Third-party vendor error exposes data of 19K patients for 2 months

Orlando Orthopaedic’s transcriptionist vendor misconfigured access to a database during a software upgrade. The health center waited nearly six months to report.
By Jessica Davis
August 02, 2018
01:37 PM
Share
exterior view of Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Florida

Credit: Orlando Orthopaedic Center

A transcriptionist vendor for Orlando Orthopaedic Center made an error during a software upgrade, which resulted in the exposure of 19,101 patient records for about two months.

All patients who received medical services at any of the health center’s clinics prior to January 2018 were included in the breach.

The vendor upgraded its software in December 2017 throughout the month. But in the process, the server was left open to the public and allowed access without authentication. Orlando Orthopaedic became aware of the breach in February 2018.

[Also: The biggest healthcare data breaches of 2018 (so far)]

The official statement did not explain why it took the organization nearly six months to notify patients. Under HIPAA, organizations are given just 60 days to notify the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from the time of breach discovery.

The investigation revealed patient names, dates of birth, insurance details, employers and medical treatment were all included in the exposed data. Social Security numbers were breached for a “limited number of patients.” Officials could not rule out theft or unauthorized access.

The vendor has since corrected the issue, and all patients are being offered a year of free credit monitoring.

The breach highlights two important issues: timeliness of breach reporting and third-party risk management. While investigations can often take numerous months to complete, getting ahead of the notification can improve the response from the public.

Not only that, but the HHS Office of Civil Rights takes delayed notification very seriously. Presence Health was hit with a $475,000 fine in January 2017 for waiting about 100 days to report a breach. The fine is pretty severe, given Presence was just 40 days late.

Orlando Orthopaedic’s breach also serves as a reminder to review third-party vendor management. Even when the business associate causes the breach, it’s still the healthcare provider that is held accountable. 

Data breaches will be among the pressing security topics experts address at the upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum in Boston, Oct. 15-16. Register here. 


Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

AI code for digital base for hospitals
Top Story
What hospitals need for successful AI: a digital base

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

CommonWell Health Alliance presentation slide at HIMSS18

CommonWell Health Alliance presentation at HIMSS18. Credit: Twitter

Carequality and CommonWell rollout bi-directional health information exchange
exterior view of Medical Offices of Manhattan, New York

Medical Offices of Manhattan

Physician builds own test results platform
doctors meeting and sharing data in a hospital
AMIA says draft federal data strategy will improve data sharing, analytics
doctor scans bottle with handheld scanner to monitor prescriptions
NIC launches new platform for drug monitoring programs
exterior view of Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Florida

Credit: Orlando Orthopaedic Center

Third-party vendor error exposes data of 19K patients for 2 months
athenahealth EHR
athenahealth is not a cloud company, Greenlight’s David Einhorn says
How Northwell's approach to data cleansing aims to improve care
Case Western Reserve develops app and sensors to help smokers quit
Case Western Reserve develops app and sensors to help smokers quit