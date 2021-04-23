Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter
Global Edition
Telehealth

Telehealth's awkward waiting room problem, and how one company aims to solve it

Mend, a Florida-based telemedicine platform, has released its "enhanced virtual waiting room" to keep patients engaged.
Kat Jercich
April 23, 2021
A doctor sitting in front of a computer

(Photo by Anchiy/Getty Images)

Even as telehealth has made many aspects of care more seamless, a few elements have routinely emerged as points of difficulty.   

Among them is the waiting room. A new survey from LifeLink Systems out this week found that the vast majority of patients said they'd prefer a virtual waiting room that allowed them to complete paperwork on their phones before they got to a doctors' office.   

But as with in-person services, providers are sometimes running behind, regardless of how much preparation the patient has undertaken.  

And unlike in a brick-and-mortar facility, patients waiting at a computer in front of an open window screen can wonder if they've correctly followed instructions. They may be tempted to click away – or get up and leave altogether.  

"We had a couple customers come to us and say, 'Our patients are navigating outside of the visit because when they get to us they're staring at a blank screen,'" said Jessica Neyer, vice president of strategy at Mend.  

Mend's enhanced virtual waiting room attempts to give patients a reason to stay on the right page – while aiming to help subsidize the cost of telehealth for providers.  

The concept, said Neyer, sprung from the issue of ensuring patients know they're in the right virtual place.  

"A lightbulb went off," she said: the virtual waiting room as "an opportunity to engage the patients and make it like the other solutions they're using."  

Mend, said Neyer, has created a "Netflix-like" library of specialty-specific content for patients. The selection stems from publicly available information: the doctor's national provider identification, their specialty and their location.  

Both providers and patients "are hungry for some kind of engaging content," she said. Providers can use their own video content, including information that they feel may be relevant to their patients.   

Mend also runs ads on the free version of its platform, which can be targeted based on specialty. Recently, said Neyer, the state of Florida targeted behavioral health patients with an anti-tobacco public service announcement.  

"We do no PHI targeting at all," said Neyer. In terms of accessibility, although the pre-telehealth videos can be captioned in English or Spanish, there is no automated Mend-enabled captioning for the video visit itself. Providers can call patients directly if the patient doesn't join on a computer, and Meyer says Mend has back-end interpreters for multiple languages.   

The platform works across Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.   

"We don't work on Internet Explorer and actually recommend that patients not use it," said Neyer.  

Patients also cannot opt to turn off the videos in the virtual waiting room, "but it's kind of a choose-your-own-destiny situation," she said.  

"It's up to them to toggle to any video they want to see," she said. "But most patients are engaged; they're interested."  

"As you know, telehealth is slowly evolving," added Neyer. "We've had all that time to know what actually works for a provider."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Telehealth, Women In Health IT

Women In Health ITResource Center

Handshake at business meeting
Taking a Seat on the Board
View More Resources

Stay Informed

Subscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Laura Lovett

Laura Lovett is Managing Editor of MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship.  Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.

Susan Morse

Susan Morse is Managing Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Kat Jercich

Kat Jercich is the Senior Editor at Healthcare IT News. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Advocate, and others. Previously, she was Vice President and Managing Editor at Rewire.News.

Mallory Hackett

Mallory Hackett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews. She is a graduate of Miami University, where she studied journalism and public health. Before joining the team, she interned at McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living. She also worked for the Oxford Observer, the local newspaper in the town where she went to college, as a health reporter.

Bill Siwicki

Bill Siwicki is Features Editor of Healthcare IT News. Bill has 32 years of experience in journalism, with nearly 20 years in healthcare IT and healthcare finance, along with extensive expertise in mobile technology.

Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.