See the 475 healthcare facilities that achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 EMRAM in July

A grand total of 475 healthcare facilities earned HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 6 in July, while another three achieved Stage 7.

It’s worth noting that individual health systems commonly validate multiple, if not numerous, sites as was the case with Northeast Medical Group, Southcoast Physicians Group, and Yale Medicine in July, according to HIMSS Analytics.

All three of this month’s Stage 7 winners are located in Massachusetts: Bolton Primary Care in Bolton, William McLaughlin, MD Gynecology in Auburn, and Worcester Cardiology in Worcester.

Facility Name City State Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Bridgeport Bridgeport CT Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Stratford Outreach Center Stratford CT Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Services - Shelton Outreach Center Shelton CT Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Services - Southport Outreach Center Southport CT Bridgeport Hospital Breast Care Center Bridgeport CT Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Imaging - Fairfield Fairfield CT Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Imaging - Stratford Stratford CT Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology - Bridgeport Bridgeport CT Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology - Trumbull Trumbull CT Bridgeport Primary Care Center & Multi-Specialty Clinic Bridgeport CT Center for Healthy Living Greenwich CT Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Bridgeport CT Chapel for Women's Health & Midwifery - New Haven Office New Haven CT Chapel Pediatric Group - Hamden Office New Haven CT Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services - Branford Branford CT Children's Psychiatric Inpatient Services Partial Hospital Program New Haven CT Diabetes Healthcare Program New Haven CT Endoscopy Center of Greenwich Hospital Greenwich CT Fairfield Urgent Care Center Fairfield CT Family Health Center New Haven CT Father Michael J. McGivney Cancer Center - Hamden Campus New Haven CT Father Michael J. McGivney Center for Cancer Care New Haven CT Greenwich Fertility & IVF Center Greenwich CT Greenwich Hospital Diagnostic Center Stamford CT Greenwich Hospital Occupational Health Services Greenwich CT L+M Rehabilitation Services - Flanders East Lyme CT L+M Rehabilitation Services - Waterford Waterford CT L+M Wound & Hyperbaric Center Waterford CT Lawrence & Memorial Wellness Center at Mohegan Sun Uncasville CT Lawrence + Memorial at Crossroads Waterford Waterford CT Lawrence + Memorial Sleep Center Groton CT Leona M. & Harry B. Helmsley Ambulatory Surgery Center Greenwich CT Lung Life Pulmonary Rehabilitation New Haven CT NE Cancer Center Medical Oncology Waterford CT NE OB/GYN, Joslin Endocrine, Primary Care, Cardiology, Neurology, Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine - New London New London CT NE Primary Care Old Lyme Old Lyme CT North Haven Medical Center North Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Adult & Pediatric Mental Health Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Allergy, Rheumatology & Infectious Disease Guilford CT Northeast Medical Group - At Evergreen Woods North Branford CT Northeast Medical Group - Bariatric Rehabilitation - Southport Southport CT Northeast Medical Group - Bariatric Rehabilitation Grimes New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Bariatrics - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Bariatrics - Temple New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Belinda J. Chan, MD Branford CT Northeast Medical Group - Breast & General Surgery - Andrew Kenler, MD Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Breast Care Services of GH Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Bridgeport Podiatry Center - Monroe Monroe CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Derby Derby CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Milford Milford CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Ridgefield Ridgefield CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Shelton Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists Danbury Danbury CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology & Pulmonary Hamden Center Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology Sherman Center New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology Stonington Pawcatuck CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology West Haven West Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiothoracic Derby Derby CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiovascular Services of Greenwich Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Cardiovascular Services of Greenwich & Northeast Women's Health Clinic Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Center for Geriatrics Stratford CT Northeast Medical Group - Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Healing Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Center for Women's Health & Midwifery Chapel New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Chapel Medical Group New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Colorectal Surgery Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular Oxford CT Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Medical Group - Cheshire Cheshire CT Northeast Medical Group - Dr. Kevin Twohig - Guilford Guilford CT Northeast Medical Group - Dr. Kevin Twohig - Hamden Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Atwater New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Casa Otonal New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Tower One & Tower East New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology Associates of Greenwich Stamford CT Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - ENT - Southport Southport CT Northeast Medical Group - Fairfield County Endoscopy Center Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Fairfield