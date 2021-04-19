Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

Think tank urges healthcare providers to invest more in AI and tech post-pandemic

The EIT Health report calls for a legislative framework for data-sharing across borders and warns of the risks of missing out on the benefits of AI.
By Sara Mageit
April 19, 2021
09:51 AM
EIT, artificial intelligence

(Photo by Murat Deniz/ Getty Images) 

European network of health innovators, EIT Health has today launched an AI report from its Think Tank, outlining the need for a post-pandemic technological transformation to strengthen EU health systems over the next decade.

The ‘Healthcare Workforce and Organisational Transformation with AI’ report identifies key focus areas that need to be addressed at an EU and national level, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to maximise the potential of AI and technology in healthcare.

WHY IT MATTERS

As life expectancy increases, healthcare systems face increasing demand, with patients having more complex needs, costs rising and the workforce struggling to meet demand.

EIT Health predicts that without major structural and transformational change, healthcare systems will become unsustainable, and the European vision of universal healthcare will be threatened.

Key recommendations from the report include improving collaboration and exchange of best practice across the EU, building on existing networks and infrastructures to support AI integration, improving education and skills, and developing value-based financial models that incorporates AI. 

EIT Health is also encouraging a more robust data infrastructure for Europe, to ensure member states and healthcare systems can share data. This will in turn enable experts to track diseases, diagnose diseases faster and develop new AI-based solutions. 

The report also found that health workforce imbalances and shortages are a major concern in the European region and that there is a need to attract, train and retain more healthcare professionals. In fact, the World Health Organisation predicts there will be a 9.9 million shortfall of clinicians, nurses and midwives globally by 2030.

Furthermore, data from a joint EIT Health and McKinsey and Company report published last year indicated that AI automation could help alleviate workforce shortages, accelerate the research and developments of treatments, and help reduce the time spent on administrative tasks. Activities that currently occupy between 20 to 80% of doctor and nurse time can be streamlined or removed with the use of AI.  

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Earlier this year, EIT Health invested €3 million in innovations for endometrial cancer and Parkinson's disease.

Also in the aim to support health organisations recover as they navigate COVID-19, Novartis UK and NHS spin-out, Cievert recently announced a digital innovation partnership to encourage impactful collaboration in science technology.

ON THE RECORD

Jan-Philipp Beck, CEO at EIT Health, said: “The outcomes of the AI Think Tank Report has given us clear and consistent messages on how to drive AI and technology forward within European healthcare systems. We already know that AI has the potential to transform healthcare, but we need to work quickly and collaboratively to build it into current European healthcare structures.

“The challenge of the pandemic has undoubtedly helped accelerate growth, adoption and scaling of AI, as stakeholders have fought to deliver care both rapidly and remotely. However, this momentum needs to be maintained to ensure that benefits to healthcare systems are embedded long-term and help them to prepare for the future – something which will benefit all of us.”

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence

More regional news

A pile of binders

(Photo via PixaBay)

FDA amends 8 classification regs in response to Cures Act

By
Kat Jercich
April 19, 2021
Preferred Behavioral Health Group telehealth

(Credit: Preferred Behavioral Health Group)

How one health system moved 85% of its services via telehealth

By
Bill Siwicki
April 19, 2021
A person in scrubs appears on a laptop screen

(Photo by Edwin Tan/Getty Images)

Optum now offering virtual care nationwide, execs say

By
Kat Jercich
April 19, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

David Stellfox cybersecurity Geisinger phishing

David Stellfox, cybersecurity communications specialist, information security office, at Geisinger. (Credit: Geisinger)
Geisinger lowers click rate on phishing emails by more than 50%

Most Read

Is AI-enabled radiomics the next frontier in oncology?
Meet the students trying to simplify clinical trial recruitment for veterans
The future of healthcare in the cloud
Serbia reaches one million vaccines with help of AI framework
IBM sale of Watson Health could enable renewed focus on cloud growth
Cerner AI helps Memorial Hermann document its diagnoses

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
Sponsored by
Amaresh Tripathy, global analytics leader at Genpact
Healthcare's journey into the digital age
Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
CIO Spotlight: Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
Justin Diehl, VP of Epic services at CereCore
Overcoming IT challenges of multi-EHR health systems

More Stories

HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
People on a train in India.

(Photo by shylendrahoode/Getty Images)

India upgrades disease surveillance platform
A programmer using a computer.

(Photo by skynesher/Getty Images)

Creating robust digital health infrastructures in APAC
Podcast guests Dr. John Sedor and Dr. Prabir Roy-Chaudhury
HIMSSCast: Kidney care innovation is open for business
Amaresh Tripathy, global analytics leader at Genpact
Healthcare's journey into the digital age
The Department of Veterans Affairs plaque

"Department of Veterans Affairs Motto" by JeffOnWire is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

VA will halt EHR rollout at second site until after strategic review
Tift Regional Medical Center sepsis IT

The new Tift Regional Medical Center expansion will open in the fall of 2021 in Tifton, Georgia. The 263,000-square-foot, four-story tower will include a new emergency center, inpatient units and new ICU. (Credit: Tift Regional Medical Center)

Patient surveillance system helps reduce sepsis-related mortality by 53%
European council, vaccine passport, covid

(Photo by artjazz / Shutterstock)

EU leaders want 'Digital Green Certificates'...