See the 475 healthcare facilities that achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 EMRAM in July

Three provider organizations achieved Stage 7 on the Electronic Medical Record Maturity Model last month as well.
By Tom Sullivan
August 07, 2018
09:48 AM
doctor working on EHR tablet, computer

A grand total of 475 healthcare facilities earned HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 6 in July, while another three achieved Stage 7.

It’s worth noting that individual health systems commonly validate multiple, if not numerous, sites as was the case with Northeast Medical Group, Southcoast Physicians Group, and Yale Medicine in July, according to HIMSS Analytics.

All three of this month’s Stage 7 winners are located in Massachusetts: Bolton Primary Care in Bolton, William McLaughlin, MD Gynecology in Auburn, and Worcester Cardiology in Worcester.

Facility Name City State
Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Bridgeport Bridgeport CT
Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Stratford Outreach Center Stratford CT
Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Services - Shelton Outreach Center Shelton CT
Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Services - Southport Outreach Center Southport CT
Bridgeport Hospital Breast Care Center Bridgeport CT
Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Imaging - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Imaging - Stratford Stratford CT
Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology - Bridgeport Bridgeport CT
Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Bridgeport Primary Care Center & Multi-Specialty Clinic Bridgeport CT
Center for Healthy Living Greenwich CT
Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Bridgeport CT
Chapel for Women's Health & Midwifery - New Haven Office New Haven CT
Chapel Pediatric Group - Hamden Office New Haven CT
Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services - Branford Branford CT
Children's Psychiatric Inpatient Services Partial Hospital Program New Haven CT
Diabetes Healthcare Program New Haven CT
Endoscopy Center of Greenwich Hospital Greenwich CT
Fairfield Urgent Care Center Fairfield CT
Family Health Center New Haven CT
Father Michael J. McGivney Cancer Center - Hamden Campus New Haven CT
Father Michael J. McGivney Center for Cancer Care New Haven CT
Greenwich Fertility & IVF Center Greenwich CT
Greenwich Hospital Diagnostic Center Stamford CT
Greenwich Hospital Occupational Health Services Greenwich CT
L+M Rehabilitation Services - Flanders East Lyme CT
L+M Rehabilitation Services - Waterford Waterford CT
L+M Wound & Hyperbaric Center Waterford CT
Lawrence & Memorial Wellness Center at Mohegan Sun Uncasville CT
Lawrence + Memorial at Crossroads Waterford Waterford CT
Lawrence + Memorial Sleep Center Groton CT
Leona M. & Harry B. Helmsley Ambulatory Surgery Center Greenwich CT
Lung Life Pulmonary Rehabilitation New Haven CT
NE Cancer Center Medical Oncology Waterford CT
NE OB/GYN, Joslin Endocrine, Primary Care, Cardiology, Neurology, Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine - New London New London CT
NE Primary Care Old Lyme Old Lyme CT
North Haven Medical Center North Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Adult & Pediatric Mental Health Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Allergy, Rheumatology & Infectious Disease Guilford CT
Northeast Medical Group - At Evergreen Woods North Branford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Bariatric Rehabilitation - Southport Southport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Bariatric Rehabilitation Grimes New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Bariatrics - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Bariatrics - Temple New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Belinda J. Chan, MD Branford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Breast & General Surgery - Andrew Kenler, MD Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Breast Care Services of GH Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Bridgeport Podiatry Center - Monroe Monroe CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Derby Derby CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Milford Milford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Ridgefield Ridgefield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Shelton Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists Danbury Danbury CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology & Pulmonary Hamden Center Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology Sherman Center New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology Stonington Pawcatuck CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology West Haven West Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiothoracic Derby Derby CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiovascular Services of Greenwich Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Cardiovascular Services of Greenwich & Northeast Women's Health Clinic Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Center for Geriatrics Stratford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Healing Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Center for Women's Health & Midwifery Chapel New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Chapel Medical Group New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Colorectal Surgery Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular Oxford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Medical Group - Cheshire Cheshire CT
