Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

Telehealth resource centers nationwide aid providers at no cost

The 14 federally funded regional TRCs have seen an enormous uptick in requests for assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kat Jercich
June 17, 2020
10:25 AM

In 2019, the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers received 4,039 requests, total, from providers looking for technical assistance or for more information about telehealth.

This year, the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center, one of the 14 U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration-funded regional TRCs around the country, saw 439 inquiries in March and April alone – an 800% increase from the same time period the previous year.

"Everybody's been drinking from the fire hose," said Kathy Wibberly, director of the Mid-Atlantic TRC, in a recent presentation for HIMSS20 Digital. 

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Telehealth has been available to providers and patients in varying capacities for decades. But because of payer difficulties, licensing hurdles or just plain lack of interest from patients, the majority of providers haven't used it.

After COVID-19, however, "all of the barriers and excuses for not using telehealth … were suddenly eliminated," said Wibberly.

During their talk, HRSA-funded Telehealth Resource Centers and COVID-19, Wibberly and her cohost, Danielle Louder, explained to providers who might be struggling or who just want to know more that TRCs have a host of resources, including webinars, for their use. 

In addition to the regional TRCs, the National Telehealth Technology Assessment Resource Center and the Center for Connected Health Policy evaluate different types of telehealth technology and track telehealth-related policy, respectively.

This is particularly important, said Louder, program director at the Northeast TRC, given the rapid regulatory changes regarding telehealth. 

A priority for TRCs is "making sure that our stakeholders have resources … so they understand what services they are allowed to provide, how they're going to be reimbursed and what types of protocols they should be using for that – so they can lean on us for those types of resources, so they can really focus on provision of services in this very challenging time," said Louder.

Each regional TRC has information specifically tailored to the needs of the region. Some, for example, focus more on behavioral health, while others concentrate on private providers or substance use treatment.

"We love to work together because we don't want to recreate any wheels," said Louder.

Both presenters urged attendees at all familiarity levels with telehealth to take advantage of the centers' no-cost resources.

"Part of our job is to help these stakeholders and our future workforce to be ready to leverage and use technology, not only during public health emergencies … but as it becomes more of an expectation as we move forward," said Louder.

 

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Connected Health, HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

MIT CSAIL machine learning tool could help nursing homes predict COVID-19

By
Mike Miliard
June 17, 2020

Credit: Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East launches robotic surgery programme in the UAE

By
Ahmed El Sherif
June 17, 2020

Survey says majority of Americans won't use COVID-19 contact-tracing apps

By
Kat Jercich
June 16, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

(The Gender Spectrum Collection)
HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care

Most Read

COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of non-contact patient monitoring technology, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
Apple Heart Study researchers find success in recruitment, struggle with engagement
HIMSS, in statement on racial inequity, pledges to 'drive meaningful change'
Hybrid measure requirements are coming: Here's how to be ready
During pandemic, telehealth visits soar from 10 per week to 300 at group practice
Uber Health's non-emergency medical transportation platform addresses the social determinants

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

AI's growing role in treating diabetes, chronic conditions
Making digital health the new standard in a post-COVID-19 world
Role of patient, family input in changing the face of healthcare
Fast-changing understanding of coronavirus calls for agile decision support

More Stories

Credit: Norwegian Institute of Public Health

Norway contact tracing app temporarily banned
New behavioral health EHR program gets Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island funding
Using graphs to develop a deeper understanding of COVID-19
Developing antimicrobial stewardship programs using AI models to ensure optimal selection of antibiotics
Mother on the phone holding a child.
New contact center model helped Dana-Farber improve the patient experience
Interoperability groups are evolving, expanding during COVID-19
Ballad Health launches Epic with virtual rollout across its 4-state system
3 patient experience trends that IT leaders should act on
3 patient experience trends that IT leaders should act on