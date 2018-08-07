See the 475 healthcare facilities that achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 EMRAM in July
A grand total of 475 healthcare facilities earned HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 6 in July, while another three achieved Stage 7.
It’s worth noting that individual health systems commonly validate multiple, if not numerous, sites as was the case with Northeast Medical Group, Southcoast Physicians Group, and Yale Medicine in July, according to HIMSS Analytics.
[HIMSS Analytics now offers a free version of its Logic Analyze News weekly newsletter: Subscribe]
All three of this month’s Stage 7 winners are located in Massachusetts: Bolton Primary Care in Bolton, William McLaughlin, MD Gynecology in Auburn, and Worcester Cardiology in Worcester.
|Facility Name
|City
|State
|Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Bridgeport
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Stratford Outreach Center
|Stratford
|CT
|Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Medicine - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Services - Shelton Outreach Center
|Shelton
|CT
|Ahlbin Center for Rehabilitation Services - Southport Outreach Center
|Southport
|CT
|Bridgeport Hospital Breast Care Center
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Imaging - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Imaging - Stratford
|Stratford
|CT
|Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology - Bridgeport
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Bridgeport Hospital Outpatient Radiology - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Bridgeport Primary Care Center & Multi-Specialty Clinic
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Center for Healthy Living
|Greenwich
|CT
|Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Chapel for Women's Health & Midwifery - New Haven Office
|New Haven
|CT
|Chapel Pediatric Group - Hamden Office
|New Haven
|CT
|Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services - Branford
|Branford
|CT
|Children's Psychiatric Inpatient Services Partial Hospital Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Diabetes Healthcare Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Endoscopy Center of Greenwich Hospital
|Greenwich
|CT
|Fairfield Urgent Care Center
|Fairfield
|CT
|Family Health Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Father Michael J. McGivney Cancer Center - Hamden Campus
|New Haven
|CT
|Father Michael J. McGivney Center for Cancer Care
|New Haven
|CT
|Greenwich Fertility & IVF Center
|Greenwich
|CT
|Greenwich Hospital Diagnostic Center
|Stamford
|CT
|Greenwich Hospital Occupational Health Services
|Greenwich
|CT
|L+M Rehabilitation Services - Flanders
|East Lyme
|CT
|L+M Rehabilitation Services - Waterford
|Waterford
|CT
|L+M Wound & Hyperbaric Center
|Waterford
|CT
|Lawrence & Memorial Wellness Center at Mohegan Sun
|Uncasville
|CT
|Lawrence + Memorial at Crossroads Waterford
|Waterford
|CT
|Lawrence + Memorial Sleep Center
|Groton
|CT
|Leona M. & Harry B. Helmsley Ambulatory Surgery Center
|Greenwich
|CT
|Lung Life Pulmonary Rehabilitation
|New Haven
|CT
|NE Cancer Center Medical Oncology
|Waterford
|CT
|NE OB/GYN, Joslin Endocrine, Primary Care, Cardiology, Neurology, Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine - New London
|New London
|CT
|NE Primary Care Old Lyme
|Old Lyme
|CT
|North Haven Medical Center
|North Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Adult & Pediatric Mental Health
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Allergy, Rheumatology & Infectious Disease
|Guilford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - At Evergreen Woods
|North Branford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Bariatric Rehabilitation - Southport
|Southport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Bariatric Rehabilitation Grimes
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Bariatrics - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Bariatrics - Temple
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Belinda J. Chan, MD
|Branford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Breast & General Surgery - Andrew Kenler, MD
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Breast Care Services of GH
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Bridgeport Podiatry Center - Monroe
|Monroe
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Derby
|Derby
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Milford
|Milford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Ridgefield
|Ridgefield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Shelton
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiac Specialists Danbury
|Danbury
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology & Pulmonary Hamden Center
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology Sherman Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology Stonington
|Pawcatuck
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiology West Haven
|West Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiothoracic Derby
|Derby
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiovascular Services of Greenwich
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Cardiovascular Services of Greenwich & Northeast Women's Health Clinic
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Center for Geriatrics
|Stratford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Wound Healing
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Center for Women's Health & Midwifery Chapel
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Chapel Medical Group
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Colorectal Surgery Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular
|Oxford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Heart & Vascular
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Connecticut Medical Group - Cheshire
|Cheshire
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Dr. Kevin Twohig - Guilford
|Guilford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Dr. Kevin Twohig - Hamden
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Atwater
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Casa Otonal
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - ElderCare Tower One & Tower East
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology Associates of Greenwich
|Stamford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - ENT - Southport
|Southport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Fairfield County Endoscopy Center
