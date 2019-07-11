Securonix achieves HITRUST certification for healthcare security monitoring

Securonix, a vendor of security information and event management technology, has achieved SOC2 + HITRUST Type 2 certification for its Securonix SaaS environment.

WHY IT MATTERS

The certification validates Securonix’s adherence to state and federal security, privacy and regulatory standards for healthcare data. The Securonix SaaS platform operates on AWS, a secure cloud infrastructure. Securonix’s compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST and SOC2 frameworks ensures that client data is protected by the most comprehensive and up-to-date security controls, the company stated.

The Securonix Next-Gen SIEM security information and event management technology provides a packaged solution with built-in connectors and use-cases specifically designed for monitoring threats to healthcare organizations.

The technology comes with built-in connectors for major healthcare applications such as Epic, Cerner and many others. The technology incorporates behavioral analytics and employee and patient context to detect and respond to the most advanced insider and cyber threats, the company contended.

THE LARGER TREND

HITRUST CSF certification is a security framework companies use to manage compliance. It integrates, harmonizes and cross-references globally recognized standards and business requirements including HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO and state laws for comprehensive security controls.

HITRUST provides both prescriptive requirements and a flexible framework that evolves alongside changing industry conditions, and HITRUST CSF is the industry-wide standard required by healthcare providers and insurance plans.

ON THE RECORD

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to comply with regulations that require the utmost care in handling patient data,” said Nitin Agale, SVP of strategy and marketing at Securonix. “Achieving this pivotal benchmark is a validation of our ongoing commitment to meet the data privacy needs of our customers.

“With a secure cloud environment and the most advanced analytics capabilities,” he added, “customers can leverage the benefits of rapid deployment, no operational overhead, and advanced threat detection, while having an assurance that their data is safely and securely protected.”

