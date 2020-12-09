Global Edition
Building for the Future

Sen. Angus King shares healthcare security takeaways from Cyberspace Solarium Commission

The senator touts "judicious use of the cloud," wider information sharing and "good ol' cyber hygiene" as private-sector best practices – but also says lack of a real deterrent for nation state bad actors has been a federal policy failure.
By Mike Miliard
December 09, 2020
11:30 AM
Senator Angus King (I-Maine)

Senator Angus King (I-Maine)

"The reality is that we are dangerously insecure," reads the introduction to the report released earlier this year from the bipartisan national Cyberspace Solarium Commission. "Your entire life – your paycheck, your healthcare, your electricity – increasingly relies on networks of digital devices that store, process, and analyze data. These networks are vulnerable, if not already compromised."

In healthcare, as the most targeted industry, we already know that of course. But nationwide, the stakes are even higher.

"Our country has lost hundreds of billions of dollars to nation-state-sponsored intellectual property theft using cyber espionage," according to the report. "A major cyberattack on the nation’s critical infrastructure and economic system would create chaos and lasting damage exceeding that wreaked by fires in California, floods in the Midwest, and hurricanes in the Southeast."

At the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum on Tuesday, Senator Angus King, I-Me., who co-chaired the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (which issued a 200-page report offering more than 80 recommendations toward a multi-layered national cyber defense strategy), said the federal government has to do much more.

But that doesn't absolve healthcare organizations in the private sector from their own responsibilities as phishing campaigns proliferate, ransomware attacks reach a fever pitch and nation state actors take aim at the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, he said.

"The pandemic has taught us two important lessons in the healthcare field," said Senator King in his keynote.

The first is that "the unthinkable can happen," he said. "A year ago, none of us would have been talking about wearing masks, social distancing, and hundreds of thousands of people dying. I mean, it was literally unthinkable to have this tragedy occur. Well, a cyberattack is unthinkable, too, but the pandemic taught us that the unthinkable can happen.

"The other thing this has taught us is how important telehealth is," said King. "In the first weeks after the onset of the pandemic, telehealth visits went from 12,000 a week to a million a week across the country."

That's great for enabling care delivery in the midst of a pandemic, but that raises new issues, he said.

"Who thought before that a home router was a security risk, was something that we needed to worry about, because a lot of the telehealth is not from remote facilities to the hospital, but from the home to the hospital or the healthcare provider. All of a sudden, the connection into the home and the router in the home, and all of the infrastructure is also at risk."

(As an aside, King said that one of the "number one priorities coming out of this, in terms of the economy and infrastructure, is broadband. It's got to be ubiquitous and it's got to be affordable.")

When it comes to cybersecurity, in the healthcare sector and beyond, "unlike many other national security threats – terrorism, for example – this is not a strictly government function," said the senator. "In fact, it's not even a majority government function: 85% of the target space for cyberattacks are in the private sector. That's where we're vulnerable."

So there has to be a much closer connection between the private sector and the government, he said.

"And that means reporting. That means sharing information. That means developing relationships of trust. You have to trust that when you report to CISA, you've got to be able to have confidence that that will be acted upon and that the information you share will help to protect others."

The government can "write laws, set up joint reporting systems and all of those kinds of things – which we have recommended in our Solarium Commission report," he said. "But it's also got to be more intangible in terms of trust and confidence and sometimes unaccustomed close relationship between the private sector and the public sector, because that's the only way we're going to be able to defend ourselves."

As the government gears up to develop a more comprehensive strategy, the healthcare industry has some steps it can take on its own, said King:

