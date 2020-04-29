Global Edition
Tomorrow: ONC chief Don Rucker in conversation with HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf

The National Coordinator for Health IT will offer details about the interoperability and information blocking final rules, and highlight how the current pandemic is an example of why they matter.
By Mike Miliard
April 29, 2020
The compliance time lines for some of their provisions may have been pushed back a bit as healthcare organizations contend with COVID-19, but the final interoperability rules published by CMS and ONC in March are still in effect. The pandemic has only highlighted their importance.

On Thursday, April 30, National Coordinator for Health IT Dr. Donald Rucker will speak with HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf about the various requirements of ONC's 21st Century Cures Act regulations.

Tune in at 11 a.m. CT to learn more about what will be expected of healthcare organizations as the interoperability and information-block rules take effect.

Rucker will discuss the various requirements and compliance dates for the regs, and show how the value of their API-enabled patient access goals – allowing easy aggregation of health data via smartphones – is highlighted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Click here to register for The Washington Perspective: A Fireside Chat with the ONC National Coordinator.

