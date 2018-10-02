See all the healthcare providers that achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 and 7 EMRAM in September
A total of 77 provider organizations earned Stage 7 of the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model last month and two others revalidated for Stage 7 as well.
It bears explaining that many of those are health systems with multiple facilities that all earned a stage, according to HIMSS Analytics.
The same applies to EMRAM Stage 6, of course, and 164 providers earned that designation for the first time in September -- while another 24 revalidated.
[HIMSS Analytics now offers a free version of its Logic Analyze News weekly newsletter: Subscribe]
Also of note are hospitals outside the U.S. In China, for instance, Beijing ChuiYangLiu Hospital garnered a Stage 6 and Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University a Stage 7. And in Canada, both Humber River Regional Hospital and the Hospital for Sick Children Outpatient Services achieved Stage 6.
Here’s the full list:
|Name
|City
|State
|Stage
|Behavioral Health Center
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Convenient Care - Page Field
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Convenient Care - Pine Island Road
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|Convenient Care - Summerlin
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Family Medicine at Lee Memorial Hospital
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|GCH SWFL Psychology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Hematology/Oncology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Neurology & Pediatric Behavioral Health
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Pediatric Specialists - Pediatric Endocrinology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Surgical Specialists
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Community Healthcare Inc.
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|Lee Community Healthcare: Dunbar
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Community Healthcare: North Fort Myers
|North Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Convenient Care at Metro Daniels
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Memorial Health System - Cardiology Bass Road
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Memorial Health System - Cardiology Bonita Community Health Center
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|Lee Memorial Health System - Cardiology Medical Plaza One
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - Bonita Primary Care
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - Cardiology at the Sanctuary
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - College Point
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - Family Practice at Clayton Court
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - Internal Medicine
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - OB/GYN
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - OB/GYN Women's & Children's Medical Plaza
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group - South Cape Physicians
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|Lee Physician Group at Bass Road & LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Allergy & Immunology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Allergy & Immunology
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|LPG Cardiology
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|LPG Cardiology - Metro Daniels
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Cardiothoracic Surgery
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Endocrinology at The Outpatient Center at the Sanctuary
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Family Medicine
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Family Medicine
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|LPG Family Medicine & Internal Medicine
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Family Medicine & Internal Medicine
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|LPG Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|LPG Gastroenterology at HealthPark Health Center
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Infectious Disease
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Infectious Disease - Metro Daniels
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Infectious Disease & Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL Infectious Disease
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Integrative Medicine
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|LPG Internal Medicine
|Labelle
|FL
|7
|LPG Internal Medicine
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|LPG Medical Oncology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Memory Care
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Neurosurgery
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology
|Labelle
|FL
|7
|LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Obstetrics & Gynecology at Bonita Community Health Center
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|LPG Orthopedics
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|LPG Orthopedics
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Palliative Care
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Pulmonology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Pulmonology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Pulmonology - Metro Daniels
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Renal Transplant Center
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Rheumatology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Surgery
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|LPG Surgery
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|LPG Surgery
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|LPG Wound Care
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Pain Management at Bass Road
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Pain Management at Bonita Health Center
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|Pain Management at Cape Hospital
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|Pain Management at Sanctuary & Spine Center
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Cardiology
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Primary Care - Bonita Springs - LPG Pediatrics
|Bonita Springs
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Primary Care - Cape Coral
|Cape Coral
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Primary Care - Fort Myers
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Primary Care - Lehigh Acres
|Lehigh Acres
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Sleep Medicine
