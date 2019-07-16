SPH Analytics, SA Ignite to merge, boosting their pop health, MIPS offerings

Together, the two companies will be able to offer customers a more expansive set of tools to help them with population health management, quality improvement and value-based reimbursement.
By Mike Miliard
July 16, 2019
03:58 PM
SPH Analytics, SA Ignite to merge, boosting their pop health, MIPS offerings

Population health management vendor SPH Analytics is merging with SA Ignite, which develops tools to help providers optimize their performance scores for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

WHY IT MATTERS
Together, the two companies will be able to offer more expansive technology for pop health and quality measurement, officials said, giving clients new tools to help them manage the transition to value-based reimbursement.

The post-merger company will focus on helping provider customers meet quality measure requirements, educating them on the details of MIPS and other advanced value-based payment frameworks and offering consultative support to help clients to maximize the financial ROI of  new reimbursement models.

The newly combined business serves more than 21,000 providers, including hospitals, physician practices and provider networks.

THE LARGER TREND
Healthcare providers have no shortage of quality measures, across a variety of federal programs, with which they're expected to comply for value-based reimbursement. This past week, for the first time, HHS announced that it will hold a Quality Summit to take a fresh look at the tangle of regulations and streamline them where necessary.

Beyond these prescribed quality measures, however, more and more health systems are taking a more expansive view of population health, applying advanced analytics to stratify risk and, sometimes, using technology to help them intervene and improve the social determinants of health for those patients most at need.

ON THE RECORD
"This strategic alignment creates a meaningfully expanded client base and enables us to build on our impressive track record of helping clients achieve substantive and sustained results in their shift to value-based care," said Amy Amick, president and CEO of SPH Analytics, in a statement. "The SA Ignite solution set blends with our Population Care and Population Value solution lines in a highly complementary manner that will help us better serve our combined client base."

“Working alongside electronic health records, our cloud-based IgniteMIPS software delivers powerful analytics that surface truly actionable improvement opportunities," added Tom S. Lee, CEO and founder of SA Ignite. "Now merged with SPH, we are able to offer our customers a broader suite of quality measures such as MIPS CQMs, HEDIS, and ACO measures, as well as cost and utilization analytics and patient level drill-down capabilities."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Mergers & Acquisitions, Population Health, Quality and Safety
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Massachusetts to fund pilots expanding digital training for entry-level healthcare workers

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Workflow
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Dell Med School CIO: Time for hospitals to wake up to patient needs
Using AI to drive prescriptive, analytic patient outcomes
Culture change needed to curb the opioid epidemic
Ver2 Digital Medicine using telehealth to improve humanitarian aid

More Stories

Doctor talking to patient.
Better patient experience means good things for clinicians (and vice versa)
At Legacy Health, a career progression mapping program aids workforce development
At Legacy Health, a career progression mapping program aids workforce development
Surescripts files motion to dismiss FTC antitrust charge
Surescripts files motion to dismiss FTC antitrust charge
Nordic Interoperability Project working to ease the patient journey
Siemens Healthineers, University of Missouri partner on precision med, digital innovation
Opinion: The democratisation of information
How Finland is benefiting from integrated healthcare data
Cybersecurity
GE Healthcare insists anaesthesia machines used by NHS pose ‘no direct patient risk’