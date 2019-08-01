Sensyne Health, Bayer collaborate on new AI-powered treatments for heart disease

This is the first major drug development agreement signed by clinical artificial intelligence vendor Sensyne Health since its IPO.
By Bill Siwicki
August 01, 2019
01:00 PM
Sensyne Health, a British artificial intelligence technology company, has signed an initial two-year collaboration agreement with Bayer to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform.

WHY IT MATTERS

The initial agreement will generate revenue for Sensyne Health of £5 million across the two-year collaboration. Sensyne Health’s partner National Health Service trusts will receive a 4% share of all revenue generated by Sensyne Health under this collaboration. This will be in addition to the NHS Trust’s existing shareholdings in Sensyne Health.

THE LARGER TREND

The NHS Long Term Plan identifies cardiovascular disease as a clinical priority and the leading condition where lives can be saved by the NHS over the next 10 years.

The disease currently affects 7 million people in the U.K. and accounts for one in four premature deaths, according to the NHS. The development of improved treatments for cardiovascular disease is challenging due to the very high cost of clinical trials in this area and investment in cardiovascular drug development has declined over the past twenty years as a result, according to a report in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Real-world evidence from Sensyne Health’s clinical AI analysis of anonymized patient data has the potential to generate new insights that could improve patient outcomes, support clinical staff, and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease, including heart failure and stroke, the vendor said.

In keeping with Sensyne Health’s ethical framework and business model, the NHS remains the controller of NHS patient data, and no data is sold or transferred to a third party, the vendor explained.

Sensyne Health acts as a ‘docking station’ for the analysis of anonymized patient data on behalf of its commercial partners under strict ethical control, it added. This ensures appropriate ethical oversight and information governance are applied, including conformance with NHS principles, EU data protection law and applicable regulatory guidance, it said.

ON THE RECORD

“We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Bayer, which aims to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease, a clinical priority for the NHS, using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform,” Lord Paul Drayson, CEO of Sensyne Health, said in a statement.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical
