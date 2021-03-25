Global Edition
Telehealth

Study of 36.5M people reveals huge jump in pandemic telehealth use

During the first four months of COVID-19, telehealth visits accounted for 23.6% of all interactions – compared with 0.3% of contacts during the same time period in 2019.
By Kat Jercich
March 25, 2021
11:47 AM
A person talking to a doctor in a mask on their phone

(Photo: Edward Jenner from Pexels)

A cohort study of more than 36 million people in the United States found a dramatic increase in telehealth use during the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Using data from Blue Health Intelligence data repository – an independent data and analytics company that is a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association – researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health compared claims data from March through June 2019 with March through June 2020.  

During the first four months of the pandemic, telehealth visits accounted for 23.6% of all interactions – compared with 0.3% of contacts in 2019.  

"The spring of 2020 represented the first time in US history that such a large proportion of Americans had wide access to telehealth services. By undertaking this study, we sought to gain an understanding of the patterns of virtual care during this initial phase of the COVID-19 era," wrote the researchers.  

WHY IT MATTERS

The study, which was published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, supports existing data showing skyrocketing telehealth rates amid the pandemic.  

Researchers limited the study population to individuals covered through employer-based, Affordable Care Act and other private health insurance plans, but not Medicare or Medicaid – an important limitation, given emerging evidence about virtual care's role in exacerbating the digital divide.  

Still, researchers found that virtual care use rates were higher in the most "socially advantaged" neighborhoods versus the least socially advantaged neighborhoods.  

Rates were also higher in states with high rates of COVID-19 during the study and in urban locations.   

"Age and disease burden appear to be associated with telehealth uptake, with those aged 18 to 49 years and with 2 or more chronic conditions using more telehealth," noted the study.  

Behavioral health encounters were far more likely than medical contacts to take place virtually.  

In addition, people receiving COVID-19 care had substantially increased medical costs, as well as visit rates and telehealth-use rates.  

The researchers noted that relying on claims-based data can have limitations.  

"Any claims-based research is sensitive to missing or inaccurate coding that corresponds to variations in policies or benefit structures across health plans," they wrote.  

THE LARGER TREND  

"Telehealth is here to say," has become a frequently cited mantra among a wide range of stakeholders, but the question still remains: how?

Although members of Congress have frequently introduced legislation to safeguard virtual care access in some capacity, none of the bills have made it into law.  

Meanwhile, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission told policymakers earlier this month that they should temporarily continue some of the telehealth flexibilities allowed during the public health emergency to gather more evidence about the impact of telehealth on care access, quality and program spending.  

ON THE RECORD

"Although some of the associations we uncovered may be unique to the COVID-19 environment, arguably the insights we gained will be relevant to the future trajectory of telehealth no matter what direction it takes," wrote the research team.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Epic booth at HIMSS

(Photo: HIMSS Media)

Epic and Humana enter 'next phase' of their connectivity collaboration

By
Mike Miliard
March 25, 2021
Reading Hospital Pennsylvania vaccine RFID

Pennsylvania's Reading Hospital. (Credit: Reading Hospital)

RFID tech helps Reading Hospital boost volume of COVID-19 vaccinations

By
Bill Siwicki
March 25, 2021
COVID-19 recovery plan, Wales

Welsh health minister announces £100M COVID-19 recovery package for NHS Wales

By
Sara Mageit
March 25, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Christ Health Center telehealth

Christ Health Center's Woodlawn facility. (Credit: Christ Health Center)

Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day
Christ Health Center keeps schools open with telehealth

Most Read

Health Partners deploys school-based telehealth that even lay people can operate
U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
Thailand’s Siriraj Hospital partners with NTT and Cisco to use telemedicine for rapid treatment of stroke
Compliance with ONC and CMS rules could offer growth opportunity
Shore Quality Partners earns millions in Medicare ACO bonuses with pop health platform
For next steps on telehealth, look to the states

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning
LifeBridge Health CIO Tressa Springmann
CIO Spotlight: Tressa Springmann of LifeBridge Health
Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law

More Stories

An adult puts a mask on a child

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Most pediatricians believe telehealth is here to stay
A person holding a phone by a street.

(Credit: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels)

Qantas trials CommonPass Digital Health app to support resumption of international travel
A person draws a vaccine from a vial

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Microsoft releases new vaccine management platform after technical issues
Patient with remote monitoring sensor at home

(Photo: dzika_mrowka/Getty Images)

How health systems should be preparing now for the future of hospital at home
A drone in the sky against a moon

"Drone and Moon" by Don McCullough is licensed under CC BY 2.0

University of Cincinnati researchers invent new telehealth drone
Health First Central Florida AI analytics

Health First's Heart Center in Central Florida. (Credit: Health First)

Health First streamlines discharge with AI-powered analytics
Emergency care

Credit: Photo by Cristian Casanelles/ Getty Images

Study highlights prevalence of poor technology in emergency care
Person being vaccinated.

(Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

Majority of respondents anticipate receiving vaccine in...