Northeast Medical Group - Dr. Kevin Twohig - Guilford Guilford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Dr. Kevin Twohig - Hamden Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Atwater New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Casa Otonal New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Tower One & Tower East New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology Associates of Greenwich Stamford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - ENT - Southport Southport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Fairfield County Endoscopy Center Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Fairfield County Sleep Center Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Family Medicine Stratford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associate - Guilford Guilford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associates Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associates - Centerbrook Centerbrook CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gales Ferry Pediatric Group Gales Ferry CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gales Ferry Pediatrics Old Saybrook CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology - West Haven West Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine of Orange Orange CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Park Avenue Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Southport Southport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Stratford Stratford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven - Guilford Guilford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Specialists Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - General Surgeon - Dr. Roselle Crombie Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - General Surgeons of Greater Bridgeport Bridgeport CT
Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - New London New London CT
Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - North Haven North Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Greenwich Internal Medicine Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Greenwich Rheumatology Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gynecology - Maria Rhee, MD Cheshire CT
Northeast Medical Group - Gynecology, Pulmonary, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Podiatry & Cardiology North Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Beach Road Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Buller Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Dr. James Sarfeh Cheshire CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - East Haven East Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Greenwich Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Robert Henry, MD Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull - Joseph Evangelista, MD Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - White Plains Road - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Woodbridge Woodbridge CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine & Genetics Counseling - Stamford Stamford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Bridgeport Bridgeport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Cos Cob Cos Cob CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Milford Milford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Stratford Stratford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Judy L. Boslow, MD Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Kristina Rath, MD Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - Kristina Rath, MD Guilford Guilford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Long Ridge Road Samford Stamford CT
Northeast Medical Group - M. Ehsan Qadir, MD Ansonia CT
Northeast Medical Group - Mariners Point East Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Mill Hill Surgical Associates Stratford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Mill Hill Surgical Associates Park Avenue Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Neurology - Orange Orange CT
Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Devine Street North Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Greenwich Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Orchard New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Nutritional Counseling Services Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN Specialists of Westchester - Stamford Stamford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Orchard Surgical Specialists New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Orchard Surgical Specialists - Bariatrics New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Pamela E. Jackson, MD - Norwalk Norwalk CT
Northeast Medical Group - Pediatric Specialists Bridgeport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Pediatrics Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Perinatology Stamford Ultrasound Stamford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Physical Therapy Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry - Trumbull X-Ray Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center Greenwich Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center on Park in Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care & Cardiology Waterford Waterford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care & Pain Management Norwich Norwich CT
Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care Center - Bridgeport Hospital Bridgeport CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Family Medicine - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Infectious Disease - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Internal Medicine - Southport Southport CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists of CT Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Endocrine Ultrasound Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Ophthalmology Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Psychiatry Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary Branford Branford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary Sherman &Yale Medicine Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Rheumatology - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - San Rafael Campus Geriatric Services New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD Stratford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group - Shelton Walk-in Medical Center Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group - Shoreline Internal Medicine Guilford CT