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Fairfield County Sleep Center
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Family Medicine
|Stratford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associate - Guilford
|Guilford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associates
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Family Practice Associates - Centerbrook
|Centerbrook
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gales Ferry Pediatric Group
|Gales Ferry
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gales Ferry Pediatrics
|Old Saybrook
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology - West Haven
|West Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine of Orange
|Orange
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Park Avenue
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Southport
|Southport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Associates - Stratford
|Stratford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology of New Haven - Guilford
|Guilford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology Specialists
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - General Surgeon - Dr. Roselle Crombie
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - General Surgeons of Greater Bridgeport
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - New London
|New London
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - General Surgery - North Haven
|North Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Greenwich Internal Medicine
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Greenwich Rheumatology
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gynecology - Maria Rhee, MD
|Cheshire
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Gynecology, Pulmonary, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Podiatry & Cardiology
|North Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Beach Road
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Buller
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Dr. James Sarfeh
|Cheshire
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - East Haven
|East Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Greenwich
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Robert Henry, MD
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull - Joseph Evangelista, MD
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - White Plains Road - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Woodbridge
|Woodbridge
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine & Genetics Counseling - Stamford
|Stamford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Bridgeport
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Cos Cob
|Cos Cob
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Milford
|Milford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine Stratford
|Stratford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Judy L. Boslow, MD
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Kristina Rath, MD
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Kristina Rath, MD Guilford
|Guilford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Long Ridge Road Samford
|Stamford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - M. Ehsan Qadir, MD
|Ansonia
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Mariners Point
|East Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Mill Hill Surgical Associates
|Stratford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Mill Hill Surgical Associates Park Avenue
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Neurology - Orange
|Orange
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Devine Street
|North Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Greenwich
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Neurology Orchard
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Nutritional Counseling Services
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN Specialists of Westchester - Stamford
|Stamford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Orchard Surgical Specialists
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Orchard Surgical Specialists - Bariatrics
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Pamela E. Jackson, MD - Norwalk
|Norwalk
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Pediatric Specialists
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Pediatrics
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Perinatology Stamford Ultrasound
|Stamford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Physical Therapy
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry - Trumbull X-Ray
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center Greenwich
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Podiatry Center on Park in Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care & Cardiology Waterford
|Waterford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care & Pain Management Norwich
|Norwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Primary Care Center - Bridgeport Hospital
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Family Medicine - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Infectious Disease - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Internal Medicine - Southport
|Southport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists of CT
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Endocrine Ultrasound
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - PriMed Medical Group - Ophthalmology
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Psychiatry Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary Branford
|Branford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Pulmonary Sherman &Yale Medicine Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Rheumatology - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - San Rafael Campus Geriatric Services
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD
|Stratford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Scott C. Thornton, MD
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Shelton Walk-in Medical Center
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Shoreline Internal Medicine
|Guilford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Sleep Center, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics - Park Avenue - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Southern Connecticut Internal Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - St. Raphaels Trauma
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Stephen Brenner, MD
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Surgery - Trumbull
