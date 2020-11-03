Global Edition
Telehealth

Telehealth's uncertain future raises alarm bells for cancer patients

HealthTree founder Jenny Ahlstrom, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma a decade ago, said policy changes that have facilitated access to virtual care should remain permanent.
By Kat Jercich
November 03, 2020
04:46 PM
A person in a light blue sweater looking at a tablet

HealthTree founder Jenny Ahlstrom, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma a decade ago, said policy changes that have facilitated access to virtual care should remain permanent.

The relaxation of telehealth regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a wave of interest and support, with patients noting the convenience, discretion and safety of virtual care as major selling points.  

But another, perhaps less publicized advantage of telemedicine is the availability of specialists for patients – particularly those with chronic diseases such as cancer.  

Jenny Ahlstrom, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010, says the recent changes have made it clear just how big a role virtual care can play for people with cancer and other chronic diseases.   

About 32,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, every year. And despite advancement in treatments, said Ahlstrom in an interview with Healthcare IT News, "we still have 50% of patients dying after five years." In Ahlstrom's experience, myeloma patients benefit from access to a specialist – and, preferably, second opinions.

"General oncologists are trying to do a lot with what they have," she said. "But 95% of myeloma patients relapse. You're constantly reassessing your needs."

Ahlstrom, who was a systems engineer and marketing representative for IBM before her diagnosis, says she wanted to treat addressing her disease like a "startup," with a tech-focused approach. She started HealthTree.org, which allows patients to aggregate their health information and connect with each other, and to find clinical trials that may be a good fit.   

"We're very tech-oriented, which sets us apart," said Ahlstrom. "We have our own in-house software development team," which allows the organization to create suites of tools and platforms geared toward patients.  

"Telemedicine has been a huge blessing for these kinds of cancer patients," she said. 

Near the beginning of the pandemic, Ahlstrom's organization asked 1,100 patients about their use of virtual care. By April or so, 60% said they'd used telehealth, compared with 10% before COVID-19. One big reason for that is the ability to access specialists around the country, Ahlstrom said.  

"We recommend they get a second opinion for every treatment," she explained. But at a time when travel can present a potentially fatal danger – especially for immunocompromised or senior people, which myeloma patients tend to be – consulting with a specialist via video chat can be a much safer option.   "There's not a lot of physical exams that happen" for such consultations," Ahlstrom said.   

Ahlstrom noted that Black people are disproportionately likely to be diagnosed with myeloma, but often have worse outcomes, making telehealth a potential way to help bridge the divide that inequity has created. She also said remote patient monitoring tools are of growing interest among researchers. Some of them, for example, are using wearables like Fitbits to investigate the correlation between disease progression and fitness.

However, Ahlstrom also expressed alarm at the idea that regulations that were temporarily rolled back in light of the pandemic might be reinstated. The future of such regulations (and payment for virtual care) has created uncertainty for providers, with some organizations, such as the American Medical Association, expressing "dismay" at the prospect of some telemedicine waivers being made permanent.  

Ahlstrom argues that this uncertainty is trickling down to patients. She is currently experiencing a relapse and sought out telemedicine consultations in multiple states. At some facilities, she could speak with a specialist virtually; others told her they'd stopped offering telemedicine.

She called the inconsistency "a total nightmare for patients."  

Policymakers could restrict telemedicine by certain modalities or treatments, she said, but to instill a blanket rule "doesn't make any sense."

"I think patients should demand more," she said. She also noted the role that telehealth can play for other patients with chronic disease.

"This experience with me and myeloma has really cemented the need that if you have a disease and there's a specialist somewhere, you should be able to see that specialist," she said. 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf

HIMSS CEO: How to capitalize on an 'exponential growth' in digital innovation

By
Mike Miliard
November 03, 2020
Person wearing a mask and goggles in a hospital corridor

Predictive models can help stratify patient risk during and after COVID-19

By
Kat Jercich
November 03, 2020
Bonney Lake practice Northwest Medical Specialties building

The Bonney Lake practice of Northwest Medical Specialties

Oncology practice uses AI to significantly improve end-of-life care

By
Bill Siwicki
November 03, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Person wearing a mask and goggles in a hospital corridor
Predictive models can help stratify patient risk during and after COVID-19

Most Read

Continuity of eye care with home vision monitoring during COVID-19
Sana Kliniken AG launched online triage tool to make care more accessible, accurate, and comfortable
HHS focuses on telehealth and tech innovations in Rural Action Plan
The post COVID Italian telehealth experience
South Korean digital solutions to be showcased at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference
Countries worldwide share perspectives on pandemic-era digital innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Telehealth
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Nationwide Children's Hospital CMIO Dr. Jeffrey M. Hoffman
Using digital tools to improve patient engagement
Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent
Consumer devices aren't enough to bring communities into smart city ecosystems
Bart De Witte, founder of the HIPPO AI Foundation
COVID-19 expediting democratization of data
Ian Slade, chair of the HIMSS Chapter Advocacy Taskforce
HIMSS chapters take on health disparities

More Stories

CDC: Telehealth visits more than doubled in March 2020
COVID-19, NHS contact tracing,
NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app fails to ask users to self-isolate
COVID-19, apps, innovation
Experts showcase digital health solutions that help tackle COVID-19
Leadership Fundamentals for Digital Transformation
HHS headquarters in Washington, DC
HHS unveils new 2020-2025 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan
Ian Slade, chair of the HIMSS Chapter Advocacy Taskforce
HIMSS chapters take on health disparities
Hands on a laptop computer
'Significant' cyberattack targets UVM health network in Vermont, northern New York
VIM volunteers Dr. Marion Darling and Debra Cornett, RN

VIM volunteers Dr. Marion Darling and Debra Cornett, RN, caring for a patient.

Epic, Zoom and mobile app help at-risk clinic volunteers deliver care from home