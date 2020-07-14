Global Edition
Telehealth

Telehealth can improve cancer care in rural areas

Death rates from cancer are higher in rural America – in part because of reduced access to high-quality care.
By Kat Jercich
July 14, 2020
02:01 PM

The hospital in Truckee, California, is located 100 miles from Sacramento. (augieray via Flickr)

In the United States, people who live in rural America have higher rates of death from cancer than those in urban America – even though cancer-incidence rates are lower overall.  

Part of this disparity, researchers suspect, comes from reduced access to high-quality care in rural communities.   

As part of addressing that disparity, researchers from California recently presented an abstract at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Scientific Program suggesting that telehealth can contribute to improving cancer care for patients in rural areas.  

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS  

Researchers found that the telehealth infrastructure they implemented in the mountain communities of California "enhanced the reach and quality of care as measured by volume, in-migration, clinical trial activity, and national quality accreditations."  

In 2006, Dr. Laurence J. Heifetz established what is now the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee, California. Until then, Truckee had had a single critical access hospital.  

"The hospital is located off an interstate highway and is 30 miles from Reno, Nevada, and 100 miles from Sacramento, California," Heifetz and his coauthors explained in a paper published in 2011. "Those distances are deceiving, as the weather in the area is extreme from November through April, with snow frequently causing major traffic and safety issues."   

They added: "Patients with cancer from our rural communities had always needed to travel great distances at significant hardship to mid-sized cities for even primary cancer care."  

The Truckee-based oncology program joined with four other facilities, explained Heifetz and his coauthors in the 2020 abstract. The program included structured virtual tumor boards addressing colorectal, prostate, lung and breast sites, which comprise the majority of cancer diagnoses.  

"We built a small conference room designed to integrate multiple doctors into a communal tumor board using basic flat screen and video technology," said Heifetz in a 2015 interview about the boards.   

"Each physician’s image and voice can be viewed along with the diagnostic imaging studies, pathology, and PowerPoint presentation. The high-definition images and sound are transmitted through encrypted Web-based technology, ensuring both security and quality," he said.

"Each site created a dedicated virtual conference room with two monitors and a video camera. One monitor is for the audiovisual transmission and can be divided so the participating members can see and speak with each other. The other monitor is for the presentation outline as well as radiology and pathology images viewed through a Web-conferencing interface," Heifetz continued.  

"Remote telemedicine clinics outside the primary catchment area were also established to serve the mountain communities of Quincy, Portola, Loyalton, and South Lake Tahoe, California," wrote Heifetz and his coauthors in the abstract.  

The authors of the abstract referred to the virtual tumor boards and the remote clinics as a "synaptic knowledge network of telehealth."  

"The combination of virtual tumor boards and telehealth clinics associated with growth of the program to 3 medical oncologists, 1 radiation oncologist and expansion into a 20,000 [square-foot] facility," they wrote.  

Researchers found that total new patient visits increased from 60 in 2006 to 506 in 2008, with 62% of patients in 2018 coming from zip codes outside of the primary catchment area. Clinical trial enrollments and accreditations also "steadily increased" during that time period, they found.  

"The program is accredited by the Commission on Cancer with commendation, ASTRO’s APEX, ASCO’s QOPI and CancerLinq programs, and is a G02Foundation for Lung Cancer Community Center of Excellence," the authors wrote.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Rural access to care via telehealth has become an issue of increasing importance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.   

In June, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it would be allocating more money toward rural health providers, aimed at establishing the broadband connectivity necessary to implement telehealth and virtual care.   

But leaders of rural hospitals pointed out in May that it takes more than telehealth alone to survive the pandemic – it will also take an overhaul in payment models to allow rural systems to control costs.

"What we should all be talking about now, looking at the last two months and how we go forward, is truly transformation," said Geisinger EVP and Chief Innovation Officer Karen Murphy, RN, during a webinar hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

ON THE RECORD

"Patients in rural areas have reduced access to high-quality cancer care, which contributes to rural-urban disparities in cancer mortality. Telehealth technologies can connect providers across rural and urban communities," wrote the researchers in the ASCO abstract.

"Application of synaptic knowledge networks to other rural sites is a promising strategy to reduce rural-urban disparities in cancer care," they said.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, Connected Health, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Half of consumers avoid seeking care because it's too difficult

By
Jeff Lagasse
July 14, 2020
Using Zoom with Epic to bring telehealth to kids during COVID-19

One of the Kennedy Krieger Institute's outpatient facilities.

Using Zoom with Epic to bring telehealth to kids during COVID-19

By
Bill Siwicki
July 14, 2020

How telehealth holds the key to patient activation

By
Siemens
July 14, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Using Zoom with Epic to bring telehealth to kids during COVID-19

One of the Kennedy Krieger Institute's outpatient facilities.
Using Zoom with Epic to bring telehealth to kids during COVID-19

Most Read

Telehealth privacy and security: Investment and education are key, attorney says
CareMount Medical uses telehealth now to avoid health crisis later
Howard University, AARP launch pilots addressing diabetes through tech
AI is helping reinvent CDS, unlock COVID-19 insights at Mayo Clinic
Reinforcing Readiness and Saving Lives via Integrated Health Information Technologies
Congressional watchdog: VA has been missing key stakeholders in EHR update

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Analytics
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security

Video

COVID-19 exposes shortcomings of retrospective data analytics
COVID-19 speeds adoption of telehealth
Hands-free hospital communications tech sees uptake in demand
Hospitals unprepared for next COVID-19 surge; VA, Philips team on tele-critical care

More Stories

Leveraging digital health in times of COVID-19 and beyond
COVID-19 speeds adoption of telehealth
Personal privacy – Does the pandemic change the rules?
Health Catalyst to acquire healthfinch, with eye toward workflow optimization
ONC interop rules must include measures for success, experts say
Tech optimization: Fine-tuning cybersecurity defenses
Tech optimization: Fine-tuning cybersecurity defenses
Great Ormond Street Hospital is first in Europe to reach Stage 6 EMRAM and O-EMRAM
Imperial College London to launch COVID-19 information platform