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - The Women's Center for Breast Health
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Urology - Bridgeport - Main Street
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Urology - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Urology at Park Avenue
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - West Haven Internal Medicine
|West Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Westport Family Medicine
|Westport
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Whitney Center
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Whitney Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Yale New Haven Pediatric Specialists
|Trumbull
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group - Yale-New Haven Foot & Ankle Surgeons
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group & Yale Medicine - Endocrinology Sherman Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Allergy, Rheumatology & Infectious Disease - Hamden
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group at The Hearth At Gardenside
|Branford
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Connecticut Medical Group - New Haven - Prince Street
|New Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Endocrine, Primary Care & Behavioral Medicine - Stonington
|Pawcatuck
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Seymour
|Seymour
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine - Shelton
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Huntington Walk-In Medical Center
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Hamden
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Hamden
|Hamden
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Multispecialty Center - North Haven
|North Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology - Shelton
|Shelton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Pain Management - Greenwich
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Perinatology Department - Dearfield
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Primary & Behavioral Medicine - Mystic
|Mystic
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Primary Care & Behavioral Medicine - Groton
|Groton
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Primary Care, Behavioral Medicine, Joslin Endocrine - Niantic
|Niantic
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Pulmonary Medicine
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Surgical Specialists - Greenwich
|Greenwich
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Walk-In Care - North Haven
|North Haven
|CT
|Northeast Medical Group Yale New Haven - Geriatric Services
|New Haven
|CT
|Park Avenue Medical Center
|Trumbull
|CT
|Pequot Health Center
|Groton
|CT
|Rehabilitation Services at Branford (SRC)
|Branford
|CT
|San Raphael Campus Nuclear Medicine - Cardiology
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus - Adult Primary Care
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus - Adult Urgent Care, Psychiatry, Dermatology & Rheumatology Clinics
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus - B.A.B.Y. Program
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus - Pediatric Primary Care Foster Care Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus - Rehabilitation Services
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus - Women's Health Center
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus Continuing Care Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus Haelen Infectious Disease
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Campus Maternal Fetal Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Cardiac Cath
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Cardiac Services at Hamden
|Hamden
|CT
|St. Raphael Magnetic Resonance Imaging Center
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael Rehabilitation Services at Hamden
|Hamden
|CT
|St. Raphael Wound Whirlpool
|New Haven
|CT
|St. Raphael's Occupational Health Plus - Hamden Office
|Hamden
|CT
|St. Raphael's Occupational Health Plus - New Haven Office
|New Haven
|CT
|SurgEase
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Temple Surgical Center
|New Haven
|CT
|The Bridgeport Hospital Adult & Child Reach Program - Psychiatric Outpatient Services
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Women's Surgical Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Cardiac Rehabilitation Phase II
|Fairfield
|CT
|Yale Child Study Center Access
|Norwalk
|CT
|Yale Medical Group Breast Center Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Yale Medical Group Obstetrics - Midwifery Gynecology
|Branford
|CT
|Yale Medicine & NE Center for Women's Health & Midwifery Shelton
|Shelton
|CT
|Yale Medicine Adolescent Comprehensive Care Group
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Adult & Pediatric Integrative Medicine Group
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Adult Congenital Heart Program
|Hartford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cancer Center at Smilow
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cancer Center at Smilow - Fairfield
|Fairfield
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cancer Center At Smilow Waterbury
|Waterbury
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine
|North Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine
|Plainfield
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine
|Waterbury
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine - Branfod Cardiology
|Branford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Cardiovascular Medicine at 2 Devine Street
|North Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Child Study Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Developmental & Behavioral Pediatric Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Epilepsy & Seizures Clinic
|Greenwich
|CT
|Yale Medicine Family Advocacy & Child Abuse Program
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Yale Medicine Family Advocacy & Child Abuse Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Gastrointestinal Surgery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Gastrointestinal Surgery
|North Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Gender Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine General OB/GYN Adolescent Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine General Pediatrics
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Genetics Clinic at Long Wharf
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Gynecologic Oncology at Waterbury
|Waterbury
|CT
|Yale Medicine Gynecologic Specialties
|Westport
|CT
|Yale Medicine Hearing & Balance Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Laborists & Midwifery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Long Wharf Nutrition & Echocardiology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Maternal - Fetal Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Medical Dermatology
|Middlebury
|CT
|Yale Medicine Nathan Smith Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Neurology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Neurology, Orthopedics & Rheumatology
|Stamford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Neurosurgery
|New London
|CT
|Yale Medicine Neurosurgery
|Riverside
|CT
|Yale Medicine NICU Grad Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine OB/GYN & Midwifery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Ob/GYN Perinatology
|Westport
|CT
|Yale Medicine Ophthalmology
|Mystic
|CT
|Yale Medicine Ophthalmology at 206 Church Street
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Outpatient Clinical Services
|Hamden
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Aerodigestive Disorders Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Craniofacial Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Epilepsy Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Epilepsy Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Gastroenterology & Hepatology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Genetics Specialty Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Genomics Discovery Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Infectious Diseases
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Muscular Dystrophy Program & Spina Bifida Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Nephrology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Nephrology at 1 Long Wharf Drive
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Neurology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Neurosurgery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Otolaryngology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Respiratory Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Rheumatology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Rheumatology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Specialties at 1 Long Wharf Drive
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Surgery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Surgery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Urology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Pediatric Urology at 1 Long Wharf Drive
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Psychological & Educational Assessment Program
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Respiratory Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Smilow Cancer Genetics & Prevention Program
|Fairfield
|CT
|Yale Medicine Surgical Oncology At Smilow - Guilford
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Survivorship Program at Smilow - Guilford
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Transplant
|Hartford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Urology
|Madison
|CT
|Yale Medicine Urology
|Hamden
|CT
|Yale Medicine Vascular & Endovascular Surgery
|North Haven
|CT
|Yale Medicine Vascular & Endovascular Surgery
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale Medicine Vascular Surgery - Milford
|Milford
|CT
|Yale New Haven Cardiology Associates New Haven
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale New Haven Chest Pain Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Echocardiography
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Children's Hospital Sleep Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Echocardiography
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven General Adolescent OB/GYN Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Hospital Primary Care Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Services
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Nuclear Medicine Cardiology
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Nutrition Clinic
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Photopheresis Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Project Mother Care at St. Raphaels Campus
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Rehabilitation Services at Smilow
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale New Haven Shoreline Surgery Center
|Guilford
|CT
|Yale New Haven Temple Radiology Group
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Nutrition Clinic Sargent Drive
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Orthopaedics at Long Wharf
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Pediatric Lead Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Pediatric Neurosurgery
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Pediatric Pulmonary Function Testing Laboratory - Long Wharf
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Pediatrics - Nutrition
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Prenatal Genetics Program, Maternal Fetal Medicine & Spine Center
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Rehabilitation Services at One Long Wharf
|New Haven
|CT
|Yale Sleep Laboratory
|North Haven
|CT
|Yale Urology Disorder of Sexual Development
|New Haven
|CT
|YM Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation
|Guilford
|CT
|SGMC Berrien Campus
|Nashville
|GA
|SGMC Lanier Campus
|Lakeland
|GA
|South Georgia Medical Center
|Valdosta
|GA
|Borden Medical Building
|Fall River
|MA
|Center for Women's Health & Diagnostic Imaging
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|ExpressCare 24
|Fall River
|MA
|Greater New Bedford Community Health Center
|New Bedford
|MA
|New Bedford Medical Associates - Family Medicine
|Wareham
|MA
|New Bedford Medical Associates - Family Medicine
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|New Boston Medical Center
|Fall River
|MA
|Rehabilitation Services - Southcoast Hospitals Group
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Hospitals Group Radiology Services
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group
|Wareham
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Borden Medical Associates
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Diabetes Management
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Diabetes Management
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Diagnostic Imaging & Laboratory
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Endocrinology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - ENT
|Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - ENT
|Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Fairhaven
