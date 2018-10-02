See all the healthcare providers that achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 and 7 EMRAM in September

Facilities earn the designation by using technology to optimize patient care, including EHRs, HIE, analytics, clinical decision support and more.
By Healthcare IT News
October 02, 2018
12:43 PM
doctor looking on tablet at personal health records

A total of 77 provider organizations earned Stage 7 of the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model last month and two others revalidated for Stage 7 as well.

It bears explaining that many of those are health systems with multiple facilities that all earned a stage, according to HIMSS Analytics.

The same applies to EMRAM Stage 6, of course, and 164 providers earned that designation for the first time in September -- while another 24 revalidated.

Also of note are hospitals outside the U.S. In China, for instance, Beijing ChuiYangLiu Hospital garnered a Stage 6 and Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University a Stage 7. And in Canada, both Humber River Regional Hospital and the Hospital for Sick Children Outpatient Services achieved Stage 6.   

Here’s the full list:

Name City State Stage
Behavioral Health Center Fort Myers FL 7
Convenient Care - Page Field Fort Myers FL 7
Convenient Care - Pine Island Road Cape Coral FL 7
Convenient Care - Summerlin Fort Myers FL 7
Family Medicine at Lee Memorial Hospital Fort Myers FL 7
GCH SWFL Psychology Fort Myers FL 7
Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Hematology/Oncology Fort Myers FL 7
Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Neurology & Pediatric Behavioral Health Fort Myers FL 7
Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Pediatric Specialists - Pediatric Endocrinology Fort Myers FL 7
Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Surgical Specialists Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Community Healthcare Inc. Cape Coral FL 7
Lee Community Healthcare: Dunbar Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Community Healthcare: North Fort Myers North Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Convenient Care at Metro Daniels Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Memorial Health System - Cardiology Bass Road Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Memorial Health System - Cardiology Bonita Community Health Center Bonita Springs FL 7
Lee Memorial Health System - Cardiology Medical Plaza One Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - Bonita Primary Care Bonita Springs FL 7
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology at the Sanctuary Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - College Point Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - Family Practice at Clayton Court Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - Internal Medicine Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - OB/GYN Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - OB/GYN Women's & Children's Medical Plaza Fort Myers FL 7
Lee Physician Group - South Cape Physicians Cape Coral FL 7
Lee Physician Group at Bass Road & LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Allergy & Immunology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Allergy & Immunology Cape Coral FL 7
LPG Cardiology Cape Coral FL 7
LPG Cardiology - Metro Daniels Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Cardiothoracic Surgery Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Endocrinology at The Outpatient Center at the Sanctuary Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Family Medicine Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Family Medicine Bonita Springs FL 7
LPG Family Medicine & Internal Medicine Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Family Medicine & Internal Medicine Cape Coral FL 7
LPG Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology Cape Coral FL 7
LPG Gastroenterology at HealthPark Health Center Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Infectious Disease Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Infectious Disease - Metro Daniels Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Infectious Disease & Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Infectious Disease Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Integrative Medicine Bonita Springs FL 7
LPG Internal Medicine Labelle FL 7
LPG Internal Medicine Bonita Springs FL 7
LPG Medical Oncology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Memory Care Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Neurosurgery Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology Labelle FL 7
LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology at Bonita Community Health Center Bonita Springs FL 7
LPG Orthopedics Bonita Springs FL 7
LPG Orthopedics Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Palliative Care Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Pulmonology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Pulmonology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Pulmonology - Metro Daniels Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Renal Transplant Center Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Rheumatology Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Surgery Cape Coral FL 7
LPG Surgery Fort Myers FL 7
LPG Surgery Cape Coral FL 7
LPG Wound Care Fort Myers FL 7
Pain Management at Bass Road Fort Myers FL 7
Pain Management at Bonita Health Center Bonita Springs FL 7
Pain Management at Cape Hospital Cape Coral FL 7
Pain Management at Sanctuary & Spine Center Fort Myers FL 7
Pediatric Cardiology Fort Myers FL 7
Pediatric Primary Care - Bonita Springs - LPG Pediatrics Bonita Springs FL 7
Pediatric Primary Care - Cape Coral Cape Coral FL 7
Pediatric Primary Care - Fort Myers Fort Myers FL 7
Pediatric Primary Care - Lehigh Acres Lehigh Acres FL 7
Pediatric Sleep Medicine Fort Myers FL 7
Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Naples Naples FL 7
Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Port Charlotte Punta Gorda FL 7
Trauma Fort Myers FL 7
The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center Bethesda MD 7
The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center Bethesda MD 7
