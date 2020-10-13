Global Edition
Telehealth

Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare

Jason Gorevic and Glen Tullman see the deal as a way to offer a longitudinal relationship between clinicians and patients, bringing doctors, digital tools and data science together for better health.
By Kat Jercich
October 13, 2020
09:24 AM

Two months ago, digital health behemoths Livongo and Teladoc Health announced their $18.5 billion merger under the name Teladoc following huge leaps in earnings for both companies. 

The deal, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the fourth quarter in 2020, builds upon the shared company culture at both organizations, said Teladoc Health CEO Jason Gorevic.

"It starts with a common vision: a vision for bringing together two complementary companies, with complementary capabilities and assets driven towards delivering whole person care and changing the healthcare experience for consumers," said Gorevic during a HLTH VRTL 2020 panel this week.

"That mission-orientation is very strong with both companies," he said.

The organizations have framed the deal as a way to offer "whole person" healthcare to users. 

"We think of it as a consumer-centric virtual care experience, and all of us really want that," said Glen Tullman, Livongo founder and executive chairman. "So, the idea and the opportunity to put that together in one place from start to finish, that's really what we saw." 

Tullman said the merger news excited clients and members, "because for the first time there was one place to have all of your healthcare needs taken care of and yet not lose the empathy, not lose the human touch, and not lose the connection to physicians," he said.

Livongo's chronic care management strategy, combined with Teladoc's telehealth network, can allow for health needs to be met on a long-term basis, said the execs.

"Rather than a checkup once a year or two visits for sore throat or the flu and no interactions in between that, this becomes a longitudinal relationship that brings [together] multiple professionals, digital assets and data science all to bear for the consumer," said Gorevic. 

For example, a patient may not notice if their health data is gradually changing over time – such as if their blood pressure numbers are slowly increasing along with a decrease in activity levels. But those shifts may be flagged for clinicians, who can in turn bring them to the attention of individuals and make a change sooner rather than later. 

By bringing together digital health capabilities, said Gorevic, companies like Livongo and Teladoc are "really reimagining what primary care should be."

During the session, Gorevic and Tullman announced that Livongo and Teladoc have made their first cross sale to a major health plan, which they called a "deeply collaborative process." Guidewell Health, the parent company of Florida Blue, was already working with Teladoc. Now, Livongo's service will be available to 50,000 Florida Blue members as well. 

"Our goal was how [to] get to Livongo to as many people as possible," said Tullman. 'The expansion opportunities for us would have taken us years."

As with other facets of digital health, the coronavirus pandemic has sped up adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, with Tullman calling telehealth an "essential need" in the face of social distancing.

"It empowers people," said Tullman. Through patients' ability to access clinicians from their own homes, more on their own terms, he said, "We put people back in charge."

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Patient Engagement, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic, Safe Health form new venture focused on connected diagnostics

By
Mike Miliard
October 13, 2020

Tyto Care launches new AI-powered diagnostic support tool

By
Kat Jercich
October 13, 2020
Cerner CEO Brent Shafer speaks at the virtual Cerner Health Conference 2020

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer speaks at the virtual Cerner Health Conference 2020

Cerner unveils new interoperability tools, as CEO Brent Shafer says 'innovation is accelerating'

By
Mike Miliard
October 13, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare

Most Read

Livongo's President Dr. Jennifer Schneider talks potential in Livongo and Teladoc merger
New telehealth technology uses the TV set
How one 500-doc physicians group scaled up telehealth to 130 clinics in a week
Cerner exec wins GOP primary, will face incumbent US Rep. Sharice Davids
Remote patient monitoring can help address the maternal mortality crisis
Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
QTT COO Jayyou Choi
Expectations of digital transformation
National Institute of Standards and Technology's Sokwoo Rhee
Transforming urban areas into 'smart communities'
Sponsored by
Digitalization of healthcare is needed to digitally empower patients
HIEs' role in supporting public health efforts during COVID-19

More Stories

A woman looking at her phone
IBM Watson Health to launch blockchain-powered Digital Health Pass
Special Report: Burnout in the Age of COVID-19
Physician burnout
Pandemic-era burnout: How physicians manage crushing workloads and IT demands
Doctor at laptop
New framework helps streamline EHR data extraction
Hemant Taneja, managing director of General Catalyst
Livongo's lead investor on what the next model of care could look like
podcast equipment
HIMSSCast: Is the FDA taking digital health regulation in the right direction?
EHR training, COVID-19, coronavirus
Better EHR training in the working environment?
HIEs' role in supporting public health efforts during COVID-19