County Sleep Center Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Family Medicine Stratford CT Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associate - Guilford Guilford CT Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associates Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associates - Centerbrook Centerbrook CT Northeast Medical Group - Gales Ferry Pediatric Group Gales Ferry CT Northeast Medical Group - Gales Ferry Pediatrics Old Saybrook CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology - West Haven West Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine of Orange Orange CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Park Avenue Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Southport Southport CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Stratford Stratford CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven - Guilford Guilford CT Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Specialists Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - General Surgeon - Dr. Roselle Crombie Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - General Surgeons of Greater Bridgeport Bridgeport CT Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - New London New London CT Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - North Haven North Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Greenwich Internal Medicine Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Greenwich Rheumatology Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Gynecology - Maria Rhee, MD Cheshire CT Northeast Medical Group - Gynecology, Pulmonary, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Podiatry & Cardiology North Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Beach Road Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Buller Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Dr. James Sarfeh Cheshire CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - East Haven East Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Greenwich Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Robert Henry, MD Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull - Joseph Evangelista, MD Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - White Plains Road - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Woodbridge Woodbridge CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine & Genetics Counseling - Stamford Stamford CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Bridgeport Bridgeport CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Cos Cob Cos Cob CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Milford Milford CT Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Stratford Stratford CT Northeast Medical Group - Judy L. Boslow, MD Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Kristina Rath, MD Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - Kristina Rath, MD Guilford Guilford CT Northeast Medical Group - Long Ridge Road Samford Stamford CT Northeast Medical Group - M. Ehsan Qadir, MD Ansonia CT Northeast Medical Group - Mariners Point East Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Mill Hill Surgical Associates Stratford CT Northeast Medical Group - Mill Hill Surgical Associates Park Avenue Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Neurology - Orange Orange CT Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Devine Street North Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Greenwich Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Orchard New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Nutritional Counseling Services Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN Specialists of Westchester - Stamford Stamford CT Northeast Medical Group - Orchard Surgical Specialists New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Orchard Surgical Specialists - Bariatrics New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Pamela E. Jackson, MD - Norwalk Norwalk CT Northeast Medical Group - Pediatric Specialists Bridgeport CT Northeast Medical Group - Pediatrics Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Perinatology Stamford Ultrasound Stamford CT Northeast Medical Group - Physical Therapy Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry - Trumbull X-Ray Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center Greenwich Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center on Park in Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care & Cardiology Waterford Waterford CT Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care & Pain Management Norwich Norwich CT Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care Center - Bridgeport Hospital Bridgeport CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Family Medicine - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Infectious Disease - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Internal Medicine - Southport Southport CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists of CT Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Endocrine Ultrasound Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Ophthalmology Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Psychiatry Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary Branford Branford CT Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary Sherman &Yale Medicine Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Rheumatology - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - San Rafael Campus Geriatric Services New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD Stratford CT Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group - Shelton Walk-in Medical Center Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group - Shoreline Internal Medicine Guilford CT Northeast Medical Group - Sleep Center, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics - Park Avenue - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Southern Connecticut Internal Medicine New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - St. Raphaels