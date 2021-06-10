Global Edition
Telehealth

Telehealth has enabled wider access during COVID-19 – but not for everyone

Experts at the American Telemedicine Association annual conference and expo highlighted the improvements necessary for virtual care to be truly equitable.
By Kat Jercich
June 10, 2021
04:17 PM

Photo: Josep Suria/Getty Images

The rise in telehealth use during the COVID-19 pandemic has showcased two contrasting narratives about access to virtual care.

Even as telehealth made it easier for some patients to get the care they need, especially those who struggle to reach in-person services, it also exacerbated the digital divide for others.

"COVID accelerated our commitment," said Alexis McGill Johnson, CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, during a panel at the American Telemedicine Association's annual conference and expo this week.

"It was a disruptor, but an accelerator," she added.

According to McGill Johnson, PPFA found that patients could rely on telehealth during the pandemic to preserve care continuity.

Those seeking gender-affirming treatment, for example, could stay in touch with their provider, even if they relocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. PPFA also offers a chatbot to try and engage users who have commonly asked questions.

"The Internet is full of a lot of misinformation around sexual and reproductive health," said McGill Johnson. "Being able to connect with someone quickly and help connect the dots – that is an important piece of work.

"We've been an innovator in reaching people where they are," she added. "And we think that our digital health offerings are unique."  

Meanwhile, at University of Utah Health, Dr. Maia Hightower said the team uses a combination of MyChart and Zoom for patient care.

"We intentionally chose Zoom, because the schools were using Zoom as well," she explained.   

The logic was that a patient may be able to use their child or grandchild's device and Zoom account if they didn't have access to their own.

In addition to devices and broadband inequity, Hightower said another challenge was with digital literacy, which does not function on a binary. Technological familiarity, like medical care itself, is often highly individualized.

In turn, said Hightower, "We made it very personal through a help desk designed to help patients one-on-one to connect to our platform."  

Both Hightower and McGill Johnson flagged the potential for bias to permeate telehealth, both on an interpersonal and systemic level.  

"Being in a pandemic, we're still in the middle of a reckoning around race and equity," McGill Johnson said. And existing bias can get "magnified during a quicker visit."

Meanwhile, on the IT side, Hightower noted (as others have) that inequity can be hardwired into the framework of some technologies.

"If a platform is only available in two languages, then how many are being excluded?" she pointed out.

Silas Buchanan, principal at the Institute for eHealth Equity, also stressed the importance of meeting patients where they are, and with connecting to trusted community partners.  

For example, an institute with access to data about the uptake rates of the COVID-19 vaccine should share that information with faith-based organizations that are often deeply involved with individuals' lives.  

"I'm hopeful we can shorten the distance between those ideators and innovators and underserved communities," he said.  

In the future, McGill Johnson says she's excited about pushing forward with patient-centric innovation.   

"All healthcare is local," she said. "I think that's really important. Thinking about how we continue to preserve that at a moment where lawmakers are trying to determine … how to resource telehealth and infrastructure – I think that's really exciting."

Hightower says she sees telehealth as an opportunity of sorts to try and reshape a medical system that has too often been historically associated with racism and distrust.

"I am so excited about the digital feature," she said, "as long as we design it [with intent] to be equitable."

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Data Warehousing, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Healthcare worker in mask entering data

AI embedded in the EHR helps prevent adverse medication interactions

By
Susan Morse
June 10, 2021
A doctor with a tablet

When it comes to data modernization, 'tech is only one part of the puzzle'

By
Kat Jercich
June 10, 2021
The Amazon logo

Amazon attracting multiple companies to telehealth service

By
Kat Jercich
June 10, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor with a tablet
When it comes to data modernization, 'tech is only one part of the puzzle'

Most Read

The European digital health revolution in the wake of COVID-19
3 myths about translating AI models in a healthcare setting
The benefits and future of remote patient monitoring
Amazon Web Services to distribute $12M toward cloud-powered disease-fighting tools
Nuance, Epic lead in COVID-19 response, says KLAS
How a natural disaster spurred one provider to optimize its IT with managed services

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Devesh Menawat, director of hospital automation at Masimo
What home automation can provide healthcare systems
Sponsored by
Dr. Rowland Illing, CMO and director of International Government Health for Amazon Web Services
The value of tech in improving health outcomes
Dr. Volker Amelung, president of the German Managed Care Association
DiGA prepares the way for global digital apps
Sponsored by
Roy Jakobs, chief business leader of connected care at Royal Philips
Accessing the patient anytime, anywhere

More Stories

Akshay Sharma artificial intelligence Sharecare AI
What you need to know about data fluency and federated AI
Light being shared among buildings
Confused about information blocking? Turn to the experts
NHS data grab delayed by three months
UN, health equity, covid-19
UN calls for private sector to play its part in beating health inequality
The Mount Sinai Hospital telehealth
Mount Sinai eases translation in 200 languages through its Epic telehealth platform
Compassionate Care
International Confederation of Midwives: 'We work with our heads and our hearts'
Dr. Volker Amelung, president of the German Managed Care Association
DiGA prepares the way for global digital apps
Australia launches COVID-19 vaccination reporting tool for aged care providers