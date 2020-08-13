Global Edition
HIMSS20 Digital Coverage

Telehealth after dark: health systems can relieve clinician workload through nighttime virtual care

Providence St. Joseph Health team members explained during a recent HIMSS20 Digital presentation how their telehospitalist program helped fill the gap for critical access hospitals.
By Kat Jercich
August 13, 2020
04:55 PM

Smaller critical care hospitals may not have the patient volume to justify having a full-time physician for the night hours. 

This, said panelists during a recent HIMSS20 Digital presentation, can mean facilities leverage their daytime doctors for the job – leading, in turn, to burnout and decreased quality of care. Nurses, too, can be stressed by the decision to wake up a physician, leading to decreased job satisfaction and decreased comfort managing complex patients.

"That was the gap we were trying to close for hospitals that wanted to partner with us in establishing a telehospitalist program," said Pita Nims, RN, and senior clinical program manager at Providence St. Joseph Health, during the InTouch Health-sponsored session, The Telehospitalist Program.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

In 2014, she explained, Providence, a Catholic health system encompassing more than 51 hospitals in the western United States, created the telehospitalist program. Through the program, six different critical care facilities across three states access hospitalists during the night shift using bidirectional audio/video software. 

The clinical service is a remote attending model available from 7 PM to 7 AM and includes hospital admissions and cross-cover.

Nims and her co-presenter, Telehospitalist Team Lead Dr. Brandon Ong, described how integration between the facilities can lead to improved patient care.

"As a team, we work with … smaller hospitals that maybe don't have the volume to hire an in-house physician at night and so obviously use us to fill that gap," said Ong. "We've worked with these programs long enough … so the nurses really have no hesitation to call us for anything, big or small."

The presenters pointed to the program's results at select partner critical access hospitals, noting that the program led to an increase in pre-midnight admissions for patients who presented between 2 and 11 PM, as well as a decrease in the time to see patients. The program currently serves about 4,000 patients annually; Nims anticipates that it will soon expand to cover eight sites.

"The patients, I think, really appreciate it," said Ong, with many finding the model to be a novel and interesting one. 

"We always go through the consent [process] at the beginning of our meeting with a patient, and in all the years that I've done telehealth, I've never had a patient say no," Ong said. "They'd always rather see a physician by video than ... not see a physician at all."

HIMSS20 Digital

Experience the education, innovation and collaboration of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition… virtually.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Clinical, HIMSS20 Digital Coverage, Population Health, Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

Health Catalyst to acquire Vitalware and forms new partnership with Northwell

By
Mike Miliard
August 13, 2020
At Rush, patient engagement suite increases pandemic-era rounds by 247%

Rush University Medical Center.

At Rush, patient engagement suite increases pandemic-era rounds by 247%

By
Bill Siwicki
August 13, 2020
Doctor using a tablet

A platform for digital transformation

By
Siemens
August 13, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

At Rush, patient engagement suite increases pandemic-era rounds by 247%

Rush University Medical Center.
At Rush, patient engagement suite increases pandemic-era rounds by 247%

Most Read

Medtronic to acquire the French implant tech company Medicrea
Hospital staffing shortages face new competition from Amazon, Apple and other disruptors
Yavapai Regional reduces opioid prescriptions by 6% with Cerner EHR-PDMP integration
'Flattening the curve' with virtual care in Australia
BCBS MA expands dentistry telehealth coverage during pandemic
Keeping digital healthcare services people-centric

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

COVID-19 brings new challenges, opportunities for population health
COVID-19 affecting how labor and delivery clinicians provide care
Actionable analytics are a must for COVID-19 era response
Rapid rise in telehealth use due to pandemic is increasing cyber risks

More Stories

Actionable analytics are a must for COVID-19 era response
The age of precision in the post COVID-19 world
Expanding access to telehealth is a 'hundreds-of-billion-dollar question'
OCR warns hospitals of HIPAA compliance scams
At Health First, preregistration tech streamlines processes and boosts collections

Health First Medical Group.

At Health First, preregistration tech streamlines processes and boosts collections
Addressing security challenges presented by HIEs
Henry Ford Health System's use of CarePort during COVID-19 improves care decisions
At ONC Tech Forum, Rucker touts value of HIEs in COVID-19 response