Trauma New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Stephen Brenner, MD New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Surgery - Trumbull Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - The Women's Center for Breast Health New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Urology - Bridgeport - Main Street Bridgeport CT Northeast Medical Group - Urology - Fairfield Fairfield CT Northeast Medical Group - Urology at Park Avenue Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - West Haven Internal Medicine West Haven CT Northeast Medical Group - Westport Family Medicine Westport CT Northeast Medical Group - Whitney Center Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - Whitney Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group - Yale New Haven Pediatric Specialists Trumbull CT Northeast Medical Group - Yale-New Haven Foot & Ankle Surgeons New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group & Yale Medicine - Endocrinology Sherman Center New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group Allergy, Rheumatology & Infectious Disease - Hamden Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group at The Hearth At Gardenside Branford CT Northeast Medical Group Connecticut Medical Group - New Haven - Prince Street New Haven CT Northeast Medical Group Endocrine, Primary Care & Behavioral Medicine - Stonington Pawcatuck CT Northeast Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Seymour Seymour CT Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine - Shelton Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group Huntington Walk-In Medical Center Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Hamden Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Hamden Hamden CT Northeast Medical Group Multispecialty Center - North Haven North Haven CT Northeast Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology - Shelton Shelton CT Northeast Medical Group Pain Management - Greenwich Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group Perinatology Department - Dearfield Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group Primary & Behavioral Medicine - Mystic Mystic CT Northeast Medical Group Primary Care & Behavioral Medicine - Groton Groton CT Northeast Medical Group Primary Care, Behavioral Medicine, Joslin Endocrine - Niantic Niantic CT Northeast Medical Group Pulmonary Medicine Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group Surgical Specialists - Greenwich Greenwich CT Northeast Medical Group Walk-In Care - North Haven North Haven CT Northeast Medical Group Yale New Haven - Geriatric Services New Haven CT Park Avenue Medical Center Trumbull CT Pequot Health Center Groton CT Rehabilitation Services at Branford (SRC) Branford CT San Raphael Campus Nuclear Medicine - Cardiology New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus - Adult Primary Care New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus - Adult Urgent Care, Psychiatry, Dermatology & Rheumatology Clinics New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus - B.A.B.Y. Program New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus - Pediatric Primary Care Foster Care Clinic New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus - Rehabilitation Services New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus - Women's Health Center New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus Continuing Care Clinic New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus Haelen Infectious Disease New Haven CT St. Raphael Campus Maternal Fetal Medicine New Haven CT St. Raphael Cardiac Cath New Haven CT St. Raphael Cardiac Services at Hamden Hamden CT St. Raphael Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center New Haven CT St. Raphael Rehabilitation Services at Hamden Hamden CT St. Raphael Wound Whirlpool New Haven CT St. Raphael's Occupational Health Plus - Hamden Office Hamden CT St. Raphael's Occupational Health Plus - New Haven Office New Haven CT SurgEase Bridgeport CT Temple Surgical Center New Haven CT The Bridgeport Hospital Adult & Child Reach Program - Psychiatric Outpatient Services Bridgeport CT Women's Surgical Center New Haven CT Yale Cardiac Rehabilitation Phase II Fairfield CT Yale Child Study Center Access Norwalk CT Yale Medical Group Breast Center Fairfield Fairfield CT Yale Medical Group Obstetrics - Midwifery Gynecology Branford CT Yale Medicine & NE Center for Women's Health & Midwifery Shelton Shelton CT Yale Medicine Adolescent Comprehensive Care Group New Haven CT Yale Medicine Adult & Pediatric Integrative Medicine Group New Haven CT Yale Medicine Adult Congenital Heart Program Hartford CT Yale Medicine Cancer Center at Smilow Guilford CT Yale Medicine Cancer Center at Smilow - Fairfield Fairfield CT Yale Medicine Cancer Center At Smilow Waterbury Waterbury CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine North Haven CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Guilford CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Guilford CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Plainfield CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Waterbury CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine - Branfod Cardiology Branford CT Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine at 2 Devine Street North Haven CT Yale Medicine Child Study Center New Haven CT Yale Medicine Developmental & Behavioral Pediatric Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Epilepsy & Seizures Clinic Greenwich CT Yale Medicine Family Advocacy & Child Abuse Program Bridgeport CT Yale Medicine Family Advocacy & Child Abuse Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Gastrointestinal Surgery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Gastrointestinal Surgery North Haven CT Yale Medicine Gender Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine General OB/GYN Adolescent Clinic New Haven CT Yale Medicine General Pediatrics New Haven CT Yale Medicine Genetics Clinic at Long Wharf New Haven CT Yale Medicine