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine
|New Bedford
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine Group
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Gastroenterology, Neurology & Pulmonary
|Wareham
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - General Surgery
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine
|Wareham
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Internal Medicine & Cardiology Associates
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Nephrology
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Neurology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - OB/GYN
|New Bedford
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics
|New Bedford
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics
|Wareham
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Pain Medicine
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Pediatrics
|Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Pulmonary
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Rheumatology
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Rheumatology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Brain & Spine Center
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Brain & Spine Center
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Center for Cancer Care
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Southcoast Centers for Cancer Care
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Swansea Family Practice
|Swansea
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Truesdale Cardiology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Truesdale Internal Medicine
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Urology
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Wareham Surgical & Southcoast Center for Weight Loss
|Wareham
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Westport Family Medicine
|Westport
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Women's Health
|New Bedford
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. - Cardiology
|Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Primary Care
|North Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Rehabilitation - Primacare Medical Center
|Somerset
|MA
|Southcoast Rehabilitation - Tobey Site
|Wareham
|MA
|Southcoast Rehabilitation Services - Fall River
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Urgent Care
|Dartmouth
|MA
|Southcoast Urgent Care Center
|Fairhaven
|MA
|Southcoast Urgent Care Fall River
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Urgent Care Lakeville
|Lakeville
|MA
|Southcoast Urgent Care Seekonk
|Seekonk
|MA
|Southcoast Urgent Care Wareham Crossing
|Wareham
|MA
|Truesdale Imaging
|Fall River
|MA
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Dermatology
|Fall River
|ME
|Elkhorn Clinic
|Omaha
|NE
|Girls, Inc
|Omaha
|NE
|Internal Medical Associate Grand Island
|Grand Island
|NE
|University Health Center
|Lincoln
|NE
|Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Rye Osborn
|Rye
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN Specialists of Westchester - Purchase
|Purchase
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group - Pediatric Associates
|Rye Brook
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group - Rye Brook Walk-in Medical Center
|Rye Brook
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group - Sound Medical Associates at Fishers Island
|Fishers Island
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group - Sound Shore Gastroenterology Associates
|Purchase
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group Family Medicine - Rye Brook
|Rye Brook
|NY
|Northeast Medical Group Perinatology - Purchase Ultrasound
|Purchase
|NY
|Morgan Medical Building
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Behavioral Medicine & Primary Care - Westerly
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Dermatology
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Dermatology - Westerly
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Westerly
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Gastroenterology - Westerly on Wells
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - General & Orthopedic Surgery - Westerly
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Neurosurgery & Pain Management Westerly
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - OB/GYN - Westerly
|Westerly
|RI
|Northeast Medical Group - Pain Management - Interventional Spine - Wakefield
|Wakefield
|RI
|Westerly Hospital Rehabilitation Services
|Westerly
|RI
|Westerly Hospital Wood River Breast Imaging & X-Ray
|Hope Valley
|RI
|Wood River Health Services - Laboratory
|Hope Valley
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology
|Middletown
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology
|Providence
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Cardiology
|Warwick
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Family MediCenter
|Middletown
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Family Medicine Middletown
|Middletown
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Linden Tree Family Health Center
|Portsmouth
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Neurology
|Portsmouth
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Orthopedics
|Providence
|RI
|Southcoast Physicians Group - Tiverton Family Practice
|Tiverton
|RI
|Children's Hospital at Erlanger
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Erlanger Baroness Campus
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Erlanger Bledsoe Campus
|Pikeville
|TN
|Erlanger East Campus
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Erlanger North Campus
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Jefferson Healthcare Townsend Clinic
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Urology Clinic
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Family Medicine
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Internal Medicine
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Medical & Pediatric Group
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Orthopedic Clinic
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Port Ludlow Clinic
|Port Ludlow
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Primary Care
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Sleep Clinic
|Port Townsend
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare South County Clinic
|Quilcene
|WA
|Jefferson Healthcare Surgery & Endoscopy Center
|Port Townsend
|WA
HIMSS Analytics pulled the updates for this article from its Logic Health IT Market Intelligence Platform.