Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter
Global Edition
Government & Policy

Senate confirms Murthy, Levine as Surgeon General and Assistant HHS Secretary

Dr. Vivek Murthy will return to the job he held during the Obama administration, while Dr. Rachel Levine makes history as the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the Senate.
Kat Jercich
March 24, 2021
Vivek Murthy in a mask

Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. Senate this week confirmed Dr. Rachel Levine and Dr. Vivek Murthy to appointments in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.  

Murthy will once again be confirmed as U.S. Surgeon General, a position he held from 2014 to 2017.   

Levine will fill the role of the U.S. Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She is the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

Murthy and Levine were advanced out of committee this past month, setting the stage for their confirmation.   

The U.S. Senate confirmed Murthy on Tuesday by a vote of 57 to 43, with several Republican senators joining Democrats in supporting him.   

The vote stood in contrast to Murthy's slim confirmation in 2014. 

"I understand the role represents a sacred responsibility to look out for the health of each and every American," said Murthy in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have been through extraordinary hardship as a nation, with a pandemic that has caused tremendous suffering for countless Americans and taken the lives of so many, including members of my own family," continued Murthy.   

"I have also seen many reasons to be hopeful," he added.  

Levine, meanwhile, was confirmed in a 52-48 vote on Wednesday, with Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska voting alongside Democrats to confirm her.  

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., publicly announced on Wednesday that he would not be supporting Levine, citing his displeasure with her handling of the COVID-19 crisis as the state's top health official.

THE LARGER TREND  

Murthy and Levine's confirmation follows that of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a process that sparked partisanship and contention.

Despite the pitched battle, Becerra took his appointed seat this past week. Almost immediately, health advocacy groups clamored for him to take action to advance digital health initiatives.  

Becerra had previously signaled support for virtual care during his confirmation hearings – as had Levine and Murthy.  

ON THE RECORD

"When it comes to ending this pandemic, we have a lot of work to do, and no time to waste," said said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, in Senate floor remarks Wednesday.

"We're going to need all the help we can get, particularly from experts like Dr. Murthy and Dr. Levine, to get it done," she said.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth, Women In Health IT, Workforce

Women In Health ITResource Center

Handshake at business meeting
Taking a Seat on the Board
View More Resources

Stay Informed

Subscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Laura Lovett

Laura Lovett is Managing Editor of MobiHealthNews where she covers the intersection of healthcare and technology. She is also a contributing editor to Women in Healthcare IT at Healthcare IT News. Before coming to MobiHealthNews she worked for Gatehouse Media, where she earned a New England Newspaper Association award. Most recently Lovett won a Umass Medical Media Fellowship.  Lovett was educated at the University of East Anglia, the University of Massachusetts and Oxford University.

Susan Morse

Susan Morse is Managing Editor of Healthcare Finance and Women in Health IT contributor. You can follow her at @susanmorseHFN

Kat Jercich

Kat Jercich is the Senior Editor at Healthcare IT News. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Advocate, and others. Previously, she was Vice President and Managing Editor at Rewire.News.

Mallory Hackett

Mallory Hackett is an Associate Editor at MobiHealthNews. She is a graduate of Miami University, where she studied journalism and public health. Before joining the team, she interned at McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living. She also worked for the Oxford Observer, the local newspaper in the town where she went to college, as a health reporter.

Bill Siwicki

Bill Siwicki is Features Editor of Healthcare IT News. Bill has 32 years of experience in journalism, with nearly 20 years in healthcare IT and healthcare finance, along with extensive expertise in mobile technology.

Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.