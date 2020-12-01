Global Edition
Telehealth

States can make a difference in long-term telehealth policies

A new National Governors Association report explores how different states are addressing key questions around licensure, reimbursement, incentives, privacy and more.
By Kat Jercich
December 01, 2020
03:48 PM
A telehealth consultation taking place on a tablet

The National Governors Association released a white paper this week examining state policies around telehealth and outlining key considerations for governors to assess the potential implications of said policies going forward.  

As the report notes, although policies vary from state to state, there have been more telehealth policy changes this year than in the past two decades, with a dramatic uptick in virtual care services to match. As of last week, telehealth legislation extending beyond the pandemic has been passed in 23 states.  

"While we cannot assume that the higher uptake of telehealth will continue at the same rate post-pandemic, as patients may have felt they had little choice but to receive services virtually, payers are amassing extensive data upon which to measure outcomes in the short and long-term," the report read.  

WHY IT MATTERS

The report offered several key considerations for governors with regard to telehealth policies, including with regard to:  

  • Licensure
  • Coverage
  • Pairing payment models and incentives
  • Narrowing the digital divide
  • Interoperability of platforms
  • Privacy protections
  • Engaging stakeholders  

The matter of licensure is a particularly notable one, given that state legislators and licensing boards are primarily responsible for it.   

Although 53 states and territories temporarily enabled providers to practice across state lines during the pandemic, the future of these policies remains murky. Some federal legislators have taken steps to push for interstate compacts that would ease the way toward clinicians practicing in multiple states. Professional organizations, meanwhile, have raised alarm about long-term relaxation of regulations. 

Coverage of services is also a major potential future sticking point: Some payers have already begun to ease back on payment parity for telehealth services, potentially endangering the longevity of virtual care. The report notes that some states have limited coverage to certain modalities, such as excluding audio-only services – a practice that may make telehealth inaccessible for certain groups.

The report noted, too, that pairing payment models and incentives to move toward more value-based models may support telehealth use without unduly increasing healthcare costs.  

"As more providers participate in value-based arrangements with prospective payments, including capitated population-based payments, payment parity becomes less relevant because a lower percentage of payments are based on volume," according to the report.  

THE LARGER TREND  

The emergence of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, along with the forthcoming transition of presidential powers, has raised new questions about the future of telehealth policy. 

Although President-elect Joe Biden has supported digital health advancements in the past, he hasn't taken major steps yet to throw his support behind the expansion of virtual care.   

On the agency side, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released final rules last week that could smooth the way toward telehealth adoption in the longer term.  

"These new rulings move us closer to a value-based care model that will allow our healthcare system to reimagine how care is delivered and integrate telehealth with in-person care," said American Telemedicine Association CEO Ann Mond Johnson in a statement.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Telehealth has the potential to increase access to care, particularly for individuals in rural and underserved areas, as well as during a time when the nation is encouraged to physically distance," said the authors of the NGA report. "It is unlikely that policymakers will uniformly codify temporary measures after COVID-19 ends, but incremental change paired with advances in payment models, technology and evidence may lead the way to improved long-term changes."  

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Mayo Clinic CIO says AI has been key to understanding COVID-19

By
Mike Miliard
December 01, 2020
Ziad Obermeyer, Kadija Ferryman and Stephen Wellman

Ziad Obermeyer, Kadija Ferryman and Stephen Wellman (clockwise from top left)

Data can be a 'force for evil,' AI and machine learning experts say

By
Kat Jercich
December 01, 2020
digital implementation, COVID-19

Left to right: Mubashir Farooq, the digital project lead, West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership, UK, Dr Khaled Alabdulkareem, Assistant Minister of Health for Primary Health Care, Saudi Health Ministry, and Dr Suliman Alomran, medical informatics lecturer, King Saud University, KSA.

How accelerating digital implementation reduces the COVID-19 care backlog

By
Rosy Matheson
December 01, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Jonathan Weiner, Ryan Sousa and James Gaston (clockwise from left)
The future holds more and bigger data - and demands better ways of managing it

Most Read

Roundup: Ex-Sainsbury’s boss to join test and trace, IT failure forces near complete closure of acute hospital and more briefs
President Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19
Bipartisan TIKES Act would improve telehealth access for kids
Frost & Sullivan reveals global trends generating growth opportunities from COVID-19
"The sustainable advancement of telehealth is one that removes inequalities in healthcare"
Telehealth enables health center to tackle rural and COVID-19 challenges

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Sponsored by
Mohammad Alrehaili, executive general manager of government & key sales at Mobily
Building infrastructure for IoT services in Saudi Arabia's health sector
Rene Cabral-Daniels, CEO of Cenevia
Safety net providers turn to digital tools during pandemic
Sponsored by
SapphireHMS CIO Omar Shraim
Improving patient care through digital transformation
Drex DeFord
How hospitals should prepare for surge in ransomware attacks

More Stories

KPMG

Credit: KPMG Saudi Arabia

The importance of connected health systems in the post COVID-19 reality
SapphireHMS CIO Omar Shraim
Improving patient care through digital transformation
Google Cloud HIMSS Booth
Google Cloud intros new program to help with 21st Century Cures API regs
View Point Health – Lawrenceville Mental Health Center & Administrative Office

View Point Health – Lawrenceville Mental Health Center & Administrative Office

View Point Health maintains behavioral healthcare services via telehealth
A healthcare provider in a mask enters data at a computer

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

CDC analysis raises questions about HHS COVID-19 patient data tracking system
data drive, COVID-19, Coronavirus
COVID-19: 'Our data is becoming more granular and in real-time'
A doctor holds a tablet with an EHR on it
Not all EHR use measures are created equally, study finds
Drex DeFord
How hospitals should prepare for surge in ransomware attacks