Northeast Medical Group - Sleep Center, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics - Park Avenue - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Southern Connecticut Internal Medicine New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - St. Raphaels Trauma New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Stephen Brenner, MD New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Surgery - Trumbull Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - The Women's Center for Breast Health New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Urology - Bridgeport - Main Street Bridgeport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Urology - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Northeast Medical Group - Urology at Park Avenue Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - West Haven Internal Medicine West Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group - Westport Family Medicine Westport CT
Northeast Medical Group - Whitney Center Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - Whitney Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group - Yale New Haven Pediatric Specialists Trumbull CT
Northeast Medical Group - Yale-New Haven Foot & Ankle Surgeons New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group & Yale Medicine - Endocrinology Sherman Center New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group Allergy, Rheumatology & Infectious Disease - Hamden Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group at The Hearth At Gardenside Branford CT
Northeast Medical Group Connecticut Medical Group - New Haven - Prince Street New Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group Endocrine, Primary Care & Behavioral Medicine - Stonington Pawcatuck CT
Northeast Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Seymour Seymour CT
Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine - Shelton Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group Huntington Walk-In Medical Center Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Hamden Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Hamden Hamden CT
Northeast Medical Group Multispecialty Center - North Haven North Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology - Shelton Shelton CT
Northeast Medical Group Pain Management - Greenwich Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group Perinatology Department - Dearfield Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group Primary & Behavioral Medicine - Mystic Mystic CT
Northeast Medical Group Primary Care & Behavioral Medicine - Groton Groton CT
Northeast Medical Group Primary Care, Behavioral Medicine, Joslin Endocrine - Niantic Niantic CT
Northeast Medical Group Pulmonary Medicine Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group Surgical Specialists - Greenwich Greenwich CT
Northeast Medical Group Walk-In Care - North Haven North Haven CT
Northeast Medical Group Yale New Haven - Geriatric Services New Haven CT
Park Avenue Medical Center Trumbull CT
Pequot Health Center Groton CT
Rehabilitation Services at Branford (SRC) Branford CT
San Raphael Campus Nuclear Medicine - Cardiology New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus - Adult Primary Care New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus - Adult Urgent Care, Psychiatry, Dermatology & Rheumatology Clinics New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus - B.A.B.Y. Program New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus - Pediatric Primary Care Foster Care Clinic New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus - Rehabilitation Services New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus - Women's Health Center New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus Continuing Care Clinic New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus Haelen Infectious Disease New Haven CT
St. Raphael Campus Maternal Fetal Medicine New Haven CT
St. Raphael Cardiac Cath New Haven CT
St. Raphael Cardiac Services at Hamden Hamden CT
St. Raphael Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center New Haven CT
St. Raphael Rehabilitation Services at Hamden Hamden CT
St. Raphael Wound Whirlpool New Haven CT
St. Raphael's Occupational Health Plus - Hamden Office Hamden CT
St. Raphael's Occupational Health Plus - New Haven Office New Haven CT
SurgEase Bridgeport CT
Temple Surgical Center New Haven CT
The Bridgeport Hospital Adult & Child Reach Program - Psychiatric Outpatient Services Bridgeport CT
Women's Surgical Center New Haven CT
Yale Cardiac Rehabilitation Phase II Fairfield CT
Yale Child Study Center Access Norwalk CT
Yale Medical Group Breast Center Fairfield Fairfield CT
Yale Medical Group Obstetrics - Midwifery Gynecology Branford CT
Yale Medicine & NE Center for Women's Health & Midwifery Shelton Shelton CT
Yale Medicine Adolescent Comprehensive Care Group New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Adult & Pediatric Integrative Medicine Group New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Adult Congenital Heart Program Hartford CT
Yale Medicine Cancer Center at Smilow Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Cancer Center at Smilow - Fairfield Fairfield CT
Yale Medicine Cancer Center At Smilow Waterbury Waterbury CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine North Haven CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Plainfield CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine Waterbury CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine - Branfod Cardiology Branford CT
Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine at 2 Devine Street North Haven CT
Yale Medicine Child Study Center New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Developmental & Behavioral Pediatric Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Epilepsy & Seizures Clinic Greenwich CT
Yale Medicine Family Advocacy & Child Abuse Program Bridgeport CT
Yale Medicine Family Advocacy & Child Abuse Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Gastrointestinal Surgery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Gastrointestinal Surgery North Haven CT
Yale Medicine Gender Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine General OB/GYN Adolescent Clinic New Haven CT
Yale Medicine General Pediatrics New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Genetics Clinic at Long Wharf New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Gynecologic Oncology at Waterbury Waterbury CT