Yale-New Haven Hospital New Haven CT 7
Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University Shenyang CN-21 7
Humber River Regional Hospital Toronto ON 6
Hospital for Sick Children Outpatient Services Toronto ON 6
LLU - Behavioral Health Institute - Counseling, Family Services & Psychiatry Redlands CA 6
LLU - Cape Cod - Transplant Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - J West Child Development, Neurology & Pain Medicine San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - J West Pediatric Neurology & Pulmonology MDA San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Allergy & Pulmonology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Chronic Lung San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Endocrine & Diabetes San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Genetics, Child Development & Psychology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Infectious Disease, Nephrology & Rheumatology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric MDA Clinic San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Metabolic Clinic San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Center for Health Promotion - Preventive Medicine, Student Health & Travel Clinic Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Audiology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Endocrinology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Gastroenterology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Geriatrics Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Infectious Disease & Rheumatology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Nephrology & IM Osteoporosis Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Pulmonary & IM Sleep Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Neurology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Nutrition Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Outpatient Surgery Center Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Pediatric Urology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Surgical Oncology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Urology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Hemet - General Surgery Hemet CA 6
LLU - Hemet - Neurosurgery Hemet CA 6
LLU - Hesperia - Neurosurgery Hesperia CA 6
LLU - Hesperia - Pediatric Cardiology Hesperia CA 6
LLU - Hesperia - Pediatric Neurology MDA Hesperia CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Cancer Center Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Cardiology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Cardiothoracic Surgery Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - ENT Surgery Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Family Medicine Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - IM GI Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Neurosurgery Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Ophthalmology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatric Cardiology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatric Gastroenterology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatric Neurology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatrics Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Physical Therapy Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Radiation Oncology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Highland Springs - Urology Beaumont CA 6
LLU - Las Vegas - Transplant Las Vegas NV 6
LLU - Maternal Fetal Medicine Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Medical Center - Hepatitis Clinic Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Meridian - Pediatric Gastroenterology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Meridian - Pediatric Neurology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Meridian - Plastic Surgery Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Meridian - Transplant Hepatology & Nephrology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Mission Viejo - Pediatric Urology Mission Viejo CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Cardiothoracic Surgery Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - ENT Surgery Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Neurology Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Neurosurgery Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Cardiology Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric GI Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Pain Management Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Rheumatology Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Surgery Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Urology Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Surgical Oncology Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Murrieta - Transplant Murrieta CA 6
LLU - Orange County - Gastroenterology Irvine CA 6
LLU - Orange Tree Lane - ENT Surgery, Allergy & Cosmetic ENT Surgery Redlands CA 6
LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Neuropsychology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Ortho Hand Clinic Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Spine Center Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Palm Springs - Neurology Palm Springs CA 6
LLU - Pediatric - Dietary Nutrition San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric BPD & Cystic Fibrosis San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Cardiology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Complex Epilepsy, Neuromuscular & Palliative Care San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Craniofacial San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Gastroenterology - TPN San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Heart Transplant San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric HMV - Pulmonology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Hypertonicity San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Nephrology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Oncology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Rheumatology San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Speech San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Pediatric Spina Bifida San Bernardino CA 6
