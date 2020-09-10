By: 

Doctor using a tablet
A platform for digital transformation
Doctor wearing mask
Digital Health: Enabling the post-COVID-19 transition in cancer care
Surgeons looking at display
Digital Health: Enabling the post-COVID-19 transition in imaging
connectivity and interoperability can drive patient-centric care
Presentation: How connectivity and interoperability can drive patient-centric care
Siemens Healthineers, German hospital partner on data sharing project
Siemens Healthineers, German hospital partner on data sharing project

Sponsored

Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

Telehealth and clinical decision support: ideal synergy for patient- clinician engagement

Pairing telehealth and clinical decision support could be a true game-changer, enabling patients and clinicians to make decisions together along the care continuum of complex diseases.
September 10, 2020
09:00 AM
Woman attending telehealth appointment

In the months and years to come, as we reflect on all that has changed in our lives due to the pandemic, patient engagement and telehealth will be among top subjects for healthcare.

Multi-year studies published between 2017 and 2019 showed that telehealth, while definitely a welcomed concept for home-bound or time-constrained patients, clinicians managing chronic diseases, and/or payers and providers looking to mitigate population health incentives, was still very much in its infancy.1

Prior to the pandemic, an analysis of claims data showed that only about 2.4% of enrollees in large employer health plans had used a telehealth service.2

A report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on July 28, 2020, indicates that in April 2020, 43.5% (average across both rural and urban areas) of Medicare primary care visits were provided via telehealth as compared to 0.1% in February 2020.3

In-person, patient-clinician engagement for the management of complex diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and oncology drastically declined starting the end of March 2020. Cardiology in-person visits reached lows of 10% in April, and as of August 7, 2020, have only rebounded to about 48%.4  However, oncology in-person visits sustained the greatest decrease, hitting as low as 2% and only rebounding to about 15% of as of August 7, 2020.4

While reimbursement for telehealth services has facilitated adoption especially in primary care settings, a chasm prevails when we look at the use of telehealth services in complex specialties, such as cardiology and oncology.  And the answer to bridging this chasm may be clinical decision support solutions (CDSS).

Today’s patients and their families and/or caregivers want more than just treatment for the disease. They want their clinicians to:

  • Include them in and personalize the decision-making process
  • Educate them about treatment options
  • Update them on the progress of their care
  • Provide them with respect and dignity throughout their disease journey5

Clinical decision support solutions, powered by artificial intelligence  techniques, facilitate the clinician’s ability to have these in-depth and personalized discussions about the decision-making process.

By accessing the comprehensive CDSS that are now available in the market, clinicians can:

  • Fully engage their patients virtually via a telehealth consultation
  • Show them exactly the status of their condition based on diagnostic information
  • Show them the options for treatment based on their condition
  • Arrive at a decision together

As treatment progresses, clinicians can virtually update patients on progress and present options if treatment needs to be adjusted.  

In addition to offering the ability to engage in personalized treatment decisions and management, virtually accessing CDSS via a telehealth service allows clinicians to reinstate complex disease care for the patients while addressing the mutual concern of virus exposure. 

More importantly, with studies estimating tens of thousands of excess cancer deaths due to missed screenings, delays in diagnosis and reductions in cancer care due to the pandemic, it is critical that clinicians take action and lobby through advocacy associations, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and private insurers for reimbursement for virtual use of CDSS in patient-clinician treatment decision-making. 4,6 

The ideal synergy of telehealth and CDSS could be a true game-changer, enabling patients and clinicians to make decisions together along the care continuum of complex diseases while ensuring clinicians continue to provide the quality of care and outcomes patients expect and deserve. 

For more information on how telehealth and AI-powered clinical decision support solutions can enable personalized patient-clinician engagement, visit Siemens Healthineers Digital Health Solutions.

About the Author

Liana Romero, PhD, MBA, MT (ASCP), is the Head of Global Marketing, Clinical Decision Solutions, Digital Health, for Siemens Healthineers GmbH.

References

1.Harvey, J. B. et al. (2019) Utilization of Outpatient Telehealth Services in Parity and Nonparity States 2010-2015. Telemed J E Health. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2017.0265

2.Rae, Matthew et al. (2020, March 3). Overage and utilization of telemedicine services by enrollees in large employer plans. Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. https://www.iqvia.com/-/media/iqvia/pdfs/files/iqvia-covid-19-market-tracking-us.pdf?_=1598288823560

3.Assistant Secretary of Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). (2020, July 28). Medicare Beneficiary use of telehealth visits: Early data from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. https://aspe.hhs.gov/system/files/pdf/263866/HP_IssueBrief_MedicareTelehealth_final7.29.20.pdf

4.IQVIA. (2020, August 14). Monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical market. https://www.iqvia.com/-/media/iqvia/pdfs/files/iqvia-covid-19-market-tracking-us.pdf?_=1598288823560

5.Schaeffer, C. (2016).  Talk to me. Improve patient engagement; improve your cancer program. https://www.accc-cancer.org/docs/Documents/oncology-issues/articles/JF16/jf16-talk-to-me

6.Nelson, R. (2020). More Than 10,000 Excess Cancer Deaths due to COVID-19 Delays. https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/932858

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence

More regional news

ReHand app screenshot

With many regulatory barriers clear, remaining roadblocks for digital therapeutics are cultural, logistical

By
Jonah Comstock
September 10, 2020
Sexual health

Femtech's sexual health revolution

By
Laura Lovett
September 10, 2020
DeWitt Hospital remotely installs cloud-based EHR that helps with COVID-19 care

DeWitt Hospital in DeWitt, Arkansas.

DeWitt Hospital remotely installs cloud-based EHR that helps with COVID-19 care

By
Bill Siwicki
September 10, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Telehealth is biggest threat to healthcare cybersecurity, says report

Most Read

Allscripts, Microsoft re-up their cloud EHR collaboration deal
Dubai Health Authority deploys robots to disinfect facilities
BigQuery Omni, new from Google Cloud, enables analytics queries from AWS, Azure
Doctors are burdened by documentation, are AI scribes the answer?
Digital Health: Enabling the post-COVID-19 transition in imaging
Medtronic to acquire the French implant tech company Medicrea

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

How an EHR and HIE slashed opioid use by 46%
The value of patient input when innovating
Moving from reactive to predictive, proactive and preventative care in Israel
Google Health's role in communicating information during pandemic

More Stories

Measuring and managing Multiple Sclerosis: could digital assessment tools improve our understanding?
'Focus on the patient and the rest will follow'
MedPAC members weigh future of telehealth coverage
Stethoscope on tablet
AI beyond the buzz: 'The biggest element is the truth telling'
The COVID-19 crisis has 'forced people into virtual mediums,' says CEO
Judge dismisses data privacy suit against University of Chicago and Google
Telehealth working ‘beyond our wildest dreams’ at Chicago’s Rush

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Telehealth working ‘beyond our wildest dreams’ at Chicago’s Rush
Google Cloud to provide DoD with an AI enabled cancer diagnostic system