Gynecologic Oncology at Waterbury Waterbury CT Yale Medicine Gynecologic Specialties Westport CT Yale Medicine Hearing & Balance Center New Haven CT Yale Medicine Laborists & Midwifery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Long Wharf Nutrition & Echocardiology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Maternal - Fetal Medicine New Haven CT Yale Medicine Medical Dermatology Middlebury CT Yale Medicine Nathan Smith Clinic New Haven CT Yale Medicine Neurology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Neurology, Orthopedics & Rheumatology Stamford CT Yale Medicine Neurosurgery New London CT Yale Medicine Neurosurgery Riverside CT Yale Medicine NICU Grad Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine OB/GYN & Midwifery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Ob/GYN Perinatology Westport CT Yale Medicine Ophthalmology Mystic CT Yale Medicine Ophthalmology at 206 Church Street Guilford CT Yale Medicine Outpatient Clinical Services Hamden CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Aerodigestive Disorders Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Allergy & Immunology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Craniofacial Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Epilepsy Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Epilepsy Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Genetics Specialty Clinic New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Genomics Discovery Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Hematology & Oncology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Infectious Diseases New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Muscular Dystrophy Program & Spina Bifida Clinic New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Nephrology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Nephrology at 1 Long Wharf Drive New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Neurology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Neurosurgery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Otolaryngology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Respiratory Medicine New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Rheumatology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Rheumatology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Specialties at 1 Long Wharf Drive New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Surgery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Surgery New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Urology New Haven CT Yale Medicine Pediatric Urology at 1 Long Wharf Drive New Haven CT Yale Medicine Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Guilford CT Yale Medicine Psychological & Educational Assessment Program New Haven CT Yale Medicine Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility New Haven CT Yale Medicine Respiratory Medicine New Haven CT Yale Medicine Smilow Cancer Genetics & Prevention Program Fairfield CT Yale Medicine Surgical Oncology At Smilow - Guilford Guilford CT Yale Medicine Survivorship Program at Smilow - Guilford Guilford CT Yale Medicine Transplant Hartford CT Yale Medicine Urology Madison CT Yale Medicine Urology Hamden CT Yale Medicine Vascular & Endovascular Surgery North Haven CT Yale Medicine Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Guilford CT Yale Medicine Vascular Surgery - Milford Milford CT Yale New Haven Cardiology Associates New Haven Guilford CT Yale New Haven Chest Pain Center New Haven CT Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Echocardiography New Haven CT Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Sleep Center New Haven CT Yale New Haven Echocardiography New Haven CT Yale New Haven General Adolescent OB/GYN Clinic New Haven CT Yale New Haven Hospital Primary Care Center New Haven CT Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services New Haven CT Yale New Haven Nuclear Medicine Cardiology New Haven CT Yale New Haven Nutrition Clinic New Haven CT Yale New Haven Photopheresis Center New Haven CT Yale New Haven Project Mother Care at St. Raphaels Campus New Haven CT Yale New Haven Rehabilitation Services at Smilow New Haven CT Yale New Haven Shoreline Surgery Center Guilford CT Yale New Haven Temple Radiology Group New Haven CT Yale Nutrition Clinic Sargent Drive New Haven CT Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine New Haven CT Yale Orthopaedics at Long Wharf New Haven CT Yale Pediatric Lead Center New Haven CT Yale Pediatric Neurosurgery New Haven CT Yale Pediatric Pulmonary Function Testing Laboratory - Long Wharf New Haven CT Yale Pediatrics - Nutrition New Haven CT Yale Prenatal Genetics Program, Maternal Fetal Medicine & Spine Center New Haven CT Yale Rehabilitation Services at One Long Wharf New Haven CT Yale Sleep Laboratory North Haven CT Yale Urology Disorder of Sexual Development New Haven CT YM Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation Guilford CT SGMC Berrien Campus Nashville GA SGMC Lanier Campus Lakeland GA South Georgia Medical Center Valdosta GA Borden Medical Building Fall River MA Center for Women's Health & Diagnostic Imaging North Dartmouth MA ExpressCare 24 Fall River MA Greater New Bedford Community Health Center New Bedford MA New Bedford Medical Associates - Family Medicine Wareham MA New Bedford Medical Associates - Family Medicine North Dartmouth MA New Boston Medical Center Fall River MA Rehabilitation Services - Southcoast Hospitals Group North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Hospitals Group Radiology Services Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group Wareham MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Borden Medical Associates Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Diabetes Management Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Diabetes Management Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Diagnostic Imaging & Laboratory Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Endocrinology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - ENT Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - ENT Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Fairhaven Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine New Bedford MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine Group Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology, Neurology & Pulmonary Wareham MA Southcoast Physicians Group - General Surgery Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine Wareham MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine & Cardiology Associates Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Nephrology Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Neurology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - OB/GYN New Bedford MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics New Bedford MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics Wareham MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Pain Medicine North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Pediatrics Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Rheumatology North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Rheumatology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Brain & Spine Center Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Brain & Spine Center North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Center for Cancer Care Fairhaven MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Centers for Cancer Care Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Swansea Family Practice Swansea MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Truesdale Cardiology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Truesdale Internal Medicine Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Urology Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Wareham Surgical & Southcoast Center for Weight Loss Wareham MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Westport Family Medicine Westport MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Women's Health New Bedford MA Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. - Cardiology Dartmouth MA Southcoast Primary Care North Dartmouth MA Southcoast Rehabilitation - Primacare Medical Center Somerset MA Southcoast Rehabilitation - Tobey Site Wareham MA Southcoast Rehabilitation Services - Fall River Fall River MA Southcoast Urgent Care Dartmouth MA Southcoast Urgent Care Center Fairhaven MA Southcoast Urgent Care Fall River Fall River MA Southcoast Urgent Care Lakeville Lakeville MA Southcoast Urgent Care Seekonk Seekonk MA Southcoast Urgent Care Wareham Crossing Wareham MA Truesdale Imaging Fall River MA Southcoast Physicians Group - Dermatology Fall River ME Elkhorn Clinic Omaha NE Girls, Inc Omaha NE Internal Medical Associate Grand Island Grand Island NE University Health Center Lincoln NE Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Rye Osborn Rye NY Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN Specialists of Westchester - Purchase Purchase NY Northeast Medical Group - Pediatric Associates Rye Brook NY Northeast Medical Group - Rye Brook Walk-in Medical Center Rye Brook NY Northeast Medical Group - Sound Medical Associates at Fishers Island Fishers Island NY Northeast Medical Group - Sound Shore Gastroenterology Associates Purchase NY Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine - Rye Brook Rye Brook NY Northeast Medical Group Perinatology - Purchase Ultrasound Purchase NY Morgan Medical Building Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Behavioral Medicine & Primary Care - Westerly Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Dermatology Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Dermatology - Westerly Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Westerly Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology - Westerly on Wells Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - General & Orthopedic Surgery - Westerly Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Neurosurgery & Pain Management Westerly Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN - Westerly Westerly RI Northeast Medical Group - Pain Management - Interventional Spine - Wakefield Wakefield RI Westerly Hospital Rehabilitation Services Westerly RI Westerly Hospital Wood River Breast Imaging & X-Ray Hope Valley RI Wood River Health Services - Laboratory Hope Valley RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Middletown RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Providence RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Warwick RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Family MediCenter Middletown RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine Middletown Middletown RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Linden Tree Family Health Center Portsmouth RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Neurology Portsmouth RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics Providence RI Southcoast Physicians Group - Tiverton Family Practice Tiverton RI Children's Hospital at Erlanger Chattanooga TN Erlanger Baroness Campus Chattanooga TN Erlanger Bledsoe Campus Pikeville TN Erlanger East Campus Chattanooga TN Erlanger North Campus Chattanooga TN Jefferson Healthcare Townsend Clinic Port Townsend WA Jefferson Urology Clinic Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare Family Medicine Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare Internal Medicine Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare Medical & Pediatric Group Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare Orthopedic Clinic Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare Port Ludlow Clinic Port Ludlow WA Jefferson Healthcare Primary Care Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare Sleep Clinic Port Townsend WA Jefferson Healthcare South County Clinic Quilcene WA Jefferson Healthcare Surgery & Endoscopy Center Port Townsend WA

HIMSS Analytics pulled the updates for this article from its Logic Health IT Market Intelligence Platform.