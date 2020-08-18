Global Edition
Telehealth

Sound security practices key to fulfilling telehealth's promise, study shows

A new survey from CynergisTek finds widespread acceptance and use of virtual care among patients – but also shows that many would lost their enthusiasm if data breaches became common.
By Mike Miliard
August 18, 2020
04:35 PM

More than 70 percent of respondents polled by cybersecurity firm CynergisTek say they'll keep using telehealth services, even once the pandemic subsides. But they also say privacy and data security are big concerns – and that  breaches involving virtual care technologies could cause them to stop using telehealth or switch physicians.

WHY IT MATTERS
According to CynergisTek's report, which polled more than 5,000 adults in June, more than 54% of respondents have opted for telehealth consults in recent months. Of those who used virtual care during the pandemic, 73 percent said they'll continue to post-pandemic.

Interestingly, there was something of a gender divide in the polling data, with 79% of male respondents planning to keep using telehealth post-COVID, compared to 67% of females. Millennials and Gen X were comparably enthusiastic (81% and 79%, respectively).

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Most of these patients are eyeing telehealth as a way to fill pandemic-era gaps for routine care such as chronic care check-ups (29 percent) or annual physical and children's wellness exams (27 percent).

THE LARGER TREND
At the same time, 48% percent of respondents said they'd be unlikely to use virtual care again if their own protected health information was compromised due to a telemedicine-related breach – women (54%) more so than men (41%).

And CynergisTek found that Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation are the two age cohorts most likely to abandon their use of telehealth should their data be breached (62 and 65 percent respectively).

In an environment where there have already been many headline-grabbing breaches, the unique vulnerabilities of these tools, often exacerbated by the rapid adoption of these new tools, that suggests that telehealth's staying power could depend a lot on how secure the tools are. Investment, education and best practices will be key.

"The rapid growth of telehealth has accelerated to a level we wouldn't have expected to see over a 10-year timeframe," said Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of CynergisTek, in a statement.

"However, major vulnerabilities are emerging around privacy and security standards for video conferencing and messaging apps when used for telehealth (such as consumer technologies like Zoom), which can be easily infiltrated – providing hackers with additional opportunities to breach highly-sensitive information."

ON THE RECORD
"We must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect and secure telehealth and other digital health technologies," said Russell P. Branzell, president and CEO of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, in a statement. "With the opportunities of digital health also come inherent security risks – but digital health's risks are manageable. It is important for healthcare providers to take data privacy and security seriously in order to ensure that digital health platforms like telehealth remain an essential part of the future of patient care."

"The first step is to assess how the data is encrypted and who is authorized to access this data," said David Finn, executive vice president of strategic innovation at CynergisTek. "From there, IT teams should work closely with leadership to fill in the security gaps on telehealth solutions that protect patients while also providing the convenience."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication

Topics: 
Connected Health, Data Warehousing, Patient Engagement, Privacy & Security, Telehealth

More regional news

Smartphone health app.

When will medical simulation catch up to consumer video games?

By
Mallory Hackett
August 18, 2020
Level Ex product demo

When will medical simulation catch up to consumer video games?

By
Jonah Comstock
August 18, 2020

AI bias may worsen COVID-19 health disparities for people of color

By
Kat Jercich
August 18, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
AI bias may worsen COVID-19 health disparities for people of color

Most Read

Carcadia Health's contactless respiration rate monitor receives 510(k) clearance
Federal COVID-19 Insights Partnership aims to boost data-driven response
An overview of Malaysia’s digital health landscape
Greene County General quickly transitions school telehealth to countywide program
SCOTUS ruling will make it harder for patients to get birth control
OCR warns hospitals of HIPAA compliance scams

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

CIO of the Year Probst talks healthcare challenges
Best practices for medication decision support
ONC to give HIEs a monetary boost; Q2 sees big dip in healthcare M&A activity
COVID-19 brings new challenges, opportunities for population health

More Stories

New digital workplace framework launched by NHS SBS could save £75m
Public Health England’s chief executive reflects on lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis
Doctor treating a child.
HHS to distribute $1.4 billion to freestanding children's hospitals
Doctor using a tablet
A platform for digital transformation

Credit: health innovation hub.

German MoH’s health innovation hub to host international Summit on new digital health opportunities in Europe's largest market

Credit: Altibbi

Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents
Telemedicine is a major driver in shifting the healthcare delivery model
Remote patient monitoring can help address the maternal mortality crisis