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Naples
|Naples
|FL
|7
|Pediatric Specialty Clinic - Port Charlotte
|Punta Gorda
|FL
|7
|Trauma
|Fort Myers
|FL
|7
|The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center
|Bethesda
|MD
|7
|The National Institutes of Health Clinical Center
|Bethesda
|MD
|7
|Yale-New Haven Hospital
|New Haven
|CT
|7
|Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University
|Shenyang
|CN-21
|7
|Humber River Regional Hospital
|Toronto
|ON
|6
|Hospital for Sick Children Outpatient Services
|Toronto
|ON
|6
|LLU - Behavioral Health Institute - Counseling, Family Services & Psychiatry
|Redlands
|CA
|6
|LLU - Cape Cod - Transplant
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - J West Child Development, Neurology & Pain Medicine
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - J West Pediatric Neurology & Pulmonology MDA
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Allergy & Pulmonology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Chronic Lung
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Endocrine & Diabetes
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Genetics, Child Development & Psychology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Infectious Disease, Nephrology & Rheumatology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric MDA Clinic
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Caroline Street - Pediatric Metabolic Clinic
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Center for Health Promotion - Preventive Medicine, Student Health & Travel Clinic
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Audiology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Endocrinology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Gastroenterology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Geriatrics
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Infectious Disease & Rheumatology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Nephrology & IM Osteoporosis
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - IM Pulmonary & IM Sleep
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Neurology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Nutrition
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Outpatient Surgery Center
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Pediatric Urology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Surgical Oncology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Faculty Medical Office - Urology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Hemet - General Surgery
|Hemet
|CA
|6
|LLU - Hemet - Neurosurgery
|Hemet
|CA
|6
|LLU - Hesperia - Neurosurgery
|Hesperia
|CA
|6
|LLU - Hesperia - Pediatric Cardiology
|Hesperia
|CA
|6
|LLU - Hesperia - Pediatric Neurology MDA
|Hesperia
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Cancer Center
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Cardiology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Cardiothoracic Surgery
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - ENT Surgery
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Family Medicine
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - IM GI
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Neurosurgery
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Ophthalmology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatric Cardiology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatric Gastroenterology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatric Neurology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Pediatrics
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Physical Therapy
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Radiation Oncology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Highland Springs - Urology
|Beaumont
|CA
|6
|LLU - Las Vegas - Transplant
|Las Vegas
|NV
|6
|LLU - Maternal Fetal Medicine
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Medical Center - Hepatitis Clinic
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Meridian - Pediatric Gastroenterology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Meridian - Pediatric Neurology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Meridian - Plastic Surgery
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Meridian - Transplant Hepatology & Nephrology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Mission Viejo - Pediatric Urology
|Mission Viejo
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Cardiothoracic Surgery
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - ENT Surgery
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Neurology
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Neurosurgery
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Cardiology
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric GI
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Pain Management
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Rheumatology
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Surgery
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Pediatric Urology
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Surgical Oncology
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Murrieta - Transplant
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|LLU - Orange County - Gastroenterology
|Irvine
|CA
|6
|LLU - Orange Tree Lane - ENT Surgery, Allergy & Cosmetic ENT Surgery
|Redlands
|CA
|6
|LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Neuropsychology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Ortho Hand Clinic
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Outpatient Rehabilitation Center - Spine Center
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Palm Springs - Neurology
|Palm Springs
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric - Dietary Nutrition
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric BPD & Cystic Fibrosis
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Cardiology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Complex Epilepsy, Neuromuscular & Palliative Care
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Craniofacial
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Gastroenterology - TPN
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Heart Transplant
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric HMV - Pulmonology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Hypertonicity
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Nephrology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Oncology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Rheumatology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Speech
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric Spina Bifida
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|LLU - Professional Plaza - Family Cosmetic
