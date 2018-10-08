Teleconferencing expands care access in rural Australia

Silvia Pfeiffer, CEO and co-founder of Coviu spoke with Healthcare IT News Asia-Pacific about her team's experience developing technology at the Women in Tech (Asia) conference in Singapore.
October 08, 2018
10:50 PM
Share
Silvia Pfeiffer speaking at the Women in Tech (Asia) Conference in Singapore

Silvia Pfeiffer, MD, speaking at the Women in Tech (Asia) Conference in Singapore. Photo: Dean Koh

A computer scientist by training, Silvia Pfeiffer, CEO and co-founder of Coviu, a cloud-based teleconferencing software vendor, spoke at the Women in Tech (Asia) conference held in Singapore on Sept. 19.

At the sidelines of the event, she spoke with Healthcare IT News Asia-Pacific about how Coviu was conceived, what innovation means to her and a glimpse of what the company will be working on in the near future.

How did the idea to form Coviu come about in 2015?

Coviu is a spinoff from CSIRO of Australia, we worked in their computer science research space. I was part of writing some of the standards of WebRTC, the core technology we’re using for Coviu. In 2013, we did our first project with a team of speech pathologists out of Royal Far West School, which provides healthcare for Australia’s rural areas.

The school was delivering services, but with what I now call legacy systems – an old videoconferencing system with poor quality. They could not share content very well and could not really work properly with the children – it was just a nightmare.

I built something with the technology, we’ve developed and knocked something out in a couple of weeks. We built an Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and gave it to them to try. Two years later, they still did not want to let go of it. They really enjoyed and loved it so we knew we had something.

We wanted to build something from it because healthcare practitioners needed new technologies that would give them the tools for live consultations, to replicate exactly what they are doing face-to-face. That’s what we built Coviu on. We started in 2015, and registered and launched publicly in 2016.

In your experience, what do you see as challenges for clinicians to adopt new technologies?

It’s interesting. When we first launched our product was really difficult to get because people are in set in their ways. Clinicians are very busy people. Most of the time, they have their practices booked out and don’t need to look for more patients, so why would they pick up new technologies?

But times have changed a little bit because of everything that has been happening in healthcare with AI and algorithms that have been proven to actually make better decisions than clinicians in specific areas.

The question of adoption is getting the clinicians, patients and the administrators onboard. And that adoption is changing behavior, which is always difficult. But if you can provide opportunities for them (clinicians) to make their lives easier, to reach more patients and to scale their businesses, you’re on a winning streak, and you can do something with them.

What does innovation in the context of your work at Coviu mean?

We’re innovating by taking healthcare online. Our goal around innovation is now that we have digitalized the conversation between the patient and the clinician, what else can we do once it’s digital?

We can capture data of course, around how many consultations are held. We currently do not have any statistics on how many consultations that the doctors do: They’re all on paper, random statistics. Whereas here, with Coviu, we can capture the accurate data.

But we can do much more than that now that we’ve got a digital conversation. Now that the images are digital, we can do image analysis. Part of which is AI, and we do real-time health analysis that can help the clinicians make more informed decisions.

For instance, we’re working on a project called Range of Motion analysis, so how well can you move your limbs, which could be interesting after knee surgery or any breakages etc. So, it’s good for physiotherapy.

Coviu has been around for about 3 years now. What are some opportunities or expansion plans that you see for the company in the coming years?

We have a big roadmap and a lot of ideas we want to bring into the telehealth consultation space. One focus area for us is clinician tools. Let’s say you are a mental health practitioner, psychiatrist or psychologist. Often questionnaires or specific tools are used to help identify whether a patient has a certain mental illness or not, and whether they are progressing or improving.

So these are clinician tools that they want to use in their consultations, and there may be tools that patients can take home as a mobile application. But there is also a need for the clinician to see a summary of results from the patient so that they can track the progress of the patient.

I see Coviu as a vital part in the future of healthcare where we have mobile applications that patients use for themselves for self-monitoring and dashboards for clinicians to supervise what is happening with the patient. There is also the communication component between the patient and clinician. Another aspect is to support the workflows (of clinicians), which is all around how the business operates.

Currently, we are actively selling in Australia, but we also want to enter the Asian market. The Regulatory Sandbox by the Ministry of Health Singapore is a great opportunity for us to do that.

Topics: 
Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

man working on server stacks
Top Story
How to flip a cybersecurity event into building more resources

Most Read

Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
5 ways Amazon could disrupt healthcare
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list
Experts weigh in on CMS' big changes to clinical documentation, EHRs and interoperability
Trump signs spending bill into law: Here are health IT's biggest wins
Healthcare Innovation: How 2016 trends are already evolving

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Mobile
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Quality and Safety

Video

Gyre Renwick talking to himss tv at health 2.0 conference
Population health management often starts with a ride
Kamal Obbad talking to HIMSS TV
Genomics startup bets on blockchain for data sharing platform
Thomas Mason speaking with HIMSS TV
HHS working to leverage APIs to help healthcare consumers
Kyra Bobinet talks to himss tv
AI works to close brain-behavior gap with healthy eating app

More Stories

doctor looking on tablet at personal health records
State of the industry report from HIMSS
business woman talking to group of people
CNIOs increase the number of women in healthcare IT
Silvia Pfeiffer speaking at the Women in Tech (Asia) Conference in Singapore

Silvia Pfeiffer, MD, speaking at the Women in Tech (Asia) Conference in Singapore. Photo: Dean Koh

Teleconferencing expands care access in rural Australia
Children's National Health System, Sheikh Zayed Campus

Children's National Health System, Sheikh Zayed Campus

Children's National streamlines discharge with Cerner EHR
road block on highway

Researchers found roadblocks with information given to patients during the medical release processes despite HIPAA.

Patients blocked from EHR data, despite HIPAA
NYU Langone Health on East 17th Street in New York City

NYU Langone Health on East 17th Street in New York City. Credit: Google Maps

NYU Langone's data science strategy
doctor with patient looking at tablet health record
GDPR four months in – what has changed?
US Senate capital building exterior view of dome
National Health IT Week: HIMSS VP of Government Relations looks back on how it evolved