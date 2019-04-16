Startup gets $20 million to tackle healthcare interoperability

Bridge Connector on Tuesday announced that it has secured $10 million in funding from Axioma Ventures, thereby bringing the total it has raised to date to $20 million, and it intends to use the money to advance interoperability.

HOW IT WORKS

The company said that its integration-platform-as-a-service “can connect disparate data sources with a ‘no-code’ platform” that also “enables workflow automation in business and clinical use cases and transparency and interoperability among providers, payers and patients.”

“Aside from just EHR to EHR interoperability, we also focus on getting data to work outside of the EHR, including but not limited to integrating that data with CRM platforms, marketing platforms, billing, scheduling,” a Bridge Connector spokesperson said.

THE BIGGER TREND

Interoperability is among healthcare’s hardest technology problems right now. All kinds of companies — upstarts and stalwarts alike — are applying a range of technologies to it, including AI and HIE.

Among healthcare organizations polled in original HIMSS Media research, in fact, 75 percent have achieved a level of it beyond foundational such that the information being exchanged can be interpreted at a data field.

During our ongoing Focus on Interoperability, meanwhile, we interviewed executives at Epic, Cerner, DrChrono and eClinicalWorks, to take the pulse of how interoperable they really are at this point. The result? Some of their claims are more true than others.

WHAT COMES NEXT

“With this new funding, we will continue to develop our suite of solutions,” the spokesperson said. Additionally, Bridge Connector is developing “an app which will be announced within the next month (it allows for referrals, at the point of care, to address social determinants of health).”

