Global Edition
Government & Policy

Senate confirms Trump appointee Stephen Hahn to lead FDA

Hahn previously served as the chief medical executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a post he has held since 2018.
By Nathan Eddy
December 13, 2019
01:04 PM

The U.S. Senate, in a 72-18 vote, has confirmed Dr. Stephen Hahn, an oncologist from Texas, to be the next head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

WHY IT MATTERS
President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint the cancer doctor back in November. Yesterday's Senate confirmation paves the way for Hahn to lead an agency grappling with a series of serious health issues ranging from the opioid crisis to flavored tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

FDA also plays a major role in regulating digital health startups, clinical decision support, medical devices and artificial intelligence applications.

Hahn previously served as the chief medical executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a post he has held since 2018, and had served as head of the radiation oncology division since 2015.

THE LARGER TREND
The most recent Senate-confirmed FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served from May 2017 to April 2019, was widely respected across the healthcare industry for his forward-thinking approach to artificial intelligence. ("He was like the best part of the entire administration," health technology pioneer Eric Topol told Healthcare IT News.)

Given AI's "enormous promise for the future of medicine," as Gottlieb explained in 2018, he helped lead the development of "a new regulatory framework to promote innovation in this space and support the use of AI-based technologies" and help ensure safe use of "one of the greatest benefits of machine learning – that it can continue to learn and improve as it is used."

Since Gottlieb stepped down, FDA has been making other strides towards more advanced use of artificial intelligence, including using AI, blockchain and IoT technologies to create a more digital, traceable and safer regulatory system for food.

In August, the FDA announced it would embark on a multi-year research partnership with precision medicine company Synapse to see how secure patient data can be better put to work in the development of oncology treatments. Syapse will work with the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence and other stakeholders across the agency on regulatory issues around testing and treatment patterns, dosing and safety and oncology outcomes.

ON THE RECORD
While the new FDA commissioner will surely take an active role in AI and medical device innovation, he also will have his hands full with other pressing public health challenges – especially e-cigarettes.

Lisa Lacasse, the president of the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network voiced her support for his confirmation in a written statement, calling Hahn “well-positioned” to lead the FDA forward.

“Currently, there is no bigger issue facing the agency than the youth tobacco epidemic,” Lacasse’s statement noted. “It’s imperative Commissioner Hahn immediately work to advance and implement effective policies to stem the tide on this worsening epidemic.

"Dr. Hahn can now get to work approving new life-saving drugs and devices, regulating tobacco and e-cigarettes, addressing the opioid crisis, ensuring pain patients can receive the medications they need and protecting our nation's food supply," Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, chair of the Senate HELP Committee, tweeted following the confirmation.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Compliance & Legal, Decision Support, Government & Policy, Quality and Safety

More regional news

EHRs in 2019: Still a source of frustration, but getting better bit by bit

By
Mike Miliard
December 13, 2019
Technology Optimization: enriching healthcare communications

Technology optimization: Enriching healthcare communications

By
Bill Siwicki
December 13, 2019

How healthcare organizations can achieve operational efficiencies

December 13, 2019

Related Content

Top Story
EHRs in 2019: Still a source of frustration, but getting better bit by bit

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Workflow
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Network Infrastructure
Innovation Pulse
Network Infrastructure

Video

Common password practices that actually reduce their strength
In-home health devices need intelligent connection
Advancing research into how solar radiation affects blood cell count
Standards lacking for third-party risk management

More Stories

Homegrown IT saves Parkland $17 million in prevented adverse drug events

The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation in Dallas.

Homegrown IT saves Parkland $17 million in prevented adverse drug events
Roper St. Francis Healthcare launches multi-hospital tele-ICU initiative with Advanced ICU Care
Nordics, Dutch are leading lights in eHealth in Europe
Ensuring health innovation helps, not hurts, disparities in care
What we learned at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum
What we learned at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum
Forward-looking providers making strides with AI in 2019
Forward-looking providers made strides with AI in 2019
Space health and travel hurdles bring multiple industries together
Veterans Affairs, Walmart open latest telehealth pilot site