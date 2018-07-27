Texas Hospital Association pilots tech giving view of inpatient, outpatient opioids

The Controlled Substance App for IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon technology helps address a "blind spot" with prescription drug monitoring programs officials say.
By Mike Miliard
July 27, 2018
02:51 PM
Share
tracking inpatient, outpatient opioids

A screenshot of prescription drug monitoring tech. Credit: Illumicare.com

Prescription drug monitoring programs offer a valuable safeguard against overprescription of opioids, but they aren't perfect. A new technology being piloted at hospitals in Texas aims to complement the use of PDMPs by enhancing physicians' visibility into their patients' opioid exposure, in both hospital and ambulatory settings.

Forty-nine states have embraced PDMPs to varying degrees but, as Healthcare IT News showed earlier this year, those variations in state policy, clinician uptake and efficacy of technology infrastructure mean their true impact on stemming the opioid crisis is yet to be determined.

"In an ideal world we would want the information from a PDMP right in a prescriber workflow," said Cynthia Reilly, director of Pew Charitable Trusts Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Initiative.

Earlier this year, the Texas Hospital Association announced the launch of an analytics technology called Smart Ribbon. Co-developed by THA’s Center for Technology Innovation and vendor IllumiCare, the tool uses HL7 feeds to show physicians clinical and financial data, atop their normal EHR workflows – with the aim of giving them more information about the cost and clinical necessity of the tests they order.

This week, IllumiCare unveiled a new Controlled Substance app for the Smart Ribbon. It uses similar techniques to combine prescription tracking data for opioids and other controlled substance into one place for quick reference, tracking both inpatient and outpatient EPCS data.

More than half of non-surgical patients – and the majority of surgical patients – first get opioid prescriptions in a hospital, the company points out, with the morphine equivalent doses they receive as inpatients often having a predictive effect on their chronic use of opioids once out of the hospital.

Most clinicians don't get to see that data through many existing tracking systems, however, since they only show outpatient exposures reported to state PDMPs.

IllumiCare aims to address that "blind spot," officials said, by showing data from across the continuum of care to help physicians make the best treatment decisions.

The new app, first available to THA member hospitals – offers insight into patients' opioid history prescription history based on PDMP data, but also tracks use in the hospital and shows alerts at peak thresholds of administration.

"While important, accessing only the PDMP gives an incomplete picture of exposure," said GT LaBorde, CEO of IllumiCare, in a statement. "Tackling the opioid crisis requires hospitals to be more proactive in limiting the inpatient exposure that contributes to a person’s chronic use."

Texas Hospital Association CEO Ted Shaw said the work aligns with its priorities in public policy and education on opioid risk management. 

Opioid Crisis: Tech fights epidemic

Learn how tech is being used to battle abuse.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Pharmacy, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Ed Marx speaking at the Big Data and Analytics Forum in San Francisco in May. 

Top Story
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum: What to expect

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

HIMSS Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech

David Asch, MD, speaking at the Digital and Personal Connected Health conference at HIMSS18.

Connected Health Conference to focus on the human element of digital tech
Chesapeake Regional uses big data and analytics to screen smokers for lung cancer

Credit: Twitter

Big data and predictive analytics pull in smokers for lung screening
tracking inpatient, outpatient opioids

A screenshot of prescription drug monitoring tech. Credit: Illumicare.com

Texas Hospital Association pilots tech giving view of inpatient, outpatient opioids
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services
Google and Microsoft's GitHub team up to integrate cloud services
Homeland Security warns of spike in ERP system attacks
Homeland Security warns of spike in ERP system attacks
nerve regeneration tech
NervGen Pharma to take nerve regeneration tech to market
Ransomware, malware attack in Missouri

Credit: Blue Springs Family Care

Ransomware, malware attack breaches 45,000 patient records
NHS tests drones
NHS test drones for delivery between London hospitals