Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Standardizing metrics for EHR log data could help combat clinician burnout

Better assessment of how often docs interact with their EHRs, at work and during "pajama time" – tracking documentation, prescriptions, inbox time and more, is a key step toward improving the physician experience says one AMA expert.
By Nathan Eddy
February 10, 2020
12:35 PM

While electronic health record log data has shown promise in measuring the time medical professionals spend on various clinical activities, variations in definitions and methodologies are preventing effective cross-study of that information.

These were among the results of a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, which also proposed a series of core EHR use measures, and explored the challenges and limitations of such a system.

WHY IT MATTERS
The research was led by Dr. Christine Sinsky, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association and an expert on physician burnout.

The aim of the study was to provide a framework for creating standard measures, which would allow for better reproducibility and comparison of research studies.

The report notes the use of EHR log data to further understand the clinical environment is a nascent science, and Sinsky proposed standardized metric is comprised of seven core measures for auditing EHR log data, which reflect multiple dimensions of practice efficiency.

Those encompass: total EHR time, work outside of work, time on documentation, time on prescriptions, inbox time, teamwork for orders, and an aspirational measure for the amount of undivided attention patients receive from their physicians during an encounter – undivided attention.

The research also identifies potential use cases for these measures, highlights unresolved methodologic considerations, and addresses future directions for research and use.

In addition, the creation of such metrics could also be of use to EHR vendors, helping to inform understanding of efficient practices and improve future design, according to the report.

THE LARGER TREND
With physicians already dealing with mountains of data on a daily basis, there is concern EHRs will not be fully useful unless additional technology that turns the data into actionable clinical information at the point of care also is implemented.

A Mayo Clinic study from November 2019 also linked EHR usability with clinician burnout, with the usability of current EHR systems receiving a grade of F by physician users, when evaluated using a standardized metric of technology usability.

A July 2019 study in Health Affairs, meanwhile, found that EHR messaging improvements could be key to reducing physician burnout, and concluded health systems should "reconsider whether system-generated automatic messages are the best way to ensure quality of care."

ON THE RECORD
"While we expect EHR use measures will need to adapt over time in response to advances in technology, changing clinician roles, and evolving regulatory policies, these measures provide a starting point to enhance consistency and reproducibility for analyses of current systems," the report concluded. "Improving the physician experience should, in turn, positively impact the patient experience as well."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workflow

More regional news

Above image: Screengrab of the Melbourne Pathology website. 

Melbourne Pathology commences uploads of reports to My Health Record

By
Dean Koh
February 10, 2020

At HIMSS20, Change Healthcare prioritizing APIs to bridge payer, provider workflows

By
Mike Miliard
February 10, 2020
Boston Children’s Hospital, Cerner collaborate on immunization forecasting tool

Boston Children’s Hospital, Cerner collaborate on immunization forecasting tool

By
Bill Siwicki
February 10, 2020

Related Content

Top Story

Boston Children’s Hospital, Cerner collaborate on immunization forecasting tool
Boston Children’s Hospital, Cerner collaborate on immunization forecasting tool

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Cloud Computing
Workflow

Video

Dr. Salman Al-Sabah
Kuwait's journey toward implementing a national EHR
JoAnn Difede
Immersive tech helping to reimagine behavioral health therapies
2020 will see shift in Thailand's medical tourism business
Egypt looking to deploy telehealth in Africa

More Stories

Providers must invest in consumer technologies, or risk irrelevance
For HIMSS20, IBM says security, seamless data exchange, AI are key trends
At HIMSS20, IBM says security, seamless data exchange, AI are key trends
Egypt looking to deploy telehealth in Africa
Interoperability? Yes, for value’s sake!
AMA sees surge in health IT adoption, 'rise of the digital-native physician'
Innovating with results in mind
How hospitals need to shift their thinking about trust
Pop health IT vendor HealthEC to showcase new AI-powered analytics at HIMSS20
Pop health IT vendor HealthEC to showcase new AI-powered analytics at HIMSS20