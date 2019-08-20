Underlying weaknesses in common OS’s are slowing hospitals down. Software can help fix them.

Software: The fix for overburdened hardware

By Benjamin Harris
August 20, 2019
12:06 PM
Software: The fix for overburdened hardware

Bloated and sluggish electronic health records are commonplace in healthcare today, along with the allure of new hardware that promises to speed the systems up.

There are problems, though, with that approach: Hardware is expensive, and IT upgrades are not in the budget of many hospitals. In many cases, it is not even the best solution.

A tsunami of data

Systems have become overwhelmed by a tsunami of data advancing at a rate unlike in other industries, said James D’Arezzo, CEO of Condusiv Technologies, a tech vendor known for its file-system defragmentation software package for Microsoft Windows and OpenVMS. The underlying problems that bog down EHRs are software problems that can be remedied, he said.

Focusing on how data is processed and structured can impact the out-of-the-box performance of a new system as well as return efficiency to an old one. Still, D’Arezzo cautioned that without true interoperability between EHRs, the problem will persist.

“It’s just like a highway system,” said D’Arezzo. “You build as fast as possible, but if cars are loading on faster, you’re going to get traffic jams.”

If a system is being overloaded by data, just buying one’s way out of the problem with faster hardware might work – for a while. But when a system with a high rate of duplicate entries cannot distinguish between John A. Smith, J Smith and Smith, John, people who need access to clinical data are bound to get lost, or worse, the wrong information. Having disparate EHRs that cannot even communicate fully does not help.

A double whammy

“You’ve got this double whammy going on,” says D’Arezzo. “You still don’t have interoperability but so much data coming into your system.”

The problem goes deeper. Operating systems like Windows are fundamentally flawed in how they process data, although simply switching to another OS will not really help. They are inefficient at managing the flow of data to be read and written, processing in a linear fashion that might work well on a home PC but begins to show signs of strain when handling an entire hospital’s worth of data, he explained.

However, a software problem, D’Arezzo said, has a software fix. A utility manager that can “pack more payload” by routing the flow of data more efficiently can increase a system’s performance. Taking a closer look at how an OS handles large quantities of data and investing in a real-time batch processing solution can give older systems an edge as well as extend the life of the investment in new hardware.

“Maybe in the future, hardware will be so powerful and so cheap” that efficient data processing will not be necessary, D’Arezzo said. “But we’ve been hearing that for 30 years.”

Benjamin Harris is a Maine-based freelance writer and former new media producer for HIMSS Media.
Twitter: @BenzoHarris.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Mobile clinical communications saves Valley Medical Center tens of millions of dollars

UW Medicine Valley Medical Center.

Top Story
Mobile clinical communications saves Valley Medical Center tens of millions of dollars

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Tech stack flip: Adding technology onto care delivery
Clinician engagement key to accountable care success
Conversa using chatbots to engage patients, providers on their terms
Teladoc taking virtual-first approach to healthcare

More Stories

Interoperability: Health data-sharing is lacking inside and outside of hospitals, survey says
Interoperability: Health data-sharing is lacking inside and outside of hospitals, survey says
The emerging technology has the potential to reach a larger audience in the healthcare space, but industry players warn of privacy gaps.
Voice techonology's next privacy frontier beyond HIPAA
Clinician engagement key to accountable care success

Credit: Jehangir Hospital

India’s JCDC to join Clinerion’s global network of partner hospitals
Ransomware and medical devices: How behavior analytics can protect patients
Ransomware and medical devices: How behavior analytics can protect patients
VA unveils new app to connect veterans with care, help with data sharing
Critical security tips for provider CIOs using public clouds
Critical security tips for provider CIOs using public clouds
Conversa using chatbots to engage patients, providers on their terms