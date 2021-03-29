Global Edition
Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day

Telehealth helps Lynn County Hospital District improve access to care, avoid ER visits

With virtual care, the rural Texas provider organization is cutting costs and saving patients from having to take days off of work to see a doctor.
By Bill Siwicki
March 29, 2021
11:06 AM
Telemedicine Lynn County Hospital District

Telemedicine in action at Lynn County Hospital District. (Credit: Lynn County Hospital District)

Lynn County is a rural area in West Texas. The county consists of four incorporated towns: Tahoka, O'Donnell, Wilson and New Home. The population of the county is 5,915.

Lynn County Hospital District (LCHD) is headquartered in Tahoka, the county seat. The hospital serves Lynn County, Garza County, Borden County and portions of Dawson County. Lynn County Hospital in Tahoka is a critical access hospital, with the next larger hospital located approximately 34 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.

Deploying telehealth to improve access

In an effort to provide more accessible healthcare to Lynn County and the surrounding counties, LCHD applied for and received grants to establish telehealth hubs in Lynn County and the surrounding counties.

One of those grants came from the Federal Communications Commission. In mid-2020, LCHD was awarded $127,980 by the FCC's telehealth funding program for connected devices, a telemedicine platform, a portable tele-clinic briefcase, and other telehealth equipment to decrease patient and healthcare workers' exposure to the COVID-19 virus, reduce routine patient visits to the hospital, allow for continued patient care, decrease patient traffic and healthcare worker caseloads, and reduce PPE use.

"When looking at locations for the telehealth units, we looked at schools, jails and long-term care facilities in the area," said Melanie Richburg, CEO of LCHD. "StarLeaf software is to be installed in each unit for easy access by providers in Lynn County or the provider of choice for each patient.

"The telemedicine technology offers easy accessibility to healthcare, primary care or specialists for the surrounding communities that they would not have otherwise," she continued. "For a resident of Tahoka to go to Lubbock to see a specialist presents a challenge for many. Either they do not drive in the larger town or work locally and an appointment in Lubbock results in a full day off work."

Avoiding ER visits

LCHD is working to secure agreements with several specialists who are willing to use the telehealth system. In addition, for the correctional facilities, providers can be contacted at any time, which can prevent an inmate from being physically removed from confinement and taken to the ER or to a specialist.

"This saves the county tax dollars that would be required to escort an inmate," Richburg explained. "As for the long-term care facilities, the provider can be contacted when a resident is having a problem instead of waiting till the provider makes monthly rounds or having the resident come into the ER."

LCHD to date has three telemedicine units.

"We used the FCC grant award to place one unit at Lynn County Jail, one at Dawson County Jail, and the third has been placed in the COVID unit at the hospital," Richburg noted. "The units located in the jails have allowed for the provider to be contacted multiple times, preventing an inmate from being brought to the hospital. There is only one ER provider for the hospital on duty."

Avoiding cross contamination

When patients come into the COVID-19 unit at the hospital, the telehealth unit allows the ER provider to assess them in and out of the unit without cross contamination.

Presently, LCHD is awaiting disbursement of funds from its second grant, from the USDA, to purchase more telemedicine units with the StarLeaf virtual care software.

"It is the hope of LCHD that each unit will help improve the overall health of the areas in which they have been placed," Richburg concluded. "We are working to establish working agreements with mental health providers to improve access to this care in correctional facilities. We have offered our services to help establish agreements with specialty providers to improve accessibility to the older or limited mobility patients, as well."

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bsiwicki@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis a year ago, with its widespread quarantines and lockdowns, offered telemedicine its moment to shine after years of under-fulfilled promise. As states look toward a post-pandemic world it's time to build on that promise.

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

A person holding a syringe with the words "COVID19" on a sign in the background

Photo via Pexels

WHO warns about fake COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web

By
Kat Jercich
March 29, 2021

(Photo: Methodist Le Bonheur)

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hires new CIO

By
Mike Miliard
March 29, 2021
Dr Tim Ferris appointed director of transformation at NHS England, NHS Digital

Credit: NHS England and Improvement

Major NHS leadership shifts announced

By
Sophie Porter
March 29, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

children's hospital pandemic CIOs

Credit: blackCAT/Getty Images
CIOs at children's hospitals share lessons from a year of turmoil

Most Read

HIMSSCast: Nurses are leading the fight against vaccine hesitancy
University of Michigan Hospital deploys Epic-linked 'patient monitoring at home'
EarlySense eyes RPM growth with sale of contact-free monitoring tech to Hillrom
Chicago partners with Zocdoc for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Hims & Hers, ATA, and 10 others launch Telehealth Equity Coalition
Virtual care to become ‘new normal’ throughout GCC countries

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

women in digital health
Benefits of more women in the pitch room
HIMSS Media top stories
AstraZeneca vaccine shows 79% efficacy; VA to review EHR modernization program
Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning

More Stories

(Photo by RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images)

athenahealth attempts to tackle physician burnout through medical coding
A storm approaches a city

"Approaching Storm" by PaulBalfe is licensed under CC BY 2.0

When the next storm hits, telehealth could be a lifesaver
Epic booth at HIMSS

Photo: HIMSS Media

Epic and Humana enter 'next phase' of their connectivity collaboration
A person talking to a doctor in a mask on their phone

(Photo: Edward Jenner from Pexels)

Study of 36.5M people reveals huge jump in pandemic telehealth use
Reading Hospital Pennsylvania vaccine RFID

Pennsylvania's Reading Hospital. (Credit: Reading Hospital)

RFID tech helps Reading Hospital boost volume of COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 recovery plan, Wales
Welsh health minister announces £100M COVID-19 recovery package for NHS Wales
Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Health cluster portugal, cataract surgery

Credit: Shutterstock

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives...