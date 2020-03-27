Telehealth group practice offers free care to seniors nationwide during crisis

CCS Healthcare is a telehealth practice that has been delivering telehealth care extensively throughout Western Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2016. It delivers care to assisted living facilities through on-site visits performed by its physician assistants, nurse practitioners and physicians.

“We use telehealth for urgent care visits to maintain on-call availability 24 hours a day for each assisted living facility,” said Bill Hopkins, CRNP, a nurse practitioner and director of clinical quality at CCS Healthcare. “Telehealth has had a major impact on reducing hospitalizations for the patients in our practice. We now can deliver telehealth care to any state in the union and we are available for the duration of this health emergency.”

No co-pays or fees for seniors

CCS Healthcare provides telehealth services to any Medicare recipient for free. It is not asking for any co-pays or other fees.

“We wish to assist elder folks who are unable or afraid to leave their homes to receive care for routine as well as for acute issues,” Hopkins explained. “It is important to also help reduce any potential surges that would overload hospitals and to assist our medical colleagues who may presently be unable to provide services to their patients.”