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Professional Plaza - Family Medicine Palliative
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Professional Plaza - Neurosurgery & Endocrinology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Professional Plaza - Preventive Medicine
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Rancho Mirage - Transplant
|Rancho Mirage
|CA
|6
|LLU - Riverside - Neurosurgery
|Riverside
|CA
|6
|LLU - Riverwalk - Ophthalmology
|Riverside
|CA
|6
|LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Gastroenterology
|Upland
|CA
|6
|LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Neurology
|Upland
|CA
|6
|LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Pulmonology
|Upland
|CA
|6
|LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Rheumatology
|Upland
|CA
|6
|LLU - San Antonio - Pediatric Surgery
|Upland
|CA
|6
|LLU - Schuman Pavilion - Cancer Center
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Adult Cardiac Transplant
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Cardiology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Cardiothoracic Surgery
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Pediatric Cardiology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Schumann Pavilion - Thoracic Surgery & Oncology
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Temecula - General Surgery
|Temecula
|CA
|6
|LLU - Upland - Pediatric Cardiology
|Upland
|CA
|6
|Murrieta - Cardiology, General & Vascular Surgery
|Murrieta
|CA
|6
|Pediatric Endocrinology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|San Antonio - Pediatric Cardiology
|Upland
|CA
|6
|UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
|Carlisle
|PA
|6
|UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic
|Harrisburg
|PA
|6
|UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster
|Lancaster
|PA
|6
|UPMC Pinnacle Lititz
|Lititz
|PA
|6
|UPMC Pinnacle Memorial
|York
|PA
|6
|UPMC Pinnacle West Shore
|Mechanicsburg
|PA
|6
|Baptist Medical Center - Beaches
|Jacksonville Beach
|FL
|6
|Baptist Medical Center - Jacksonville
|Jacksonville
|FL
|6
|Baptist Medical Center - Nassau
|Fernandina Beach
|FL
|6
|Baptist Medical Center - South
|Jacksonville
|FL
|6
|Wolfson Children's Hospital
|Jacksonville
|FL
|6
|Outpatient Wound Care
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Pine Ridge Regional Medical Clinic
|Pine Ridge
|SD
|6
|Rapid City Regional Hospital Infusion Services
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health - Dermatology
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health - Family Medicine Residency Clinic
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health - John T. Vucurevich Regional Cancer Care Institute
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Custer Hospital
|Custer
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Dermatology
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Dialysis Center - Rapid City
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Dialysis Center - Spearfish
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Heart & Vascular Institute
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital
|Deadwood
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - 13th Avenue
|Belle Fourche
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - 5th Street
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - 7th Avenue
|Wall
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Charles Street
|Deadwood
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Elm Street
|Hill City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Flormann Street
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Hot Springs South
|Hot Springs
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Montgomery Street
|Custer
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Neurology & Rehabilitation
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - North 10th Street
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - North 15th Street
|Hot Springs
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - North Avenue
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Pine Street
|Upton
|WY
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Ramsland Street
|Buffalo
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Sturgis
|Sturgis
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Medical Clinic - Washington Boulevard
|Newcastle
|WY
|6
|Regional Health Orthopedics
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Pain Management Center
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Rapid City Hospital
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Rehabilitation
|Belle Fourche
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Sleep Center
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Spearfish Hospital
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Sturgis Hospital
|Sturgis
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Surgery Center
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Urgent Care - North
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Health Urgent Care - West
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Regional Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine
|Spearfish
|SD
|6
|Regional Weight Management Center
|Rapid City
|SD
|6
|Beijing ChuiYangLiu Hospital
|Beijing
|CN-11
|6
|LLU - Health Care Neurology Clinic
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Health Care Pediatrics & Adult Medicine
|Redlands
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric & Comprehensive Ophthalmology
|San Bernardino
|CA
|6
|Retina Center
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|Lawrence General Hospital
|Lawrence
|MA
|6
|Behavioral Health Institute
|Redlands
|CA
|6
|LLU - Center for Pain Management
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Medical Pediatric
|Moreno Valley
|CA
|6
|LLU - Ophthalmology Clinic
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Outpatient Surgery Center
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Pediatric & Adult Medicine
|Highland
|CA
|6
|LLU - Primary Care - Family Medicine Group
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Primary Care - General Medical Group
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Primary Care - General Pediatric Group
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Surgery - Orthopedics
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Surgery Medical Group
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|LLU - Urgent Care
|Loma Linda
|CA
|6
|Moreno Valley Medical & Pediatrics
|Moreno Valley
|CA
|6
|St. Elizabeth Edgewood
|Edgewood
|KY
|6
|St. Elizabeth Florence
|Florence
|KY
|6
|St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas
|Fort Thomas
|KY
|6
|St. Elizabeth Grant
|Williamstown
|KY
|6
|Harrisburg Hospital
|Harrisburg
|PA
|6