Sutter, UPMC and DNAnexus forge precision medicine partnership

By Nathan Eddy
April 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Share
The teams will collect, process and analyze EHR data of up to 3,000 patients to create personalized care plans for people with MS.

Sutter Health and biomedical informatics and data management DNAnexus are partnering on a study to improve personalized treatments for people with multiple sclerosis. As part of the partnership, the Genome Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) will generate clinical-grade genomic data from samples contributed by the program’s participants.

WHY IT MATTERS

Scientists at Sutter’s Center for Precision Medicine will input de-identified clinico-genomic datasets from more than 3,000 patients to DNAnexus’s Apollo platform for analysis and visualization, as well as to enable collaboration.

In the study’s first phase of 500 patients, starting next month, scientists will collect electronic health record EHR data, patient-reported outcomes, imaging data, and blood samples, as well as whole exome sequencing (WES) performed by UPMC.

[Next-gen precision medicine: Consumerism, EHR integration, Smart on FHIR]

Then DNAnexus team will process WES data through analysis pipelines and link the resulting genetic data with extensive clinical data on Apollo.

The Sutter Health team can then use Apollo to assess the patients’ clinical and genomic features correlating with MS subtypes, as well as disability progression, staging, symptoms, MRI changes, and differential response to disease-modifying therapies (DMTs).

ON THE RECORD

“Our center provides the environment to generate high-quality genomic data for Sutter Health and its patients,” UPMC Genome Center director Annerose Berndt said in a statement.

The Genome Center has the capacity to support high-volume clinical and research sequencing for a variety of applications, including whole genome sequencing, WES, and bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing, with data processing and storage supported by cloud-based infrastructure.

“This is an important step to advance precision medicine efforts across Sutter and, ultimately, to improve treatments for people with MS in our community and the millions of people affected with the disease worldwide,” Gregory Tranah, director of the Center for Precision Medicine at Sutter Health, added in the statement. 

THE BIGGER TREND

Last year Microsoft and GV (formerly Google Ventures) announced an investment in DNAnexus, as it closed on a $58 million financing round with investments in January 2018.

The investment comes as more and more major technology vendors are making moves into genomics, bioinformatics and precision medicine and hospitals IT shops are increasingly being tasked with incorporating those into the clinician workflow.

DNAnexus launched the Mosaic Microbiome Platform to increase the understanding of the human microbiome and an early access program for Google Brain’s Deep Variant technology. The company also announced separate collaborations with AstraZeneca’s Centre for Genomics Research and Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Analytics, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Sutter, UPMC and DNAnexus forge precision medicine partnership

Most Read

Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Why EHR data interoperability is such a mess in 3 charts
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Clinical
Cloud Computing

Video

Guide to Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Patient Experience Summit
How Project HEAL is helping those with eating disorders recover
Giving patients opportunity to share expertise, experiences
Ochsner re-engineering care for people with chronic disease

More Stories

Pfizer, Concerto HealthAI join up for precision medicine partnership
Google booth HIMSS
Google Cloud, Deloitte partner on healthcare solutions
92% of Mount Sinai patients engage when prescribed an app
How healthcare consumerism is empowering patients

Health minister Jens Spahn speaking at the opening of the Health Innovation Hub in Berlin

Ministry of Health in Germany officially launches Health Innovation Hub initiative
Large Medicaid population has New Mexico rethinking care delivery
What you need to know about healthcare APIs and interoperability
What you need to know about healthcare APIs and interoperability
Healthcare organizations lagging behind NIST Cybersecurity Framework, HIPAA guidance