What are the enablers of a successful data-driven economy?
David Hancock, client engagement director at Intersystems talks to HIMSS TV
Uniting around standard definitions of healthcare interoperability
Bimodal IT: Innovation in the age of EMRs
FHIR
Is health IT really ready for a FHIR takeover?
I Know It When I See It: Coordinated Care

Securonix achieves HITRUST certification for healthcare security monitoring

The vendor’s event management technology is designed for monitoring threats to healthcare organizations and comes with built-in connectors for major healthcare applications such as Epic and Cerner.
By Bill Siwicki
July 11, 2019
11:24 AM
Securonix achieves HITRUST certification for healthcare security monitoring

Securonix, a vendor of security information and event management technology, has achieved SOC2 + HITRUST Type 2 certification for its Securonix SaaS environment.

WHY IT MATTERS

The certification validates Securonix’s adherence to state and federal security, privacy and regulatory standards for healthcare data. The Securonix SaaS platform operates on AWS, a secure cloud infrastructure. Securonix’s compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST and SOC2 frameworks ensures that client data is protected by the most comprehensive and up-to-date security controls, the company stated.

The Securonix Next-Gen SIEM security information and event management technology provides a packaged solution with built-in connectors and use-cases specifically designed for monitoring threats to healthcare organizations.

"Healthcare organizations are under pressure to comply with regulations that require the utmost care in handling patient data."

Nitin Agale, Securonix

The technology comes with built-in connectors for major healthcare applications such as Epic, Cerner and many others. The technology incorporates behavioral analytics and employee and patient context to detect and respond to the most advanced insider and cyber threats, the company contended.

THE LARGER TREND

HITRUST CSF certification is a security framework companies use to manage compliance. It integrates, harmonizes and cross-references globally recognized standards and business requirements including HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO and state laws for comprehensive security controls.

HITRUST provides both prescriptive requirements and a flexible framework that evolves alongside changing industry conditions, and HITRUST CSF is the industry-wide standard required by healthcare providers and insurance plans.

ON THE RECORD

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to comply with regulations that require the utmost care in handling patient data,” said Nitin Agale, SVP of strategy and marketing at Securonix. “Achieving this pivotal benchmark is a validation of our ongoing commitment to meet the data privacy needs of our customers.

“With a secure cloud environment and the most advanced analytics capabilities,” he added, “customers can leverage the benefits of rapid deployment, no operational overhead, and advanced threat detection, while having an assurance that their data is safely and securely protected.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Cloud Computing, Privacy & Security
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Geisinger partners with EarlySign for new AI algorithms to spot chronic disease
Top Story
Geisinger partners with EarlySign for AI algorithms to spot chronic disease

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

How involving the workforce can benefit digital health system design
How digital tools can alleviate the stigma of mental health issues
Why health startup scene is booming in Norway
Making AI an invaluable clinical tool

More Stories

Security concerns, budget restrictions hamper move to cloud
Security concerns, budget restrictions hamper move to cloud
Addressing healthcare scarcity with precision medicine
AI and virtual care are changing the healthcare workforce – but there's a difference between 'tasks and jobs'
AI and virtual care are changing the healthcare workforce
Blockchain can be a game-changer in healthcare
New NHS digital reporting system will allow safety concerns to be reported via mobile phones

Above: Screenshots of the Speedoc app.

Singapore's first private ambulance-booking app launched
Taking X-Road to secure cross-border data exchange
Leveraging technology to improve population health