LLU - Professional Plaza - Family Cosmetic Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Professional Plaza - Family Medicine Palliative Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Professional Plaza - Neurosurgery & Endocrinology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Professional Plaza - Preventive Medicine Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Rancho Mirage - Transplant Rancho Mirage CA 6
LLU - Riverside - Neurosurgery Riverside CA 6
LLU - Riverwalk - Ophthalmology Riverside CA 6
LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Gastroenterology Upland CA 6
LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Neurology Upland CA 6
LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Pulmonology Upland CA 6
LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Rheumatology Upland CA 6
LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Surgery Upland CA 6
LLU - Schuman Pavilion - Cancer Center Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Adult Cardiac Transplant Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Cardiology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Cardiothoracic Surgery Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Pediatric Cardiology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Thoracic Surgery & Oncology Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Temecula - General Surgery Temecula CA 6
LLU - Upland - Pediatric Cardiology Upland CA 6
Murrieta - Cardiology, General & Vascular Surgery Murrieta CA 6
Pediatric Endocrinology San Bernardino CA 6
San Antonio - Pediatric Cardiology Upland CA 6
UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Carlisle PA 6
UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Harrisburg PA 6
UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster Lancaster PA 6
UPMC Pinnacle Lititz Lititz PA 6
UPMC Pinnacle Memorial York PA 6
UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Mechanicsburg PA 6
Baptist Medical Center - Beaches Jacksonville Beach FL 6
Baptist Medical Center - Jacksonville Jacksonville FL 6
Baptist Medical Center - Nassau Fernandina Beach FL 6
Baptist Medical Center - South Jacksonville FL 6
Wolfson Children's Hospital Jacksonville FL 6
Outpatient Wound Care Rapid City SD 6
Pine Ridge Regional Medical Clinic Pine Ridge SD 6
Rapid City Regional Hospital Infusion Services Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health - Dermatology Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health - Family Medicine Residency Clinic Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health - John T. Vucurevich Regional Cancer Care Institute Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Custer Hospital Custer SD 6
Regional Health Dermatology Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Dialysis Center - Rapid City Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Dialysis Center - Spearfish Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health Heart & Vascular Institute Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital Deadwood SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - 13th Avenue Belle Fourche SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - 5th Street Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - 7th Avenue Wall SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Charles Street Deadwood SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Elm Street Hill City SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Flormann Street Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Hot Springs South Hot Springs SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Montgomery Street Custer SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Neurology & Rehabilitation Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - North 10th Street Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - North 15th Street Hot Springs SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - North Avenue Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Pine Street Upton WY 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Ramsland Street Buffalo SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Sturgis Sturgis SD 6
Regional Health Medical Clinic - Washington Boulevard Newcastle WY 6
Regional Health Orthopedics Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health Pain Management Center Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Rapid City Hospital Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Rehabilitation Belle Fourche SD 6
Regional Health Sleep Center Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Spearfish Hospital Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health Sturgis Hospital Sturgis SD 6
Regional Health Surgery Center Spearfish SD 6
Regional Health Urgent Care - North Rapid City SD 6
Regional Health Urgent Care - West Rapid City SD 6
Regional Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Spearfish SD 6
Regional Weight Management Center Rapid City SD 6
Beijing ChuiYangLiu Hospital Beijing CN-11 6
LLU - Health Care Neurology Clinic Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Health Care Pediatrics & Adult Medicine Redlands CA 6
LLU - Pediatric & Comprehensive Ophthalmology San Bernardino CA 6
Retina Center Loma Linda CA 6
Lawrence General Hospital Lawrence MA 6
Behavioral Health Institute Redlands CA 6
LLU - Center for Pain Management Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Medical Pediatric Moreno Valley CA 6
LLU - Ophthalmology Clinic Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Outpatient Surgery Center Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Pediatric & Adult Medicine Highland CA 6
LLU - Primary Care - Family Medicine Group Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Primary Care - General Medical Group Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Primary Care - General Pediatric Group Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Surgery - Orthopedics Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Surgery Medical Group Loma Linda CA 6
LLU - Urgent Care Loma Linda CA 6
Moreno Valley Medical & Pediatrics Moreno Valley CA 6
St. Elizabeth Edgewood Edgewood KY 6
St. Elizabeth Florence Florence KY 6
St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas Fort Thomas KY 6
St. Elizabeth Grant Williamstown KY 6
Harrisburg Hospital Harrisburg PA 6
