was quite a year in healthcare and technology. Tech titans Amazon, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce all banded together to take on the interoperability challenge, Apple made serious inroads with hospitals, while stalwart EHR vendors offered a glimpse of what customers can expect in forthcoming incarnations of their software.

We saw loads of innovation and emerging technology. Artificial intelligence and machine learning gained a greater presence, and we conducted research to find out how hospitals are proceeding with AI now. And we saw blockchain use cases starting to take shape.

Then there were the downsides – notably that data breaches kept occurring with regularity and, despite some milestone interoperability advancements, it became even clearer just how thorny of a problem data sharing really is.

If the state of health IT in 2018 could be summarized in one phrase, it might be this: "Accelerating beyond the EMR," as Blain Newton, executive vice president of HIMSS Analytics, a Healthcare IT News sister company, explained.

Now, as the New Year approaches, here’s a look back at 2018’s most important stories as chosen based on both reader interest and our editors' picks.

1. The 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018

Yes, this one was technically posted in mid-December, but we counted it because it was about 2018. From AI to patient experience, with a helping of social determinants, government policy, IoT and more, PwC’s list is a perennial reader favorite. 

2. The biggest health data breaches of 2018

That’s right, this article collection contains nearly 50 infosec incidents: hackers, of course, as well as ransomware, illegal snooping around medical data, phishing, data leaks, misconfigured databases and more. All of the above kept happening over and over again in 2018 and probably will in 2019 too. Should it happen to you, here’s the right way to handle a data breach.

3. Apple lined up 39 hospitals to use its Health Records

That was back in March, folks, and the number is by now hiking up toward 150, according to Apple’s list of hospitals that support health records on the iPhone. 

4. White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner made a surprise speech at HIMSS18

Kushner took the stage just before CMS Administrator Seema Verma to reveal the federal government’s new plan to address interoperability with artificial intelligence and machine learning. “The president is determined to make interoperability a reality for all Americans,” Kushner said, adding that the initiative will involve overhauling meaningful use and expanding Blue Button and the MyHealthEData program. 

5. Epic Systems founder and CEO Judy Faulkner shared some advice for Women in Health IT

“Be a builder,” Faulkner began, urging others to ignore the glass ceiling as she did and, instead, use the fact that they are women to their advantage. “Are you a missionary?” she asked. “Or are you a mercenary?” 

6. Another surprise: the biggest tech companies actually came together to tackle interoperability

At a White House hackathon for Blue Button 2.0, top executives of each company’s healthcare divisions pledged to use FHIR, open APIs and cloud technologies to improve information sharing.

The lack of further detail about how they will accomplish the goal left some Healthcare IT News readers skeptical about the prospects, so it will be interesting to see what 2019 brings on that front. 

7. Amazon got into the precision medicine game with Accenture and Merck

The trio aligned to develop a cloud-based analytics platform to enable collaboration across life sciences that will lead to faster drug development work and more apps and tools to help patients. 

8. EHR vendors gave us a glimpse at what comes next

Here’s a taste: automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, telemedicine, genomics and more. eClinicalWorks even said it’s next version will be akin to a Bloomberg terminal, only for doctors and clinicians.

The coverage was part of of our next-gen series looking at what to expect from more than 20 technologies shaping the future of health IT

9. 3 charts show why interoperability is still such a mess 

The average health system has 16 different EMRs across its facilities, 75 percent have 10 or more and only 2 percent have gotten down to two platforms. 

10. Mayo Clinic CIO Christopher Ross on breaking the $1 billion barrier with EHR and IT modernization work

Ross explained how Mayo managed a project so big in scope, discussed the challenges and obstacle to avoid, and outlined reasons why his health system focused on experience and optimization from the get-go. “The project is highly complex due to the number of specialties and subspecialties involved,” Ross said. “We are not only focused on building and delivering a converged technical solution, we are also invested in the people side of change to support them in adopting, utilizing, and becoming proficient in the Epic system. This is being accomplished through a comprehensive change management strategy.”

Bring on 2019! 

Twitter: @SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Top 10 Healthcare IT News articles of 2018

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Karolina Korth, founder of the Kuala Lumpur Health 2.0 chapter
Taking innovation beyond pilot tests
Aniventi co-founder Nejat Unsal
Turkey’s efforts to digitize healthcare
Andy Payne, PHR Subject Matter Expert, NHS Digital
Why patients should have full access to their health records
Emily Vaughn, product development director of Change Healthcare
Blockchain: First use cases, applications

More Stories

Cybersecurity for business decision makers: elements of a successful plan
IoT lab
EDA awards $750,000 federal grant to kickstart an IoT lab
Verily Walgreens chronic conditions
Verily, Walgreens partner to take on chronic conditions
Blockchain 2018
5 blockchain developments in 2018
InterSystems HIMSS19
InterSystems executive on the distributed, data-intensive, rapidly changing world of health IT

The first generation of students of the UCSC-ALTEMS course, supported by the HIMSS Italian Community, graduating earlier this year. Credit: Professor Fabrizio Massimo Ferrara

A retrospective look at the work of HIMSS Communities in Europe in 2018
IT error wrongly attributed to breast screening incident in England, review finds

Above image: Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, a tertiary healthcare centre under Metro South Health. Credit: Shiftchange

Digital hospitals improve health for Queenslanders: report