Sentinel Healthcare debuts quarantine management platform for coronavirus, flu

Sentinel Healthcare, a digital-healthcare vendor that specializes in remote patient-monitoring, today has launched a real-time coronavirus and flu-tracking mobile application, Sentinel Fever Tracker, for ongoing quarantine management efforts.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new product is designed to support health systems, government agencies, hospitals and employers in their quarantine-management efforts. The platform can be used to evaluate and monitor persons under investigation – people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are self-quarantining while waiting for the incubation period to pass. The technology also provides real-time alerts to providers when escalation of care is required.

When using the product, persons under investigation are provided with a digital thermometer that integrates into Sentinel’s platform. Users are prompted to answer questions about their symptoms and to record their temperature.

This data enables healthcare providers to safely and remotely monitor the individuals under their care. Sentinel’s algorithms will identify rising temperatures and worsening symptoms that require the attention of a medical professional. Alerts are sent to the provider, and the patient can be triaged for escalation of care, ranging from a call with their doctor for telehealth evaluation or a visit to the hospital.

THE LARGER TREND

“The biggest challenge that the healthcare system is facing with this novel coronavirus is that nobody knows just how many healthcare workers and other Americans will be exposed, nor how many will become ill and require treatment,” said Dr. Jorge Sanchez, Sentinel Healthcare’s chief medical officer. “Sentinel designed its quarantine management program to support efforts both to prevent the further spread of the disease, and to provide care to those who might contract it.”

In addition, he continued, by collecting data around the physiological symptoms associated with COVID-19, the new technology will support efforts to better understand how the illness progresses, which patients are at highest risk of complications, and how it spreads.

ON THE RECORD

“Sentinel was designed from the ground up with patients at heart, and now we also have the opportunity to help fellow healthcare workers at the front lines of this pandemic,” said Dr. Nirav H. Shah, CEO and cofounder of Sentinel Healthcare. “We are based in Seattle, one of the COVID-19 epicenters, and have put tremendous effort into enabling COVID-19 monitoring on the Sentinel platform and making it available to health systems, employers and impacted individuals everywhere as quickly as possible.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.