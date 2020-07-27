Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

In times of crisis, are you 'data-minded' or 'numbers-minded'?

Data literacy, experts say, can empower us to be both predictive and prescriptive in the face of continuing public health emergencies.
By Kat Jercich
July 27, 2020
09:24 AM

By mid-February, the number of coronavirus patients had begun to increase around the world and set off alarm bells for many public health experts.

Still, said panelists in a recent HIMSS20 Digital presentation, many people were slow to recognize the truth about the looming pandemic.

"We tend to look at the world around us based on things that we know," said Dr. Barry B. Chaiken, clinical lead at Tableau Healthcare.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"As data started to come in about the problems … people saw that data but they really didn't have a foundation to be able to interpret it," said Chaiken.

"They'd look at their current reality, and they liked that current reality," he continued. 

During the Tableau-sponsored talk, Uniting with Data in a Time of Crisis, Chaiken and his colleague, Tableau technical evangelist director Ashley Howard Neville, discussed the difference between being "numbers-minded" and "data-minded." 

Being numbers-minded, said Neville, involves understanding what has happened. A data mindset, she said, means asking: "What can I do to make a change to affect the outcome of the future?"

Healthcare professionals can apply data in the context of the coronavirus in both predictive and prescriptive ways. In a predictive sense, he said, individuals can use the existing information about personal protective equipment use, ICU bed and ventilator use, and other metrics to infer an idea of where the pandemic is going.

In turn, he said, they can then decide what actions they can take to prepare for that future.

An organization with a strong data culture, he explained, will be making decisions driven by data across the board. And it won't just be at the executive level. Every staff member will be "reacting to that information based on their role."

Of course, just understanding the data isn't enough. True data literacy also involves communicating the insight. 

"The ultimate way to do that is to tell a story," said Chaiken, by linking dashboards that have a message together.

"Think of it as: How do I tell this story so that … everyone can understand it," not just data scientists and analysts, he said. "A good visualization is valuable. But a great story, made up of great visualizations, is the ultimate."

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Population Health

More regional news

Mayo Clinic uses $1M in FCC funds for connected devices to expand telehealth

Mayo Clinic uses $1M in FCC funds for connected devices to expand telehealth

By
Bill Siwicki
July 27, 2020

PatientKeeper, TechSpring to develop FHIR-based charge capture app for Cerner

By
Kat Jercich
July 27, 2020

Lessons from SARS

By
Philipp Grätzel von Grätz
July 27, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Mayo Clinic uses $1M in FCC funds for connected devices to expand telehealth
Mayo Clinic uses $1M in FCC funds for connected devices to expand telehealth

Most Read

Frost & Sullivan analysis calls 2020 ‘an unforgiving but transformational year’ for healthcare
Providence St. Joseph's taps video tool to help facilitate end of life discussions
Q&A: The importance of effective population health data management
Telehealth resource centers nationwide aid providers at no cost
Fighting COVID-19 takes collaboration, including between 'fierce competitors'
Howard University, AARP launch pilots addressing diabetes through tech

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

COVID-19 reporting requirements causing 'chaos'; contact tracing app has privacy issues
FutureMed 2020: COVID-19 insights and guidance
New interoperability rulings push the needle on FHIR adoption
Patient centeredness, financial incentives, turnkey system needed for telehealth to work

More Stories

Credit: WAM

UAE border COVID-19 rapid screening centre proves successful
Why AI fell short in slowing the spread of COVID-19
When integrating EHR and telehealth, one size doesn't fit all
Legislators and healthcare orgs rally in favor of bipartisan telehealth bill
Yavapai Regional reduces opioid prescriptions by 6% with Cerner EHR-PDMP integration

Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Yavapai Regional reduces opioid prescriptions by 6% with Cerner EHR-PDMP integration

FutureMed 2020 'technology to the rescue' speakers 

Technology to the rescue - COVID-19 as an effective accelerator of digital health adoption
Q&A: The importance of effective population health data management
New interoperability rulings push the needle on FHIR adoption