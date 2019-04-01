Sectra sees potential in French PACS replacement wave

By Piers Ford
April 01, 2019
05:20 AM
Share
With some French hospitals now pondering a move to their next generation of PACS, vendors are stepping up their market ambitions.

Credit: Sectra

Summary

Swedish enterprise imaging specialist Sectra has won a contract to replace the GE PACS at the Centre d’Imagerie Médicale de l’Hôpital Privé d’Antony in France, where its system will handle approximately 170,000 examinations every year.

The Sectra software meets the hospital’s requirement for high availability tools that will enable its radiologists and clinicians to improve their radiology reading and reporting efficiency.

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, president Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, said the system’s attraction lies in its scalability: The platform is the same globally, regardless of the size of the institution. It doesn’t need a lot of integration with third-party software.

Apart from meeting local certification requirements and, in this case, modifications to ensure compliance with France’s social security numbering system, it doesn’t require large-scale customisation.

What’s the impact?

The deal is an important step in establishing the vendor’s presence in the French healthcare imaging market, according to Fabien Lozach, president of Sectra France.

“To me, it also shows that customers now need a vendor that is able to both provide global experience and be completely dedicated to the customer through a local presence and fundamental understanding of market requirements and customer needs,” he added.

What’s the trend?

Trägårdh said that as a late entrant to the market, Sectra faces tough competition – but a changing climate is opening up opportunities for a vendor with a good portfolio, which has been biding its time for the right moment.

“We have a small presence at the moment: just one other site plus the radiology network TéléDiag, for which we provide the imaging,” she said. “This is mostly because when we do something, we want to do it all-in. But there has been a paradigm shift.

“Some customers don’t have enterprise imaging yet, while there are hospitals that are now moving onto their second or third generation of PACS – so there’s a growing replacement market, and that suits our way of delivering what we think is a strong proposition,” she said.

On the record

“For us, it has been key to find a true partner for our imaging needs,” said Dr. Grégoire Bornet, director of Centre di’Imagerie Médicale de l’Hôpital Privé d’Antony.

“Our own research clearly showed that Sectra’s customers, in France and in other countries, are very satisfied. We look forward to working with a vendor that focuses on customer needs and provides a stable solution known for its ease of use.”

Topics: 
Imaging
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Interoperability: 3 charts take the pulse of health data sharing today

Most Read

Google AI now can predict cardiovascular problems from retinal scans
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Technology helps drive high cost of U.S. healthcare
KLAS report explores health IT buying decisions, customer satisfaction
Johns Hopkins researchers use deep learning to combat pancreatic cancer
University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Clinical
Medical Devices

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Clinical
Cloud Computing

Video

Turning data into actionable insights without boiling the ocean
Meru says digital health app can help prevent physician suicide
Kaufman Hall working with organizations to make sense of data
Sponsored: It’s time for providers to make AI a core capability

More Stories

Beyond the exam room: How data privacy builds patient trust
Making aging in place easier with predictive analytics
Nebraska Medicine links voice technology to Epic EHR, boosts physician performance

The main campus of the Nebraska Medicine health system.

Nebraska Medicine links voice tech to Epic EHR, boosts doc performance
Blockchain-enabled EHR is giving refugees access to healthcare
Mount Sinai to open new Institute for Digital Health
AHRQ stages competition to unlock benefits of data analytics
What the future of cloud computing holds for health insurance companies
How AI, deep learning make healthcare more accessible, cost-effective