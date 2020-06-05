As telehealth becomes the new normal, NCQA updates quality measures

The National Committee for Quality Assurance has given the OK for what it's calling a "sweeping set of adjustments" to 40 of the measures used for HEDIS scores, given the new realities of widespread and scaled-up telehealth use.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set measures, widely used in quality-improvement efforts, have been updated by NCQA as more health plans, clinicians and patients embrace telehealth services in a major way during the coronavirus pandemic.

These new changes will apply to healthcare-quality measurement beginning this year, according to NCQA, and align with recent telehealth guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and other federal and state regulators.

THE LARGER TREND

NCQA notes that updates to the following 40 measures will be reflected in HEDIS Volume 2 Technical Specifications, set to be published on July 1, with telehealth-specific revisions outlined in each measure spec's "Summary of Changes" section:

Prevention and Screening

Weight Assessment and Counseling for Nutrition and Physical Activity for Children/Adolescents

Breast Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Care for Older Adults

Respiratory

Use of Spirometry Testing in the Assessment and Diagnosis of COPD

Asthma Medication Ratio

Cardiovascular Conditions

Controlling High Blood Pressure

Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment After a Heart Attack

Statin Therapy for Patients with Cardiovascular Disease

NEW MEASURE: Cardiac Rehabilitation

Diabetes

Comprehensive Diabetes Care

NEW MEASURE: Kidney Health Evaluation for Patients with Diabetes

Statin Therapy for Patients with Diabetes

Musculoskeletal Conditions

Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis – Scheduled for Retirement

Osteoporosis Management in Women Who Had a Fracture

NEW MEASURE: Osteoporosis Screening in Older Women

Behavioral Health

Antidepressant Medication Management

Follow-up Care for Children Prescribed ADHD Medication

Follow-up After Hospitalization for Mental Illness

Follow-up After Emergency Department Visit for Mental Illness

Diabetes Screening for People with Schizophrenia or Bipolar Disorder Who Are Using Antipsychotic Medication

Cardiovascular Monitoring for People with Cardiovascular Disease and Schizophrenia

Diabetes Monitoring for People with Diabetes and Schizophrenia

Adherence to Antipsychotic Medications for Individuals with Schizophrenia

Care Coordination

Transitions of Care

Follow-up After Emergency Department Visit for People with Multiple High-Risk Chronic Conditions

Access/Availability of Care

Prenatal and Postpartum Care

Use of First-Line Psychosocial Care for Children and Adolescents on Antipsychotics

Utilization

Well-Child Visits in the First 30 Months of Life

Child and Adolescent Well Care Visits

Mental Health Utilization

Risk-Adjusted Utilization

Plan All-Cause Readmissions

Hospitalization Following Discharge from a Skilled Nursing Facility

Acute Hospital Utilization

Emergency Department Utilization

Hospitalization for Potentially Preventable Complications

Measures Reported Using Electronic Clinical Data Systems

Utilization of the PHQ-9 to Monitor Depression Symptoms for Adolescents and Adults

Depression Screening and Follow-up for Adolescents and Adults

Postpartum Depression Screening and Follow-up

Prenatal Depression Screening and Follow-up

Breast Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Follow-up Care for Children Prescribed ADHD Medication

ON THE RECORD

"You cannot drive quality improvement if your measures don’t take into account what has quickly become the fastest growing modality for providing healthcare services," said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane, in a statement. "The timely approval by our Board of these changes signals that we understand the important role telehealth has played in making care available amid an unprecedented national lockdown and that it will continue to be an important part of the healthcare system going forward."