  • Go to the cloud. "In our report we recommend cloud-based systems because it's a lot easier to have a really strong and important security at one place in the cloud, rather than rely upon the security arrangements of hundreds or thousands of different individuals. If you're on the cloud, you have less of a risk for ransomware attack because you can download your data that otherwise would be held for ransom by an attacker. So the judicious use of the cloud, I think, is one of the important things that we can do."
  • Always patch. "It seems pretty basic. But I'm sure many of you … sometimes pull out your hair when the patching doesn't happen on a timely basis. You've got to go and make that happen."
  • Share information. "If your entity is being attacked, chances are someone else already has been or will be in the future. And to the extent we can share information through CISA, through other government organizations, through your national organizations, that could be very helpful. It can help you, but it also can help prevent serious attacks to your colleagues at some later date."
  • Prioritize basic cyber hygiene. "I can't remember the exact figure we were given during our deliberations in this area, but some huge number – 85 to 90 percent of malicious cyberattacks – can be prevented by good ol' cyber hygiene: educating your workforce not to click on phishing emails; checking on the background of people that you don't know that are trying to penetrate your system; being very careful about opening attachments."

Meanwhile, on a larger scale, the U.S. government absolutely has a responsibility to develop a better overall national cyber strategy, he said.

"Part of the failure of our strategy thus far has been a lack of a real deterrent, a lack of something that our adversaries feel is something they have to worry about. I want a group of people sitting around in the Kremlin saying, 'Well, maybe we shouldn't attack the next American election because we know they're going to respond. We know it's going to cost us something. Historically, there hasn't been much of a cost paid by our adversaries."

Cyberattacks are inexpensive for foreign bad actors to perpetrate, he pointed out.

"I once did a calculation that Putin can hire 8,000 hackers for the price of one jet fighter." said King. "There's got to be a cost imposed in terms of a response. And we've got to have a deterrent capability. That's one of the major recommendations of our Solarium report. That's what we've got to do in order to protect you on the national level."

No question, this is a fraught new era.

"It is an incredibly serious and dangerous risk to the United States and to your critical and important and essential institutions throughout the country," said King. "You have an important role in protecting your institutions. The government has a role to assist you in that. And if we all work together, we can minimize this risk."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Taking Stock of Progress and Looking Ahead

This December, we look back at a challenging year – and forward to what we hope is a better, stronger, more connected and resilient healthcare ecosystem.

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

MRI machine

CISA says security vulnerability found in GE imaging and ultrasound devices

By
Mike Miliard
December 09, 2020
Hands in blue gloves use a syringe to draw from a vial

Vaccine distribution pipeline faces serious cybersecurity risks

By
Kat Jercich
December 09, 2020
Cerner sign at a trade show booth

Cerner expands tools available for rural hospital clinical trials

By
Kat Jercich
December 09, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Cerner sign at a trade show booth
Cerner expands tools available for rural hospital clinical trials

Most Read

HIMSSCast: Is the FDA taking digital health regulation in the right direction?
Pandemic-era burnout: How physicians manage crushing workloads and IT demands
IBM Watson Health to launch blockchain-powered Digital Health Pass
Judy Faulkner talks lessons learned from Epic's COVID-19 response
Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare
How one provider is transitioning from WebEx and Skype to a full telehealth platform

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Ron Emerson, global healthcare lead at Zoom
Zoom taking multifaceted approach to telemedicine
Dr. Suliman Alomran, medical informatics lecturer at the College of Medicine, King Saud University
Maintaining continuity of care during COVID-19 pandemic
Sponsored by
Lawrence Huang, VP of product management at Cisco Meraki
Safety, adaptability must be focus of healthcare IT workers
Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu
Using predictive analytics to improve supply chain management

More Stories

The AWS logo
Amazon Web Services to launch HIPAA-eligible data management service
Department of Health and Human Services sign before building
HHS releases facility-level data on COVID-19 hospital capacity
Rep. Fred Upton

Rep. Fred Upton (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cures 2.0 could be 'well on the way' by spring, say DeGette and Upton
St. Luke's University Health Network Bethlehem facility

St. Luke's University Health Network Bethlehem facility

St. Luke’s reduces employee burnout and mental health costs with digital health tool
Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu
Using predictive analytics to improve supply chain management
The power of actionable insights in the era of big (patient) data
ChristianaCare CEO Janice Nevin

ChristianaCare CEO Janice Nevin

CEO's perspective: Cybersecurity is a strategic imperative
Dr. Joe Drozda, director of outcomes research at Mercy
Technologies helping health systems manage supply chains battered by COVID-19