Yale Medicine Gynecologic Specialties Westport CT
Yale Medicine Hearing & Balance Center New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Laborists & Midwifery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Long Wharf Nutrition & Echocardiology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Maternal - Fetal Medicine New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Medical Dermatology Middlebury CT
Yale Medicine Nathan Smith Clinic New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Neurology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Neurology, Orthopedics & Rheumatology Stamford CT
Yale Medicine Neurosurgery New London CT
Yale Medicine Neurosurgery Riverside CT
Yale Medicine NICU Grad Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine OB/GYN & Midwifery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Ob/GYN Perinatology Westport CT
Yale Medicine Ophthalmology Mystic CT
Yale Medicine Ophthalmology at 206 Church Street Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Outpatient Clinical Services Hamden CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Aerodigestive Disorders Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Allergy & Immunology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Craniofacial Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Epilepsy Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Epilepsy Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Genetics Specialty Clinic New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Genomics Discovery Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Hematology & Oncology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Infectious Diseases New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Muscular Dystrophy Program & Spina Bifida Clinic New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Nephrology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Nephrology at 1 Long Wharf Drive New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Neurology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Neurosurgery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Otolaryngology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Respiratory Medicine New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Rheumatology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Rheumatology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Specialties at 1 Long Wharf Drive New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Surgery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Surgery New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Urology New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Pediatric Urology at 1 Long Wharf Drive New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Psychological & Educational Assessment Program New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Respiratory Medicine New Haven CT
Yale Medicine Smilow Cancer Genetics & Prevention Program Fairfield CT
Yale Medicine Surgical Oncology At Smilow - Guilford Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Survivorship Program at Smilow - Guilford Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Transplant Hartford CT
Yale Medicine Urology Madison CT
Yale Medicine Urology Hamden CT
Yale Medicine Vascular & Endovascular Surgery North Haven CT
Yale Medicine Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Guilford CT
Yale Medicine Vascular Surgery - Milford Milford CT
Yale New Haven Cardiology Associates New Haven Guilford CT
Yale New Haven Chest Pain Center New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Echocardiography New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Sleep Center New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Echocardiography New Haven CT
Yale New Haven General Adolescent OB/GYN Clinic New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Hospital Primary Care Center New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Nuclear Medicine Cardiology New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Nutrition Clinic New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Photopheresis Center New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Project Mother Care at St. Raphaels Campus New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Rehabilitation Services at Smilow New Haven CT
Yale New Haven Shoreline Surgery Center Guilford CT
Yale New Haven Temple Radiology Group New Haven CT
Yale Nutrition Clinic Sargent Drive New Haven CT
Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine New Haven CT
Yale Orthopaedics at Long Wharf New Haven CT
Yale Pediatric Lead Center New Haven CT
Yale Pediatric Neurosurgery New Haven CT
Yale Pediatric Pulmonary Function Testing Laboratory - Long Wharf New Haven CT
Yale Pediatrics - Nutrition New Haven CT
Yale Prenatal Genetics Program, Maternal Fetal Medicine & Spine Center New Haven CT
Yale Rehabilitation Services at One Long Wharf New Haven CT
Yale Sleep Laboratory North Haven CT
Yale Urology Disorder of Sexual Development New Haven CT
YM Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation Guilford CT
SGMC Berrien Campus Nashville GA
SGMC Lanier Campus Lakeland GA
South Georgia Medical Center Valdosta GA
Borden Medical Building Fall River MA
Center for Women's Health & Diagnostic Imaging North Dartmouth MA
ExpressCare 24 Fall River MA
Greater New Bedford Community Health Center New Bedford MA
New Bedford Medical Associates - Family Medicine Wareham MA
New Bedford Medical Associates - Family Medicine North Dartmouth MA
New Boston Medical Center Fall River MA
