Think tank urges social media sites to address mental health of young people

NHS officials In the UK said that social media platforms can have an “insidious grip” on people’s lives and companies such as Facebook have to face up to their responsibilities.
By Leontina Postelnicu
August 07, 2018
10:13 AM
Share
young girls on social media

Tech companies could take further action to address rising concerns over cyberbullying and the impact of social media on the mental health of children and young people, the government has said.

In its response to a report from the Commons education and health select committees joint inquiry scrutinizing the scope of the green paper on Children and Young People’s Mental Health, the government said that, while some firms had been “taking steps toward addressing some of these important issues,” it was “disappointed with their overall ambition.”  

A recent report from London-based think-tank Legatum Institute – which was criticized earlier this year for breaching charity regulations after publishing a report on the benefits of free trade after Brexit – said the majority of analyses found the ‘digital world’ and social media in particular to be a major contributor to increasing distress among teenagers, even though, in some cases, it could also “enhance relational skills and social connections.” 

With the announcement of a long-term funding settlement for the NHS in June, mental health is set to be at the core of the new 10-year plan.

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Dame Sally Davies is reportedly undertaking a systematic review assessing the impact of technology on children and young people’s mental health, looking at international research, expected to be published next year.

In July, NHS England CEO Simon Stevens told The Telegraph that social media firms had to face up to their responsibilities as these platforms could have an “insidious grip” on children and young people’s lives.

Last year, former Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt urged Facebook to “stay away from my kids” after the tech giant announced that it was testing Messenger Kids in the US for those aged under 13.

The new Foreign Secretary wrote on Twitter: “Not sure this is the right direction at all. Facebook told me they would come back with ideas to PREVENT underage use of their product, but instead they are actively targeting younger children.”

Statistics show that teenagers spend an average of 18 hours a week on their mobile phones in the UK, with a lot of this time spent on social media.

Earlier this year, Silicon Valley insiders told the BBC’s Panorama program that “designers were driven to create addictive app features by the business models of the big companies that employed them.”

“In order to get the next round of funding, in order to get your stock price up, the amount of time that people spend on your app has to go up,” tech engineer Aza Raskin, who designed the infinite scroll, told the BBC. “So, when you put that much pressure on that one number, you’re going to start trying to invent new ways of getting people to stay hooked.”

Facebook last week announced that it was introducing new functionalities to help people manage the time they spend on Facebook and Instagram through an activity dashboard, a daily reminder and a new tool to limit notifications.

This article originally appeared on Healthcare IT News sister site the British Journal of Healthcare Computing. 

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

doctor working on EHR tablet, computer
Top Story
List: 475 facilities achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 in July

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Jared Kushner says 'Trump administration has a new plan for interoperability'
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

mexican flag
Telemedicine vendor breaches the data of 2.4 million patients in Mexico
email login on user screen
Cybersecurity pros share countermeasures for protecting against insider threats
Dell Medical School builds data hub

Credit: Dell Medical School on Twitter

Dell Medical School builds data hub to speed healthcare innovation
young girls on social media
Think tank urges social media sites to address mental health of young people
First responder walking by fire.
FirstNet helps ensure emergency medical communications during a really big disaster – and every day
CMS booth at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas
CMS to host Blue Button 2.0 conference
Seema Verma.
CMS Administrator Seema Verma calls on an end to physician fax machines by 2020
Doctor concerned over a data breach.
Healthcare cybersecurity is in a rut, and hackers keep swinging