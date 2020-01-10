Global Edition
Interoperability

Seqster unveils new interoperability capabilities for its data aggregation platform

FHIR-based clinical data retrieval and an API to more easily share data will help payers, pharma and providers with forthcoming 21st Cures rules, the company says.
By Mike Miliard
January 10, 2020
02:33 PM

Seqster, the cloud-based data management platform, has added new interoperability features it says will help its customers more easily share longitudinal health information across various sources. Seqster 5.0 will be showcased at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco next week.

WHY IT MATTERS
Seqster says the new additions to to the platform have boosted d its connectivity to providers through the FHIR API, enabling secure connection through the OAuth2.0 authorization protocol. That connectivity now reaches 3,600 hospitals and more than 150,000 other outpatient facilities of various types.

The San Diego-based company enables organizations and individuals to aggregated electronic health record data, genomic profiles and personal health information from connected devices. Users can create their own health data profile across, enabling the sources sort of patient-centric interoperability that's at the core of the 21st Century Cure rules expected from CMS and ONC in early 2020

Among the highlights of Seqster 5.0, according to the company: dynamic FHIR-based clinical data retrieval; secure isolated storage of encrypted PHI data and notes from de-identified clinical data; harmonized episodic clinical data delivered through a concise API; broader support for clinical-grade home health devices such as glucose and blood pressure monitors; a "health journey" feature that enables patients and caregivers to visualize longitudinal medical history.

THE LARGER TREND
Seqster's secure RESTful API enables healthcare enterprises to more easily integrate their membership at scale and allows for more rapid integrations with enterprise and cloud-based workflows for payers, pharma, and providers.

In 2018, Healthcare IT News showed how one Alzheimer's center used the platform to link EHR data, wearables data, ancestry data and genomics – enabling caregivers, researchers and family members easy access to critical information in one place.

ON THE RECORD
"Seqster 5.0 brings all our enterprise customers into compliance with CMS-ONC guidelines, a significant step in advancing interoperability, so that their members can have clinical information travel with them throughout their journey while moving from provider to provider and health plan to health plan," said Seqster CEO Ardy Arianpour in a statement. "We are leading a movement to prove that health data is medicine by putting people at the center."

"We have focused our technological advancements to address real-time foundational, structural and semantic interoperability at scale for medical, fitness, and DNA data, so that enterprises can empower their members to collect, visualize and share their various health data in one continuously monitored, HIPAA-compliant secure platform that holds HITRUST, SOC2, and ISO27001 certifications," added Dr. Xiang Li, Seqster's chief technology officer.

 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Patient Engagement

