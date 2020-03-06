Texas Hospital Association, care.ai partner for AI-fueled autonomous monitoring

The Texas Hospital Association and AI-powered health IT vendor care.ai have partnered for statewide adoption of artificial intelligence for autonomous monitoring.

This program provides awareness to care providers about their patients, providers and businesses, the organizations said.

WHY IT MATTERS

Care.ai is selectively partnering with healthcare providers, including for-profit health systems, academic research institutions and large post-acute-care organizations – and now, in Texas, with the largest hospital association in America, which serves as a principal advocate for more than 400 hospitals and health systems.

The two organizations will establish a joint innovation demonstration in Austin, Texas, where care.ai will showcase its Self Aware Room in a simulated hospital environment. Members of the Texas Hospital Association will be able to see how the platform works to help transform clinical and operational workflows, according to care.ai.

THE LARGER TREND

Care.ai’s autonomous monitoring platform provides real-time information about the patient, caregivers and the caregivers' business. Through the use of its active-learning neural networks, care.ai’s edge sensors can autonomously monitor for conditions where timely human care can improve outcomes and mitigate risk.

Care.ai and the Texas Hospital Association wish to accomplish two key goals, they said: Accelerate the power and effectiveness of AI to deliver more efficient and higher quality care in a cost-effective manner, and establish a strategic framework for collaborative learning and adoption of AI in healthcare.

ON THE RECORD

“Texas hospitals have always been trailblazers when it comes to the use and adoption of leading-edge healthcare technology,” said Fernando Martinez, president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association Foundation, in a statement.

“Through this new partnership with care.ai, Texas hospitals will have the opportunity to experience the use of AI in a hands-on local lab environment,” he added. “They will get to see in real time the value that autonomous monitoring can bring to their facilities.”

