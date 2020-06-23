Global Edition
Telehealth

Telehealth: ATA president says 'we have a lot more work to do'

Video-based real-time services are just the beginning, said American Telemedicine Association President Dr. Joe Kvedar during his keynote for the virtual ATA2020 conference.
By Kat Jercich
June 23, 2020
09:56 AM

(TEDx MidAtlantic, Flickr)

"Telehealth is now a household world," said American Telemedicine Association president Dr. Joe Kvedar during his keynote address Monday, the first day of the virtual ATA2020 conference.

For the past 25 years, Kvedar said he's been explaining to people what he does for a living, working to advance virtual care.

Kvedar, who has run the Center for Connected Health at Boston's Partners HealthCare since 1995, has been a self-described "telehealth evangelist" over those decades. Now, technology and policy have finally aligned to show virtual care's promise on a large scale, even if it took a crisis to force the issue.

After decades of under-fulfilled promise for telehealth, "we have successfully brought the doctor's office into the home," said Kvedar.

But at the same time, providers and those pushing for telehealth expansion shouldn't rest on the laurels of success, he warned.

"We have a lot more work to do," he said, particularly when it comes to breaking barriers around synchronicity. "We have the opportunity to reimagine healthcare delivery."

Pointing out the mismatch between the number of available providers and patients, he said, one area of telemedicine expansion will be via the "one to many" models of care that goes beyond more traditional one-to-one, real-time video interactions.

Through software, he said, "Our patients will feel cared for and we'll be able to extend our doctors and nurses across more patients."

Another way to reimagine healthcare through telemedicine will be through home testing and home devices. Although remote patient-monitoring devices are becoming more popular, still other vendors are exploring at-home testing possibilities. 

He also noted new advancements in digital biomarkers – such as software that can detect respiratory infections through the sound of a cough, asynchronous chatbots and symptom checkers.

"We need these wraparound services to help us so we can have a completely integrated digital and analog experience," he said.

Regardless of what the future looks like in specifics, Kvedar made one firm prediction: "The virtual visit concept is going to stick."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Screeners, navigators and nudgers: The future of conversational AI in healthcare

By
Kat Jercich
June 23, 2020
Tele-psychiatry helps small provider expand services, treat during pandemic

River Valley Health and Dental Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tele-psychiatry helps small provider expand services, treat during pandemic

By
Bill Siwicki
June 23, 2020

Clay County Medical Center

Cerner signs 7 new small hospital customers for CommunityWorks

By
Mike Miliard
June 23, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Screeners, navigators and nudgers: The future of conversational AI in healthcare

Most Read

Telehealth set for 'tsunami of growth,' says Frost & Sullivan
HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care
Amwell scores $194M, as telehealth business booms during coronavirus pandemic
Health system boosts patient engagement for strong clinical, financial results
A new COVID-19 wave is coming – how can health systems prepare?
Patient engagement support vendor offers free telehealth to NY, NJ women

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

Ensuring providers' COVID-19 claims won't be denied
Traveling the last mile of the long, bumpy road to interoperability
Vaccine for COVID-19 may be on the way; Senate weighs future of telehealth
Using AI to cut down demands of COVID-19

More Stories

VHA launches analytics challenge to predict COVID-19 outcomes
Traveling the last mile of the long, bumpy road to interoperability
COVID-19: Lessons from Thailand’s BIDI & Samitivej Group of Hospitals
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform

(Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

Senator Tina Smith: 'We have to learn from our experiences' on telehealth
Neonatal data tech and video streaming help clinicians enhance care
Neonatal data tech and video streaming help clinicians enhance care

Credit: UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)

UAE ministry launches COVID-19 'virtual information centre'
Vaccine for COVID-19 may be on the way; Senate weighs future of telehealth