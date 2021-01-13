Global Edition
Telehealth

Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion

Lower courts had blocked FDA in-person requirements for abortion medication last summer, finding them to be a "substantial obstacle" during the pandemic.
By Kat Jercich
January 13, 2021
11:22 AM
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night granted the Trump administration's request to reinstate in-person abortion medication requirements during the pandemic.  

U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations require mifepristone, which is used in medication abortion, to be dispensed at a clinic, hospital or medical office. Lower courts had blocked the requirements this past summer, finding them to be a "substantial obstacle." 

"The question before us is not whether the requirements for dispensing mifepristone impose an undue burden on a woman’s right to an abortion as a general matter," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the opinion.   

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

"The question is instead whether the District Court properly ordered the Food and Drug Administration to lift those established requirements because of the court’s own evaluation of the impact of the COVID–19 pandemic," Roberts continued.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised concerns about patients' ability to access abortion pills amid an ongoing public health emergency.  

"The FDA’s policy imposes an unnecessary, unjustifiable, irrational, and undue burden on women seeking an abortion during the current pandemic," Sotomayor argued.  

WHY IT MATTERS

As Sotomayor pointed out in her dissent, the federal government relaxed many regulations around in-person mandates for medication – but not mifepristone, which is FDA-approved in combination with misoprostol for abortions up to ten weeks' gestation.

"After the Secretary of Health and Human Services declared the COVID–19 pandemic a public health emergency, the FDA and HHS waived in-person requirements for several other drugs, including certain controlled substances, but not for mifepristone," Sotomayor pointed out.  

"As a result, Government policy now permits patients to receive prescriptions for powerful opioids without leaving home, yet still requires women to travel to a doctor’s office to pick up mifepristone, only to turn around, go home, and ingest it without supervision," she continued.

Several states in the country have only one abortion clinic, with patients needing to travel hundreds of miles – sometimes in conjunction with other requirements, such as a 72-hour waiting period between appointments – for care.   

Reproductive health and rights advocates have noted that abortion via telehealth could help address some of these barriers, which disproportionately affect underserved populations, including low-income patients and people of color.   

"During a global pandemic that is disproportionately killing people of color, restrictions on reproductive health care – like the FDA’s requirement that patients seeking medication abortion care travel in person to a health center for the sole purpose of picking up a pill and signing a form – hold even graver consequences for these communities," said Rachel Reeves, ACLU staff attorney, in a September blog post.  

THE LARGER TREND  

In July, Judge Theodore Chuang blocked the FDA in-person requirements during the COVID-19 crisis. Some abortion providers began delivering mifepristone via mail in response.  

Still, providers noted that telehealth is not a universal panacea for access issues. For one thing, 19 states have laws prohibiting the use of telemedicine for abortion.   

In addition, virtual care itself has been found to have unequal rates of uptake, with one recent study showing that older patients, Asian people and non-English-speaking individuals are less likely to complete telemedicine visits.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Medication abortion care can safely be provided through telemedicine and the FDA should be allowing that during this public health crisis," said Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, in a statement.  

"While not unsurprising, this is a shameful and unnecessary move by the Supreme Court to deny women options for abortion care during a pandemic – and sadly the harm will fall hardest on those who have a hard time reaching care: low-income women, rural women, and those who live far from a clinic," said Moore.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

cybersecurity, EMA, vaccine

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data leaked by hackers

By
Sophie Porter
January 14, 2021
Doctor wearing PPE

Championing the caregiver experience

By
HIMSS Media
January 13, 2021
HHS OCR Director Roger Severino

HHS OCR Director Roger Severino (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Banner Health agrees to pay $200k to settle potential HIPAA violations

By
Kat Jercich
January 13, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Supreme Court rejects using telehealth for abortion

Most Read

Indonesia’s KPCPEN to accelerate preparation of COVID-19 vaccine through local partnerships
HHS: More than 2M patients affected by breaches reported in October
UCHealth builds a successful virtual urgent care clinic with Epic and Vidyo
Frontline workers say they spend more time on EHRs than patient care
Change Healthcare unveils new SDOH analytics tools
Designing better tech for seniors means simplifying tech for everyone

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Telehealth
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety

Video

Sponsored by
Lina Shadid, health industries lead at PwC Middle East
Middle East's investment in digital transformation is paying off
Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange
eHealth Exchange chief discusses interoperability innovation
HIMSS Media top stories
Optum, Change join forces while Haven pulls the plug; patient engagement tools can speed vaccine rollout
Sponsored by
Stanley Chiang
Hospitals finding digital paper fills myriad digitization needs

More Stories

Joe Biden at a lectern

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What's next for telehealth under the Biden administration?
Telehealth telemedicine virtual care
Ochsner Health successfully treats chronic disease patients via telemedicine
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a press briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposes sweeping telehealth reforms
NHS Wales
NHS Wales partners with GS1 UK to support traceability across healthcare
HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Robert Kadlec at a Senate committee hearing

HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Robert Kadlec (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
 

HHS launches COVID-19 antibody treatment locator tool
Lina Shadid, health industries lead at PwC Middle East
Middle East's investment in digital transformation is paying off
NEC releases new AI diagnosis-support medical device software for colonoscopies
An example of a Seqster screen
Seqster updates security, scalability of its cloud-based interoperability platform