Rehabilitation Services - Southcoast Hospitals Group North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Hospitals Group Radiology Services Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group Wareham MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Borden Medical Associates Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Diabetes Management Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Diabetes Management Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Diagnostic Imaging & Laboratory Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Endocrinology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - ENT Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - ENT Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Fairhaven Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine New Bedford MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine Group Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology, Neurology & Pulmonary Wareham MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - General Surgery Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine Wareham MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine & Cardiology Associates Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Nephrology Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Neurology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - OB/GYN New Bedford MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics New Bedford MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics Wareham MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Pain Medicine North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Pediatrics Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Rheumatology North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Rheumatology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Brain & Spine Center Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Brain & Spine Center North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Center for Cancer Care Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Centers for Cancer Care Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Swansea Family Practice Swansea MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Truesdale Cardiology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Truesdale Internal Medicine Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Urology Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Wareham Surgical & Southcoast Center for Weight Loss Wareham MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Westport Family Medicine Westport MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Women's Health New Bedford MA
Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. - Cardiology Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Primary Care North Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Rehabilitation - Primacare Medical Center Somerset MA
Southcoast Rehabilitation - Tobey Site Wareham MA
Southcoast Rehabilitation Services - Fall River Fall River MA
Southcoast Urgent Care Dartmouth MA
Southcoast Urgent Care Center Fairhaven MA
Southcoast Urgent Care Fall River Fall River MA
Southcoast Urgent Care Lakeville Lakeville MA
Southcoast Urgent Care Seekonk Seekonk MA
Southcoast Urgent Care Wareham Crossing Wareham MA
Truesdale Imaging Fall River MA
Southcoast Physicians Group - Dermatology Fall River ME
Elkhorn Clinic Omaha NE
Girls, Inc Omaha NE
Internal Medical Associate Grand Island Grand Island NE
University Health Center Lincoln NE
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Rye Osborn Rye NY
Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN Specialists of Westchester - Purchase Purchase NY
Northeast Medical Group - Pediatric Associates Rye Brook NY
Northeast Medical Group - Rye Brook Walk-in Medical Center Rye Brook NY
Northeast Medical Group - Sound Medical Associates at Fishers Island Fishers Island NY
Northeast Medical Group - Sound Shore Gastroenterology Associates Purchase NY
Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine - Rye Brook Rye Brook NY
Northeast Medical Group Perinatology - Purchase Ultrasound Purchase NY
Morgan Medical Building Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Behavioral Medicine & Primary Care - Westerly Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Dermatology Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Dermatology - Westerly Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Westerly Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology - Westerly on Wells Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - General & Orthopedic Surgery - Westerly Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Neurosurgery & Pain Management Westerly Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN - Westerly Westerly RI
Northeast Medical Group - Pain Management - Interventional Spine - Wakefield Wakefield RI
Westerly Hospital Rehabilitation Services Westerly RI
Westerly Hospital Wood River Breast Imaging & X-Ray Hope Valley RI
Wood River Health Services - Laboratory Hope Valley RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Middletown RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Providence RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology Warwick RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Family MediCenter Middletown RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine Middletown Middletown RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Linden Tree Family Health Center Portsmouth RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Neurology Portsmouth RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics Providence RI
Southcoast Physicians Group - Tiverton Family Practice Tiverton RI
Children's Hospital at Erlanger Chattanooga TN
Erlanger Baroness Campus Chattanooga TN
Erlanger Bledsoe Campus Pikeville TN
Erlanger East Campus Chattanooga TN
Erlanger North Campus Chattanooga TN
Jefferson Healthcare Townsend Clinic Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Urology Clinic Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare Family Medicine Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare Internal Medicine Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare Medical & Pediatric Group Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare Orthopedic Clinic Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare Port Ludlow Clinic Port Ludlow WA
Jefferson Healthcare Primary Care Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare Sleep Clinic Port Townsend WA
Jefferson Healthcare South County Clinic Quilcene WA
Jefferson Healthcare Surgery & Endoscopy Center Port Townsend WA

HIMSS Analytics pulled the updates for this article from its Logic Health IT Market Intelligence Platform.

